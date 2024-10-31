Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
31.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
Assan Alüminyum Acquires Solar Power Plant to Boost Sustainability Efforts

ISTANBUL, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assan Alüminyum, one of the world's leading flat-rolled aluminium producers, has strengthened its sustainability efforts with the acquisition of a solar power plant located in Karaman. The facility, which covers an area of 11.37 hectares, has an installed clean energy generation capacity of 10 MWp, marking a significant step in the company's commitment to renewable energy production and carbon reduction.

Assan Alüminyum Solar Power Plant

The acquisition aligns with Assan Alüminyum's recently published Decarbonization Roadmap, which outlines the company's goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This solar plant will contribute to achieving key milestones in the roadmap, helping to reduce the company's carbon footprint in offsetting its Scope 2 market-based emissions.

Göksal Güngör, General Manager of Assan Alüminyum, emphasized the importance of renewable energy in the company's strategy, saying, "With this solar power plant, we are taking another important step toward increasing our renewable energy portfolio and reducing our carbon emissions. Our mission is to 'produce the future without wasting it' and this acquisition reflects our commitment to lowering our carbon intensity, therefore contributing to circular economy."

In addition to the new solar plant, Assan Alüminyum already operates a hydroelectric renewable energy facility in Manavgat. This facility produces an amount of clean energy close to the company's annual electricity consumption, further supporting its sustainability goals. By leveraging renewable energy sources and the generation and purchasing of International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-REC), the company is able to fully offset its Scope 2 market-based emissions.

As part of its broader sustainability efforts, Assan Alüminyum continues to implement energy efficiency projects that have successfully reduced its natural gas and electricity consumption. The company's sustainability-oriented activities and processes have been recognized globally, as the company received the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard Certificate for its production and recycling facilities.

The company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint have also attracted financial support. Assan Alüminyum recently secured $90 million in green financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), making it the first company in its sector to receive 100% climate-labeled green loan.

With a commitment to its core values of reliability, flexibility, innovation, and sustainability, Assan Alüminyum remains dedicated to contributing to both the economy and the environment as it strives towards a more sustainable future.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544493/Assan_Aluminyum.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088235/Assan_Aluminyum_Logo.jpg

Assan Alüminyum Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assan-aluminyum-acquires-solar-power-plant-to-boost-sustainability-efforts-302291585.html

