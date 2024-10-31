

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales continued to decline at the end of the third quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The volume of retail sales fell 4.4 percent annually in September, faster than the 3.8 percent drop in August. Sales have been falling since September 2022.



The decline in September was largely driven by a 6.0 percent decrease in sales of manufactured goods. Sales at grocery stores showed a drop of 4.0 percent compared to last year, while sales of automotive fuel rose by 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dipped 5.3 percent in September versus a 0.9 percent fall a month ago.



