Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2024) - AIM6 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMF.P) ("AIM6" or the "Company") announces that the letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") between the Company and Bendito Resources Inc. ("Bendito") (previously announced on July 24, 2024) in respect of a proposed transaction between the Company and Bendito has been terminated. No deposit, loan or cash advance was made by the Company to Bendito in connection with the Letter of Intent.

The Company will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and assets with a view to completing its qualifying transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

AIM6 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on February 13, 2021 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")) listed on the TSXV. AIM6 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

