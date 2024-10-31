The expanded partnership showcases Trailstone's capability to deliver innovative solutions for renewable energy producers throughout Europe

Trailstone Group ('Trailstone'), a global technology and energy company, today announced an innovative hedging agreement with Nuveen Infrastructure, one of the world's leading investment managers in renewable energy.

Supporting a 48 MW wind farm in Italy, this new collaboration marks an important milestone in Trailstone's long-standing relationship with Nuveen Infrastructure, formally Glennmont Partners, which began in 2016. The agreement underscores Trailstone's pioneering expertise in structuring tailor-made solutions for renewable energy producers across Europe.

Through this expanded partnership, Trailstone will leverage its market access, deep expertise, and proprietary renewable energy optimization platform to maximize revenues from wind power generation. In parallel, Nuveen will benefit from enhanced access to energy futures markets, enabling a more active and dynamic approach to price risk management.

Sevastos Kavanozis, Global Head of Renewables Sales Origination at Trailstone, says:

"We are proud to partner once again with Nuveen Infrastructure in providing energy solutions that support the path to the clean energy transition. We are also working to expand our partnership to other EU countries."

Alessandro Savini, Trailstone's Senior Executive Consultant in Italy, says:

"Although virtual PPAs are relatively rare in Italy compared to other EU countries, our innovative approach allows us to offer solutions that help customers in stabilising energy prices with a dynamic approach."

Jordi Francesch, Global Head Asset Management at Nuveen Infrastructure, says:

"We are delighted to have extended this agreement with Trailstone to manage our portfolio of onshore wind projects in Italy. Through this longstanding relationship, we can keep delivering sustained performance for our investments."

