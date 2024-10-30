

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.74 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $7.43 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $122.29 million from $120.89 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $4.74 Mln. vs. $7.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $122.29 Mln vs. $120.89 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News