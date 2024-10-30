

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):



Earnings: $1.161 billion in Q3 vs. -$41 million in the same period last year. EPS: $4.33 in Q3 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.048 billion or $3.91 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.43 per share Revenue: $16.627 billion in Q3 vs. $14.497 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News