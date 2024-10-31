

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 3.3 percent contraction in August.



On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 2.8 percent.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.



Shipments were up 2.3 percent on month and down 4.3 percent on year, while inventories rose 0.1 percent on month and fell 1.3 percent on year. The inventory ratio was down 3.8 percent on month and up 3.0 percent on year.



According to the METI's forecast of industrial production, output is expected to jump 8.3 percent on month in October and then fall 3.7 percent in November.



