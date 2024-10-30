

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $97.23 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $81.95 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $4.644 billion from $4.341 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $97.23 Mln. vs. $81.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.644 Bln vs. $4.341 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News