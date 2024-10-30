Grande Portage Resources Limited: Grande Portage Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being carried out pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with the applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions. The Company has an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://grandeportage.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.45 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Units issued in the Offering will not be subject to any statutory hold period in Canada, subject to limitations prescribed by the LIFE Exemption.

Insiders and certain other existing shareholders of Grande Portage may also subscribe for Units under the Offering.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Finder") will act as a finder for the Company in respect of the Offering on a best efforts basis. As compensation for its services, the Finder will receive cash compensation equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering raised by the Finder. The Finder will also receive non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finder Warrants") which will entitle the Finder to acquire such number of common shares as is equal to 7% of the number of Units placed by the Finder. The Finder Warrants will be exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share any time for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Grande Portage intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for furthering the exploration and development of its New Amalga Mine project in Alaska, including additional drilling, as well as general working capital purposes.

The Offering may close in multiple tranches, with the first tranche closing expected to occur on November 12, 2024, and the final closing to occur no later than November 30, 2024. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the New Amalga Mine project (formerly the Herbert Gold Project) situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The New Amalga Mine property is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes).

