

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $350 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $121.3 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $387 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $4.585 billion from $4.360 billion last year.



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $350 Mln. vs. $121.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.585 Bln vs. $4.360 Bln last year.



