Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
BAIC INTL: Innovative Launch at 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show: Presenting BAIC's BJ30 and BJ60

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAIC is excited to unveil the latest in its rugged and versatile lineup at the 2024 Jeddah International Motor Show with the introduction of the BJ30 series and the BJ60 series. These new models are tailored for adventurous drivers who seek a balance of advanced design, spacious comfort, and high-performance capabilities. Both models embody BAIC's commitment to quality and advanced technology, making them ideal for navigating diverse terrains with ease and style.


The BJ30, available in both gasoline and hybrid versions, highlights versatility and efficiency. It is a rugged SUV that seamlessly blends hardcore design, intelligent comfort, and effortless off-road capability. With its bold exterior, tech-savvy interior, powerful powertrain, and advanced driver-assistance systems, the BJ30 caters to the diverse needs of drivers seeking individuality, comfort, intelligence, and adventure. Whether navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, the BJ30 offers a completely new driving experience.Its hybrid model, powered by the "Magic Core" hybrid drive system, provides an impressive combination of power and fuel economy. With peak torque achieved in just 0.5 seconds and a 0.03-second response time from the electric all-wheel drive, the BJ30 hybrid is designed to handle urban and high-speed driving with ease. Furthermore, the "Magic Core" hybrid drive system integrates high-efficiency energy-saving technology, giving the BJ30 hybrid a remarkable range exceeding 1000 km, making it a top choice for consumers seeking both performance and environmental responsibility.

The BJ60 is designed for ultimate off-road experiences, with a 9-mode All-Terrain System (ATS) that includes Rock, Sand, and Mud modes for the harshest landscapes. Its non-bearing body structure and high-strength steel composition ensure unmatched durability, while the 75.34% steel ratio enhances structural integrity. It also boasts high-tech comforts, such as a 256-color ambient lighting system, premium audio. Advanced safety features, including L2 driving assistance and active emergency braking (AEB), add an extra layer of confidence.

These new releases underline BAIC's commitment to the Middle Eastern market, catering to drivers with diverse needs-from urban maneuverability to powerful off-road capabilities. The "Magic Core" hybrid drive technology represents a pioneering step in BAIC's drive to bring intelligent and sustainable solutions to the automotive world, setting a new benchmark in SUV innovation and efficiency for Middle Eastern consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545309/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovative-launch-at-2024-jeddah-international-motor-show-presenting-baics-bj30-and-bj60-302292239.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
