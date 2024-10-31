Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 31 October 2024:
Quantum Exponential Group plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: QBIT
ISIN: GB00BLR8M858
