Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 04:42 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Smart Energy Sub-forum of the Third Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference: The 2024 Asia Green and Low-Carbon Development Roundtable was held

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, the Smart Energy Sub-forum of the Third Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference and 2024 Asia Green and Low-Carbon Development Roundtable was held in Qingdao. Under the theme "Innovation and Cooperation Leading towards Green Development", the forum brought together government officials, as well as representatives from businesses and academic institutions across Asia. They engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including "Innovation and Application of Clean Energy Technology", "Green Energy Future Planning and Development" and "Asia Clean Energy Cooperation and Prospects". These discussions contributed valuable insights and efforts toward building a clean and beautiful Asia.

In his address, Li Baoqing, board director and president of State Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPIC), noted that SPIC actively responds to the Belt and Road Initiative by promoting cooperation in areas such as developing clean energy, enhancing energy security, and building a new energy system across Asia. He highlighted SPIC's efforts in driving the transition toward a green and low-carbon future, contributing to sustainable economic development and the creation of a shared, environmentally conscious community in Asia.

U Nyan Tun, minister for Electricity Power of Myanmar, stated that Myanmar has been working closely with Belt and Road energy cooperation partners and international organizations to advance the development of renewable energy. He emphasized the country's commitment to promoting green growth, clean energy, and the transition to a green economy.

Dong Xiang, deputy director general of the International Cooperation Department at the National Energy Administration, introduced China's achievements in advancing green development. In addressing energy cooperation in Asia, he shared his vision and recommendations, emphasizing the importance of mutually beneficial, win-win collaboration, technological innovation, and green development. He called for the creation of a new intelligent engine to drive innovation and stimulate sustainable development.

In the roundtable dialogue session, the guests had in-depth and insightful discussions around the core topics of the forum.

Organized by SPIC, this forum aims to foster complementary advantages and win-win cooperation among Asian countries, opening a new chapter in sustainable development.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545381/1031.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2024-asia-green-and-low-carbon-development-roundtable-was-held-302292355.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.