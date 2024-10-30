Buc-ee's to Break Ground on New Travel Center in Gallaway, TN

Buc-ee's Gallaway will be the third Buc-ee's location in Tennessee

GALLAWAY, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Buc-ee's, home of the world's cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will break ground on its new travel center in Gallaway, TN, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 9:00 AM CDT. Buc-ee's will celebrate the start of construction with a ceremony attended by local leaders.

Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's Gallaway will be the third Buc-ee's location in Tennessee.

Located at the Intersection of IH-40 & TN-196, Arlington, TN, Buc-ee's Gallaway will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. Buc-ee's favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available. Visitors will find thousands of snack, meal and drink options, as well as the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions for over 40 years.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Gallaway groundbreaking ceremony will include state and local leaders, including Mayor Jaime Mayo of Gallaway, City Manager of Gallaway Angela Jenkins, Gallaway City Council Members, Bobby Whittemore and Dominic Berretta, Fayette County Mayor Skip Taylor and Fayette County IDB Board Members.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 50 stores in total. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee's has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, and Colorado. Buc-ee's broke ground on the first Virginia, Mississippi, and Ohio locations earlier this year.

"Gallaway, Fayette County is a fast-growing and progressive area of Western Tennessee and a perfectly beautiful spot for us to land. We are excited to be a part of the Gallaway community," said Buc-ee's Director of Real Estate and Development, Stan Beard.

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will continue to work closely with local partners. Buc-ee's Gallaway will bring at least 200+ full-time jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.

About Buc-ee's

Buc-ee's is the world's most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's now has 35 stores across Texas, including the world's largest convenience store, as well as 15 locations in other states. Buc-ee's is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee's apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee's has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com.

Contact Information

Crissy Gonzales

Media Coordinator

media@buc-ees.com

346-302-3653

SOURCE: Buc-ee's

View the original press release on newswire.com.