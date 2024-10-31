

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 0.5 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 13.489 trillion yen.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 2.1 percent and was down from 3.1 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, sales slipped 2.3 percent after rising 1.0 percent in August.



For the third quarter of 2024, sales rose 1.1 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year to 41.610 trillion yen.



