31.10.2024 01:50 Uhr
Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: Infinity Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2024 / Infinity Bancorp (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Company" or "Bancorp"), the holding company for Infinity Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the approval of a quarterly cash dividend by its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable November 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2024.

Infinity Bank is the sole subsidiary of Infinity Bancorp. Infinity Bancorp, formed on October 21, 2022, is the bank holding company for Infinity Bank. The Bancorp does not have any operations other than through its sole subsidiary, Infinity Bank. The Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees, and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.infinity.bank

6 Hutton Centre Drive, Suite 100
Santa Ana, CA 92707

Bala Balkrishna
CEO
Phone:(657) 223-1000
Bala@infinity.bank

Victor Guerrero
President, COO
Phone: (562) 631-3042
Victor@infinity.bank

Allison Duncan
CFO
Phone: (657) 304-2378
Allisond@infinity.bank

SOURCE: Infinity Bank Santa Ana California



View the original press release on accesswire.com

