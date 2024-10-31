TotalEnergies proves resiliency in a volatile oil environment thanks to its integrated model with $4.1B adjusted net income for the 3rd quarter and $13.9B for first 9 months of the year
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
3Q24
Change
9M24
Change
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1)
|- in billions of dollars (B$)
4.1
-13%
13.9
-23%
|- in dollars per share
1.74
-12%
5.87
-19%
|Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$)
2.3
-39%
11.8
-28%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$)
10.0
-9%
32.6
-15%
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO)(1) (B$)
6.8
-12%
22.8
-17%
|Cash flow from operating activities (B$)
7.2
-20%
18.3
-25%
The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on October 30, 2024, to approve the third quarter 2024 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:
"In a volatile oil environment with sharply declining refining margins, TotalEnergies demonstrates the resilience of its integrated multi-energy model with $4.1 billion adjusted net income and $6.8 billion CFFO in the third quarter of 2024.
This resilience is firstly underpinned by Exploration Production, posting solid adjusted net operating income of $2.5 billion, down only 7%, stable cash flow of $4.3 billion and an attractive return on capital employed of 15.6%. During the third quarter, Upstream production was 2.41 Mboe/d, benefiting from the ramp up of Mero 2 in Brazil that partially offset production losses at Ichtys LNG and in Libya. In the third quarter, TotalEnergies commenced production from the high-margin Anchor oil project in the US, as well as from the Fenix gas project in Argentina. The Company also launched the GranMorgu project in Suriname, which will support its production growth target of 3%/year through 2030.
Integrated LNG achieved adjusted net operating income of $1.1 billion and cash flow of $0.9 billion, with gas and LNG trading not fully benefiting from markets characterized by low volatility. TotalEnergies continues to strengthen future cash flows by successfully marketing its LNG volumes through signing several medium-term sales contracts in Asia this quarter.
Given the very sharp decrease in refining margins in Europe (-66% quarter-to-quarter) and in the Rest of the World, Downstream posted adjusted net operating income of $0.6 billion and cash flow of $1.2 billion, down around 40% quarter-to-quarter, with marketing and trading activities compensating for the very sharp decline in refining.
Integrated Power also contributes to the resilience of the Company's results, with reported adjusted net operating income of $0.5 billion and cash flow of more than $0.6 billion. Year-to-date cash flow is strong at $1.95 billion at the end of the third quarter, which is up 35% year-on-year and in line with annual guidance of more than $2.5 billion. During the third quarter, TotalEnergies continued to deploy its differentiated Integrated Power model through the start up of two giant solar farms with battery storage in Texas, the acquisition of a CCGT in the United Kingdom and the strengthening of its partnerships with Adani in India and RWE in offshore wind in Germany and the Netherlands.
Comforted by these robust results, the Board of Directors decided the distribution of the third interim dividend of 0.79 €/share for fiscal year 2024, an increase of close to 7% compared to 2023, and authorized the Company to execute share buybacks of $2 billion* in the fourth quarter of 2024, in line with the objective of reaching $8 billion throughout the year."
1. Highlights (2)
Upstream
- Production start-up of Mero-3 oil field, for 180,000 b/d, in Brazil
- Production start-up of Anchor oil field, for 75,000 b/d, in Gulf of Mexico
- Production start-up of Fenix gas field, for 10 Mm3/d, in Argentina
- Launch of GranMorgu oil project, for 220,000 b/d, on Block 58 in Suriname
- Exit from offshore Blocks 11B/12B and 5/6/7, in South Africa
- Closing of the Brunei assets sale
- Discovery of new gas condensate resources in offshore Harald field, in Denmark
Downstream
- Signature of agreements for the sale of a 50% stake in Total Parco Pakistan Ltd to Gunvor
- Signature of agreements for the sale of petroleum products retail networks in Brazil to SIM Distribuidora
Integrated LNG
- Acquisition from Lewis Energy of interests in producing assets, in the Eagle Ford shale gas play in Texas
- Signature of LNG contracts
- 1.1 Mt/year over 10 years with BOTAS delivered in Turkey from 2027
- 0.2 Mt/year over 7 years with HD Hyundai Chemical delivered in South Korea from 2027
- 5-year extension, until 2034, of a 1.25 Mt/year contract with CNOOC delivered in China
Integrated Power
- Start of commercial operations at two solar farms with integrated battery storage in Texas for a combined capacity of 1.2 GW
- Investment in a new solar portfolio of over 1 GW with Adani Green, in India
- Acquisition from RWE of a 50% stake in two 2 GW offshore wind projects, in Germany
- Acquisition of stakes in renewable hydroelectric projects in Africa, through an agreement with Scatec
- Signature with Saint-Gobain of a Clean Firm Power PPA for 875 GWh over 5 years
Decarbonization and low-carbon molecules
- SAF supply agreement with Air-France-KLM for up to 1.5 Mt over a 10-year period
- Signature of a charter contract for an LNG bunker vessel, notably for Marsa LNG, in Oman
- Launch of a floating wind turbine pilot project supplying renewable power to Culzean platform, in British North Sea
- Agreement with Anew Climate and Aurora Sustainable Lands for deployment of sustainable preservation of natural carbon sink projects
- Investment in the "Japan Hydrogen Fund," dedicated to developing the low-carbon hydrogen value chain
2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements (1)
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,
earnings per share and number of shares
9M24
9M23
9M24
10,048
11,073
-9%
13,062
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
32,614
38,334
-15%
4,635
5,339
-13%
6,808
|Adjusted net operating income from business segments
15,574
19,383
-20%
2,482
2,667
-7%
3,138
|Exploration Production
7,699
8,140
-5%
1,063
1,152
-8%
1,342
|Integrated LNG
3,437
4,744
-28%
485
502
-3%
506
|Integrated Power
1,598
1,326
+21%
241
639
-62%
1,399
|Refining Chemicals
1,842
4,021
-54%
364
379
-4%
423
|Marketing Services
998
1,152
-13%
706
636
+11%
662
|Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income
1,963
2,403
-18%
38.0%
40.4%
33.4%
|Effective tax rate (3)
38.7%
37.5%
4,074
4,672
-13%
6,453
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) (1)
13,858
17,950
-23%
1.74
1.98
-12%
2.63
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (4)
5.87
7.24
-19%
1.58
1.85
-15%
2.41
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros) (5)
5.40
6.68
-19%
2,310
2,328
-1%
2,423
|Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions)
2,327
2,448
-5%
2,294
3,787
-39%
6,676
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
11,802
16,321
-28%
4,102
4,410
-7%
4,283
|Organic investments (1)
12,584
11,987
+5%
1,662
220
x7.5
808
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
1,382
4,115
-66%
5,764
4,630
+24%
5,091
|Net investments (1)
13,966
16,102
-13%
6,821
7,777
-12%
9,340
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
22,766
27,446
-17%
7,009
7,895
-11%
9,551
|Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) (1)
23,215
27,922
-17%
7,171
9,007
-20%
9,496
|Cash flow from operating activities
18,347
24,529
-25%
|Gearing (1) of 12,9% at September 30, 2024 vs. 10.2% at June 30, 2024 and 12.3% at September 30, 2023
3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production
3.1 Environment liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
9M24
9M23
9M24
80.3
85.0
-5%
86.7
|Brent ($/b)
82.8
82.1
+1%
2.2
2.3
-4%
2.7
|Henry Hub ($/Mbtu)
2.2
2.6
-14%
11.1
9.7
+14%
10.6
|NBP ($/Mbtu)
9.8
12.4
-21%
13.0
11.2
+16%
12.5
|JKM ($/Mbtu)
11.2
13.3
-16%
77.0
81.0
-5%
78.9
|Average price of liquids (6),(7) ($/b)
Consolidated subsidiaries
78.9
74.9
+5%
5.78
5.05
+14%
5.47
|Average price of gas (6),(8) ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries
5.30
6.80
-22%
9.91
9.32
+6%
9.56
|Average price of LNG (6),(9) ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates
9.61
10.92
-12%
15.4
44.9
-66%
100.6
|European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) (6),(10) ($/t)
44.0
77.2
-43%
3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions (11)
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Scope 1+2 emissions (MtCO2e)
9M24
9M23
9M24
8.8
7.7
+14%
8.5
|Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (12)
24.7
26.7
-7%
7.4
7.0
+6%
7.5
|of which Oil Gas
21.5
23.1
-7%
1.4
0.7
+100%
1.0
|of which CCGT
3.2
3.6
-11%
11.7
10.8
+8%
12.1
|Scope 1+2 equity share
34.2
37.4
-9%
Estimated quarterly emissions.
Scope 1+2 emissions from operated facilities were 8.8 Mt this quarter, notably due to the increase in the gas-fired power plants utilization rate in the US and in Europe.
Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations were down 7% in the first nine months of 2024, mainly thanks to the continuous decline in flaring emissions at Exploration Production facilities, the implementation of emissions reduction initiatives in Refining Chemicals and lower utilization of gas-fired power plants in Europe.
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Methane emissions (ktCH4)
9M24
9M23
9M24
7
7
7
|Methane emissions from operated facilities
22
25
-12%
8
8
9
|Methane emissions equity share
25
30
-17%
Estimated quarterly emissions.
|Scope 3 emissions (MtCO2e)
9M24
2023
|Scope 3 from Oil, Biofuels and Gas Worldwide (13)
est. 260
355
3.3 Production (14)
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Hydrocarbon production
9M24
9M23
9M24
2,409
2,441
-1%
2,476
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,437
2,490
-2%
1,324
1,318
1,399
|Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d)
1,321
1,404
-6%
1,086
1,123
-3%
1,077
|Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d)
1,116
1,086
+3%
2,409
2,441
-1%
2,476
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,437
2,490
-2%
1,466
1,477
-1%
1,561
|Liquids (kb/d)
1,475
1,565
-6%
5,093
5,180
-2%
4,921
|Gas (Mcf/d)
5,174
4,985
+4%
Hydrocarbon production was 2,409 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter 2024, down 1% quarter-to-quarter, benefiting from the ramp-up of the Mero 2 project in Brazil that partially offset unplanned shutdowns in Ichthys LNG and security-related disruptions in Libya.
Hydrocarbon production in the third quarter 2024 was up 1% year-on-year (excluding Canada) and was comprised of:
- +2% due to project start-ups and ramp-ups, including Mero 2 in Brazil, Tommeliten Alpha and Eldfisk North in Norway, Akpo West in Nigeria and Block 10 in Oman,
- +3% due to the higher availability of production facilities,
- -1% due to security-related production disruptions in Libya,
- -3% due to the natural field decline.
4. Analysis of business segments
4.1 Exploration Production
4.1.1 Production
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Hydrocarbon production
9M24
9M23
9M24
1,944
1,943
2,043
|EP (kboe/d)
1,952
2,045
-5%
1,414
1,413
1,507
|Liquids (kb/d)
1,415
1,506
-6%
2,830
2,829
2,865
|Gas (Mcf/d)
2,865
2,885
-1%
4.1.2 Results
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate
9M24
9M23
9M24
2,482
2,667
-7%
3,138
|Adjusted net operating income
7,699
8,140
-5%
183
207
-12%
125
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
535
409
+31%
45.1%
46.9%
44.6%
|Effective tax rate (15)
46.9%
50.7%
2,330
2,585
-10%
2,557
|Organic investments (1)
6,956
7,115
-2%
(42)
57
ns
(514)
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
51
1,600
-97%
2,288
2,642
-13%
2,043
|Net investments (1)
7,007
8,715
-20%
4,273
4,353
-2%
5,165
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
13,104
14,436
-9%
4,763
4,535
+5%
4,240
|Cash flow from operating activities
12,888
12,823
+1%
Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was $2,482 million in the third quarter 2024, down 7% quarter-to-quarter, driven by the decrease in liquid prices that was partially compensated by an increase in gas prices.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $4,273 million in the third quarter 2024, down 2% quarter-to-quarter.
4.2 Integrated LNG
4.2.1 Production
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Hydrocarbon production for LNG
9M24
9M23
9M24
465
498
-7%
433
|Integrated LNG (kboe/d)
485
445
+9%
52
64
-19%
54
|Liquids (kb/d)
60
59
+2%
2,263
2,351
-4%
2,056
|Gas (Mcf/d)
2,309
2,100
+10%
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt
9M24
9M23
9M24
9.5
8.8
+8%
10.5
|Overall LNG sales
29.0
32.5
-11%
3.8
3.6
+5%
3.7
|incl. Sales from equity production*
11.6
11.2
+3%
8.4
7.6
+11%
9.4
|incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases
25.3
29.3
-14%
The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.
Hydrocarbon production for LNG in the third quarter 2024 was down 7% quarter-to-quarter, notably linked to unplanned maintenance on Ichthys LNG.
LNG sales increased by 8% quarter-to-quarter, notably due to higher spot volumes, in a context of seasonal inventory replenishment.
4.2.2 Results
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars, except the average price of LNG
9M24
9M23
9M24
9.91
9.32
+6%
9.56
|Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu) *
Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates
9.61
10.92
-12%
1,063
1,152
-8%
1,342
|Adjusted net operating income
3,437
4,744
-28%
538
421
+28%
385
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
1,453
1,603
-9%
451
624
-28%
495
|Organic investments (1)
1,615
1,273
+27%
65
198
-67%
84
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
251
1,048
-76%
516
822
-37%
579
|Net investments (1)
1,866
2,321
-20%
888
1,220
-27%
1,648
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
3,456
5,530
-38%
830
431
+93%
872
|Cash flow from operating activities
2,971
5,740
-48%
Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates. Does not include LNG trading activities.
Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $1,063 million in the third quarter 2024, down 8% quarter-to-quarter, mainly due to lower hydrocarbon production for LNG. Moreover, gas trading did not fully benefit from markets characterized by low volatility.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $888 million in the third quarter 2024, down 27% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons and due to a timing effect in dividend payments from some equity affiliates of around $200 million.
4.3 Integrated Power
4.3.1 Productions, capacities, clients and sales
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Integrated Power
9M24
9M23
9M24
11.1
9.1
+23%
8.9
|Net power production (TWh) *
29.7
25.5
+17%
6.7
6.8
-1%
5.4
|o/w production from renewables
19.6
13.5
+45%
4.4
2.2
+96%
3.5
|o/w production from gas flexible capacities
10.2
12.0
-15%
21.6
19.6
+10%
15.9
|Portfolio of power generation net installed capacity (GW) **
21.6
15.9
+36%
14.5
13.8
+5%
11.6
|o/w renewables
14.5
11.6
+25%
7.1
5.8
+23%
4.3
|o/w gas flexible capacities
7.1
4.3
+67%
89.6
87.4
+2%
80.5
|Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) **,***
89.6
80.5
+11%
24.2
24.0
+1%
20.2
|o/w installed capacity
24.2
20.2
+20%
6.0
6.0
6.0
|Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) **
6.0
6.0
+1%
2.8
2.8
+1%
2.8
|Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) **
2.8
2.8
10.9
11.1
-1%
11.2
|Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh)
36.9
38.2
-3%
13.9
18.9
-27%
13.8
|Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh)
68.4
70.2
-3%
Solar, wind, hydroelectric and gas flexible capacities.
** End of period data.
*** Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity.
Net power production was 11.1 TWh in the third quarter 2024, up 23% quarter-to-quarter mainly due to higher production from flexible gas assets in the United States and the acquisition of the West Burton gas-fired power plant in the United Kingdom.
Gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached 24.2 GW at the end of the third quarter 2024, up 0.2 GW quarter-to-quarter.
4.3.2 Results
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars
9M24
9M23
9M24
485
502
-3%
506
|Adjusted net operating income
1,598
1,326
+21%
29
35
-17%
37
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
25
116
-78%
707
596
+19%
578
|Organic investments (1)
2,246
1,908
+18%
1,529
(88)
ns
1,354
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
2,176
1,831
+19%
2,236
508
x4,4
1,932
|Net investments (1)
4,422
3,739
+18%
636
623
+2%
516
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
1,951
1,447
+35%
373
1,647
-77%
1,936
|Cash flow from operating activities
1,771
2,935
-40%
Integrated Power adjusted net operating income and cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) were stable in the third quarter 2024 at $485 million and $636 million, respectively. This demonstrates the value of the Company's integrated business model along the power value chain, with all segments (renewables, flexible assets, marketing to customers) contributing positively to the results.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $1,951 million for the nine first months of 2024, up 35% year-on-year, in line with the growth of the business.
4.4 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
4.4.1 Results
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars
9M24
9M23
9M24
605
1,018
-41%
1,822
|Adjusted net operating income
2,840
5,173
-45%
561
568
-1%
625
|Organic investments (1)
1,649
1,601
+3%
112
56
+100%
(115)
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
(1,090)
(363)
ns
673
624
+8%
510
|Net investments (1)
559
1,238
-55%
1,177
1,776
-34%
2,205
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
4,723
6,479
-27%
1,145
3,191
-64%
2,266
|Cash flow from operating activities
2,099
3,330
-37%
4.5 Refining Chemicals
4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Refinery throughput and utilization rate*
9M24
9M23
9M24
1,539
1,511
+2%
1,489
|Total refinery throughput (kb/d)
1,468
1,456
+1%
451
430
+5%
489
|France
406
404
+1%
625
636
-2%
589
|Rest of Europe
627
596
+5%
463
446
+4%
410
|Rest of world
435
456
-5%
86%
84%
84%
|Utilization rate based on crude only**
83%
81%
Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.
** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Petrochemicals production and utilization rate
9M24
9M23
9M24
1,314
1,248
+5%
1,330
|Monomers* (kt)
3,850
3,782
+2%
1,167
1,109
+5%
1,070
|Polymers (kt)
3,352
3,145
+7%
85%
79%
75%
|Steam cracker utilization rate**
79%
72%
Olefins.
** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year, excluding Lavera (divested) from 2nd quarter 2024.
Refining throughput was up 2% quarter-to-quarter in the third quarter 2024, mainly thanks to the restart of the Donges refinery in France.
The utilization rate based on crude was 86% in the third quarter 2024.
4.5.2 Results
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars, except ERM
9M24
9M23
9M24
15.4
44.9
-66%
100.6
|European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) ($/t) *
44.0
77.2
-43%
241
639
-62%
1,399
|Adjusted net operating income
1,842
4,021
-54%
329
382
-14%
386
|Organic investments (1)
1,130
1,038
+9%
34
(95)
ns
(97)
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
(81)
(107)
ns
363
287
+26%
289
|Net investments (1)
1,049
931
+13%
530
1,117
-53%
1,618
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
2,938
4,680
-37%
564
1,541
-63%
2,060
|Cash flow from operating activities
(24)
3,132
ns
This market indicator for European refining, calculated based on public market prices ($/t), uses a basket of crudes, petroleum product yields and variable costs representative of the European refining system of TotalEnergies. Does not include oil trading activities.
Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was $241 million in the third quarter 2024, down 62% quarter-to-quarter, due to much lower refining margins in Europe (-66% quarter-to-quarter) and in the Rest of the World.
Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $530 million, down 53% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons.
4.6 Marketing Services
4.6.1 Petroleum product sales
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Sales in kb/d*
9M24
9M23
9M24
1,383
1,363
+1%
1,399
|Total Marketing Services sales
1,353
1,386
-2%
795
773
+3%
792
|Europe
761
783
-3%
588
591
-1%
608
|Rest of world
592
603
-2%
Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.
Sales of petroleum products in the third quarter 2024 were stable compared to the second quarter.
4.6.2 Results
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars
9M24
9M23
9M24
364
379
-4%
423
|Adjusted net operating income
998
1,152
-13%
232
186
+25%
239
|Organic investments (1)
519
563
-8%
78
151
-48%
(18)
|Acquisitions net of assets sales (1)
(1,009)
(256)
ns
310
337
-8%
221
|Net investments (1)
(490)
307
ns
647
659
-2%
587
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1)
1,785
1,799
-1%
581
1,650
-65%
206
|Cash flow from operating activities
2,123
198
x10.7
Marketing Services results were stable quarter-to-quarter, with adjusted net operating income of $364 million and cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) of $647 million for the third quarter 2024.
5. TotalEnergies results
5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments
Adjusted net operating income from business segments was:
- $4,635 million in the third quarter 2024 versus $5,339 million in the second quarter 2024, mainly due to much lower refining margins and the decrease in oil prices,
- $15,574 million in the first nine months of 2024 versus $19,383 million in the first nine months of 2023, linked to lower gas and LNG prices and, for the third quarter, lower refining margins.
5.2 Adjusted net income (1) (TotalEnergies share)
TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $4,074 million in the third quarter 2024 versus $4,672 million in the second quarter 2024, mainly due to much lower refining margins and the decrease in oil prices.
Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value.
Adjustments to net incomewere ($1,780) million in the third quarter 2024, consisting mainly of:
- ($1.1) billion related to impairments, notably linked to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Sunpower and the exit of blocks 11B/12B and 5/6/7 in South Africa,
- ($0.4) billion in inventory effects,
- ($0.3) billion in other adjustments, notably related to the effect of changes in fair value and adjustments of deferred tax assets linked to changes in tax rates.
TotalEnergies' average tax rate was:
- 38.0% in the third quarter 2024 versus 40.4% in the second quarter 2024,
- 38.7% in the first nine months of 2024 versus 37.5% a year ago, notably due to a higher weight of Exploration Production in the Company's results.
5.3 Adjusted earnings per share
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were:
- $1.74 in the third quarter 2024, based on 2,310 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $1.98 in the second quarter 2024,
- $5.87 in the first nine months of 2024, based on 2,327 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $7.24 a year ago.
As of September 30, 2024, the number of diluted shares was 2,299 million.
TotalEnergies repurchased*:
- 29.3 million shares in the third quarter 2024 for $2 billion,
- 88.1 million shares* in the first nine months of 2024 for $6 billion.
5.4 Acquisitions asset sales
Acquisitions were:
- $1,795 million in the third quarter 2024, primarily related to the acquisition of the West Burton flexible gas capacity in the United Kingdom, acquisitions of stakes in offshore wind projects in Germany in 2023 and in the Netherlands in 2024 and investment in a new solar portfolio with Adani Green in India.
- $3,413 million in the first nine months of 2024, related to the above elements as well as the acquisitions of a 20% interest from Lewis Energy Group in the Dorado (Eagle Ford) gas field in the United States, the German renewable energy aggregator Quadra Energy, 1.5 GW of flexible gas capacity in Texas, battery storage developer Kyon in Germany, and Talos Low Carbon Solutions in the carbon storage industry in the United States.
Divestments were:
- $133 million in the third quarter 2024, primarily related to earn-out payments from the sale of upstream Canadian oil assets,
- $2,031 million in the first nine months of 2024, related to the above elements as well as to the closing of the retail network transaction with Alimentation Couche-Tard in Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands, the sale of a 15% interest in Absheron, in Azerbaijan, the farmdown of the Seagreen offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom, and the sale of petrochemical assets in Lavera, France.
5.5 Net cash flow (1)
TotalEnergies' net cash flowwas:
- $1,057 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $3,147 million in the second quarter 2024, reflecting the $956 million decrease in CFFO and the $1,134 million increase in net investments to $5,764 million in the third quarter 2024,
- $8,800 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $11,344 million a year ago, reflecting the $4,680 million decrease in CFFO and the $2,136 million decrease in net investments to $13,966 million in the first nine months of 2024.
2024 third quarter cash flow from operating activities was $7,171 million versus CFFO of $6,821 million, and was impacted by an improvement in working capital of $0.4 billion, mainly due to the stock effect at the end of the quarter that was partially compensated by the decrease of tax payables.
5.6 Profitability
Return on equity was 16.6% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024.
|In millions of dollars
|October 1, 2023
|July 1, 2023
|October 1, 2022
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Adjusted net income (1)
19,398
21,769
25,938
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity
116,572
116,286
116,529
|Return on equity (ROE)
16.6%
18.7%
22.3%
Return on average capital employed (1) was 14.6% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024.
|In millions of dollars
|October 1, 2023
|July 1, 2023
|October 1, 2022
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Adjusted net operating income (1)
20,701
23,030
27,351
|Average capital employed (1)
142,195
138,776
135,757
|ROACE (1)
14.6%
16.6%
20.1%
6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts
Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to:
- €4,336 million in the third quarter 2024, compared to €1,348 million in the third quarter 2023,
- €12,331 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to €8,388 million in the first nine months of 2023.
7. Annual 2024 Sensitivities (16)
|Change
|Estimated impact on adjusted
net operating income
|Estimated impact on
cash flow from operations
|Dollar
|+/- 0.1 per €
|-/+ 0.1 B$
|~0 B$
|Average liquids price (17)
|+/- 10 $/b
|+/- 2.3 B$
|+/- 2.8 B$
|European gas price NBP TTF
|+/- 2 $/Mbtu
|+/- 0.4 B$
|+/- 0.4 B$
|European Refining Margin Marker (ERM)
|+/- 10 $/t
|+/- 0.4 B$
|+/- 0.5 B$
8. Outlook
In a context of modest global macroeconomic growth and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, oil prices are volatile. At the end of October, the European Refining Marker (ERM) is close to 25 $/t, compared to an average of 15$/t in the third quarter.
European gas prices remain at sustained levels and are expected to be between $12 and $13/Mbtu in the fourth quarter 2024, supported by the anticipation of winter gas consumption. Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in the recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price should be around $10/Mbtu in the fourth quarter 2024.
Fourth quarter 2024 hydrocarbon production is expected to be between 2.4 and 2.45 Mboe/d, benefiting from the end of security-related disruptions in Libya and the start-up of the Mero-3 project in Brazil, which are compensated by several planned shutdowns during the fourth quarter of 2024.
The fourth quarter 2024 refining utilization rate is anticipated to remain above 85%, with a turnaround planned at Leuna refinery in October.
The Company confirms net investments guidance of $17-$18 billion in 2024.
To listen to the conference call with Chairman CEO Patrick Pouyanné and CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 12:00pm (Paris time), please log on to totalenergies.com or dial +33 (0) 1 70 91 87 04, +44 (0) 12 1281 8004 or +1 718 705 8796. The conference replay will be available on the Company's website totalenergies.com after the event.
9. Operating information by segment
9.1 Company's production (Exploration Production Integrated LNG)
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Combined liquids and gas
production by region (kboe/d)
9M24
9M23
9M24
556
561
-1%
550
|Europe
563
556
+1%
452
449
+1%
459
|Africa
454
478
-5%
799
825
-3%
781
|Middle East and North Africa
813
756
+8%
388
358
+8%
445
|Americas
366
443
-17%
214
248
-14%
241
|Asia-Pacific
241
257
-6%
2,409
2,441
-1%
2,476
|Total production
2,437
2,490
-2%
371
359
+3%
327
|includes equity affiliates
359
336
+7%
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Liquids production by region (kb/d)
9M24
9M23
9M24
221
225
-2%
229
|Europe
224
230
-3%
329
325
+1%
335
|Africa
328
354
-7%
637
660
-4%
627
|Middle East and North Africa
649
607
+7%
189
167
+14%
268
|Americas
176
267
-34%
90
100
-10%
102
|Asia-Pacific
98
107
-8%
1,466
1,477
-1%
1,561
|Total production
1,475
1,565
-6%
154
150
+3%
156
|includes equity affiliates
153
153
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Gas production by region (Mcf/d)
9M24
9M23
9M24
1,812
1,814
1,733
|Europe
1,832
1,760
+4%
632
620
+2%
619
|Africa
633
615
+3%
888
904
-2%
844
|Middle East and North Africa
896
817
+10%
1,100
1,061
+4%
989
|Americas
1,055
986
+7%
661
781
-15%
736
|Asia-Pacific
758
807
-6%
5,093
5,180
-2%
4,921
|Total production
5,174
4,985
+4%
1,190
1,127
+6%
933
|includes equity affiliates
1,120
996
+12%
9.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)
9M24
9M23
9M24
1,932
1,840
+5%
1,838
|Europe
1,849
1,716
+8%
585
558
+5%
621
|Africa
578
629
-8%
1,091
989
+10%
946
|Americas
1,038
904
+15%
747
639
+17%
624
|Rest of world
699
637
+10%
4,355
4,026
+8%
4,029
|Total consolidated sales
4,164
3,886
+7%
395
397
-1%
407
|Includes bulk sales
397
406
-2%
2,578
2,266
+14%
2,222
|Includes trading
2,414
2,095
+15%
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|Petrochemicals production* (kt)
9M24
9M23
9M24
954
900
+6%
1,018
|Europe
2,844
3,091
-8%
765
756
+1%
611
|Americas
2,166
1,837
+18%
762
702
+9%
771
|Middle East and Asia
2,192
1,999
+10%
Olefins, polymers.
9.3 Integrated Power
9.3.1 Net power production
3Q24
2Q24
|Net power production (TWh)
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Gas
Others
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Gas
Others
Total
|France
0.2
0.1
0.6
0.0
0.9
0.2
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.8
|Rest of Europe
0.1
0.4
0.2
1.3
0.1
2.1
0.1
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.1
1.4
|Africa
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|Middle East
0.2
0.3
0.5
0.3
0.2
0.5
|North America
1.2
0.4
2.2
3.8
0.9
0.6
1.2
2.8
|South America
0.1
1.1
1.2
0.1
0.8
0.9
|India
1.6
0.4
2.0
1.9
0.4
2.2
|Pacific Asia
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.5
|Total
4.0
2.4
0.3
4.4
0.1
11.1
3.9
2.3
0.5
2.2
0.1
9.1
9.3.2 Installed power generation net capacity
3Q24
2Q24
|Installed power generation net capacity (GW) (18)
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Gas
Others
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Gas
Others
Total
|France
0.6
0.4
2.6
0.2
3.7
0.6
0.4
2.6
0.1
3.7
|Rest of Europe
0.3
0.9
0.3
2.7
0.2
4.4
0.3
0.9
0.3
1.4
0.1
2.9
|Africa
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
|Middle East
0.4
0.3
0.8
0.4
0.3
0.8
|North America
2.6
0.8
1.5
0.4
5.3
2.3
0.8
1.5
0.4
5.0
|South America
0.4
0.9
1.2
0.4
0.9
1.2
|India
4.3
0.5
4.9
4.2
0.5
4.7
|Pacific Asia
1.1
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.2
1.1
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.2
|Total
9.8
3.6
0.4
7.1
0.7
21.6
9.3
3.5
0.4
5.8
0.7
19.6
9.3.3 Power generation gross capacity from renewables
3Q24
2Q24
|Installed power generation gross capacity from renewables (GW) (19),(20)
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
|France
1.1
0.7
0.2
2.1
1.1
0.7
0.2
2.0
|Rest of Europe
0.3
1.1
1.1
0.2
2.8
0.3
1.1
1.1
0.2
2.7
|Africa
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
|Middle East
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
|North America
4.9
2.2
0.7
7.7
5.2
2.2
0.7
8.1
|South America
0.4
1.3
1.6
0.4
1.3
1.6
|India
6.1
0.6
6.7
5.9
0.5
6.5
|Asia-Pacific
1.6
0.0
0.4
0.0
2.0
1.5
0.3
1.8
|Total
15.6
5.9
1.6
1.1
24.2
15.7
5.8
1.4
1.1
24.0
3Q24
2Q24
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables in construction (GW) (19),(20)
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
|France
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
|Rest of Europe
0.4
0.1
0.8
0.1
1.4
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.6
|Africa
0.3
0.1
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.4
|Middle East
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
|North America
1.7
0.0
0.4
2.1
1.7
0.0
0.3
2.0
|South America
0.3
0.6
0.2
1.1
0.0
0.6
0.7
|India
3.9
3.9
0.5
0.1
0.5
|Asia-Pacific
0.1
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.4
|Total
6.9
0.8
1.0
0.7
9.5
3.2
0.9
0.4
0.4
5.0
3Q24
2Q24
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables in development (GW) (19),(20)
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
Solar
Onshore
Offshore
Other
Total
|France
1.1
0.4
0.1
1.6
1.4
0.4
0.1
1.9
|Rest of Europe
4.6
0.8
8.9
2.6
16.9
4.4
0.8
8.9
2.2
16.4
|Africa
0.7
0.3
1.0
0.7
0.3
1.0
|Middle East
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
|North America
8.8
3.3
4.1
4.9
21.0
9.7
2.9
4.1
4.4
21.1
|South America
1.8
1.2
0.0
3.0
2.1
1.2
0.2
3.4
|India
2.2
0.1
2.3
4.5
0.2
4.7
|Asia-Pacific
3.6
1.1
2.6
1.1
8.4
3.4
1.1
2.6
1.1
8.2
|Total
24.4
7.2
15.6
8.7
55.9
28.0
6.8
15.6
8.0
58.5
10. Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP measures)
10.1 Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
3Q24
2Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars
9M24
9M23
2,294
3,787
6,676
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
11,802
16,321
(1,337)
(274)
(749)
|Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share)
(806)
(1,285)
(110)
|Gain (loss) on asset sales
1,397
203
(10)
(11)
|Restructuring charges
(21)
(5)
(1,100)
(614)
|Impairments
(1,744)
(1,143)
(227)
(153)
(135)
|Other
(438)
(340)
(359)
(320)
607
|After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost
(555)
(164)
(84)
(291)
365
|Effect of changes in fair value
(695)
(180)
(1,780)
(885)
223
|Total adjustments affecting net income
(2,056)
(1,629)
4,074
4,672
6,453
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
13,858
17,950
10.2 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements
10.2.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars
9M24
9M23
9M24
2,294
3,787
-39%
6,676
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
11,802
16,321
-28%
1,780
885
x2
(223)
|Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
2,056
1,629
+26%
4,074
4,672
-13%
6,453
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
13,858
17,950
-23%
|Adjusted items
90
67
+34%
82
|Add: non-controlling interests
257
217
+18%
2,369
2,977
-20%
3,130
|Add: income taxes
8,337
9,935
-16%
3,048
2,962
+3%
2,967
|Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
8,952
8,952
103
87
+18%
88
|Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets
282
279
+1%
797
725
+10%
726
|Add: financial interest on debt
2,230
2,160
+3%
(433)
(417)
ns
(384)
|Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(1,302)
(1,159)
ns
10,048
11,073
-9%
13,062
|Adjusted EBITDA
32,614
38,334
-15%
10.2.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars
9M24
9M23
9M24
|Adjusted items
47,429
49,183
-4%
54,413
|Revenues from sales
148,495
164,180
-10%
(30,856)
(31,314)
ns
(34,738)
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
(95,695)
(105,596)
ns
(7,147)
(7,664)
ns
(7,346)
|Other operating expenses
(22,391)
(22,852)
ns
(101)
(97)
ns
(245)
|Exploration costs
(286)
(401)
ns
59
146
-60%
142
|Other income
445
335
+33%
(121)
(37)
ns
64
|Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(283)
(138)
ns
293
433
-32%
296
|Other financial income
1,008
945
+7%
(214)
(213)
ns
(186)
|Other financial expense
(642)
(542)
ns
706
636
+11%
662
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,963
2,403
-18%
10,048
11,073
-9%
13,062
|Adjusted EBITDA
32,614
38,334
-15%
|Adjusted items
(3,048)
(2,962)
ns
(2,967)
|Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(8,952)
(8,952)
ns
(103)
(87)
ns
(88)
|Less: amortization of intangible assets
(282)
(279)
ns
(797)
(725)
ns
(726)
|Less: financial interest on debt
(2,230)
(2,160)
ns
433
417
+4%
384
|Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
1,302
1,159
+12%
(2,369)
(2,977)
ns
(3,130)
|Less: income taxes
(8,337)
(9,935)
ns
(90)
(67)
ns
(82)
|Less: non-controlling interests
(257)
(217)
ns
(1,780)
(885)
ns
223
|Add: adjustment (TotalEnergies share)
(2,056)
(1,629)
ns
2,294
3,787
-39%
6,676
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
11,802
16,321
-28%
10.3 Investments Divestments (TotalEnergies share)
Reconciliation of Cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars
9M24
9M23
9M24
5,562
4,558
+22%
4,987
|Cash flow used in investing activities a )
13,587
15,822
-14%
ns
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests b )
ns
57
(29)
ns
(17)
|Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c )
31
(5)
ns
ns
43
|Change in debt from renewable projects financing d *
81
-100%
119
97
+23%
64
|Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e )
319
188
+70%
26
4
x6.5
14
|Expenditures related to carbon credits f )
29
16
+81%
5,764
4,630
+24%
5,091
|Net investments a b c d e f g i h )
13,966
16,102
-13%
1,662
220
x7.5
808
|of which acquisitions net of assets sales g-i )
1,382
4,115
-66%
1,795
544
x3.3
1,992
|Acquisitions g )
3,413
5,730
-40%
133
324
-59%
1,184
|Asset sales i )
2,031
1,615
+26%
ns
(43)
|Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
(81)
-100%
4,102
4,410
-7%
4,283
|of which organic investments h )
12,584
11,987
+5%
148
101
+46%
346
|Capitalized exploration
394
879
-55%
458
589
-22%
422
|Increase in non-current loans
1,585
1,162
+36%
(140)
(178)
ns
(120)
|Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(464)
(433)
ns
ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share)
ns
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).
10.4 Cash flow (TotalEnergies share)
Reconciliation of Cash flow from operating activities to Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO), to DACF and to Net cash flow
3Q24
2Q24
3Q24
3Q23
|In millions of dollars
9M24
9M23
9M24
7,171
9,007
-20%
9,496
|Cash flow from operating activities a )
18,347
24,529
-25%
871
1,669
-48%
(582)
|(Increase) decrease in working capital b *
(3,581)
(2,851)
ns
(464)
(468)
ns
764
|Inventory effect c )
(807)
10
ns
ns
43
|Capital gain from renewable project sales d )
81
-100%
57
(29)
ns
(17)
|Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e )
31
(5)
ns
6,821
7,777
-12%
9,340
|Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e )
22,766
27,446
-17%
(188)
(118)
ns
(211)
|Financial charges
(449)
(476)
ns
7,009
7,895
-11%
9,551
|Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF)
23,215
27,922
-17%
4,102
4,410
-7%
4,283
|Organic investments g )
12,584
11,987
+5%
2,719
3,367
-19%
5,058
|Free cash flow after organic investments f g )
10,182
15,459
-34%
5,764
4,630
+24%
5,091
|Net investments h )
13,966
16,102
-13%
1,057
3,147
-66%
4,249
|Net cash flow f h )
8,800
11,344
-22%
Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power segments' contracts.
10.5 Gearing ratio
|In millions of dollars
09/30/2024
06/30/2024
09/30/2023
|Current borrowings *
11,805
9,358
15,193
|Other current financial liabilities
488
461
415
|Current financial assets , **
(5,780)
(6,425)
(6,585)
|Net financial assets classified as held for sale *
204
(61)
(44)
|Non-current financial debt *
37,824
34,726
33,947
|Non-current financial assets *
(1,307)
(1,166)
(1,519)
|Cash and cash equivalents
(25,672)
(23,211)
(24,731)
|Net debt a )
17,562
13,682
16,676
|Shareholders' equity (TotalEnergies share)
116,059
117,379
115,767
|Non-controlling interests
2,557
2,648
2,657
|Shareholders' equity (b)
118,616
120,027
118,424
|Gearing a ( a+b )
12.9%
10.2%
12.3%
|Leases (c)
8,338
8,012
8,277
|Gearing including leases a+c / a+b+c )
17.9%
15.3%
17.4%
Excludes leases receivables and leases debts.
** Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.
10.6 Return on average capital employed
|Twelve months ended September 30, 2024
|In millions of dollars
|Exploration &
Production
|Integrated
LNG
|Integrated
Power
|Refining &
Chemicals
|Marketing &
Services
|Company
|Adjusted net operating income
10,501
4,893
2,125
2,475
1,304
20,701
|Capital employed at 09/30/2023
69,392
36,033
20,043
9,002
9,025
141,093
|Capital employed at 09/30/2024
64,859
39,460
24,589
9,050
7,325
143,297
|ROACE
15.6%
13.0%
9.5%
27.4%
16.0%
14.6%
10.7 Payout
|In millions of dollars
9M24
9M23
2023
|Dividend paid (parent company shareholders)
5,719
5,648
7,517
|Repayment of treasury shares
6,018
6,203
9,167
|Payout ratio
49%
43%
46%
GLOSSARY
Acquisitions net of assets sales is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Acquisitions net of assets sales refer to acquisitions minus assets sales (including other operations with non-controlling interests). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates the allocation of cash flow used for growing the Company's asset base via external growth opportunities.
Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. It refers to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure and compare the Company's profitability with utility companies (energy sector).
Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjusted Net Income (TotalEnergies share) refers to Net Income (TotalEnergies share) less adjustment items to Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and to understand its operating trends by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items.
Adjusted net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. Adjusted Net Operating Income refers to Net Income before net cost of net debt, i.e., cost of net debt net of its tax effects, less adjustment items. Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. Adjusted Net Operating Income can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and understanding its operating trends, by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items and is used to evaluate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) as explained below.
Capital Employed is a non-GAAP financial measure. They are calculated at replacement cost and refer to capital employed (balance sheet) less inventory valuations effect. Capital employed (balance sheet) refers to the sum of the following items: (i) Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, net, (ii) Investments loans in equity affiliates, (iii) Other non-current assets, (iv) Working capital which is the sum of: Inventories, net, Accounts receivable, net, other current assets, Accounts payable, Other creditors and accrued liabilities(v) Provisions and other non-current liabilities and (vi) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. Capital Employed can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to provide insight on the amount of capital investment used by the Company or its business segments to operate. Capital Employed is used to calculate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE).
Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts, including capital gain from renewable projects sales and including organic loan repayments from equity affiliates.
This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to help understand changes in cash flow from operating activities, excluding the impact of working capital changes across periods on a consistent basis and with the performance of peer companies in a manner that, when viewed in combination with the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business and performance. This performance indicator is used by the Company as a base for its cash flow allocation and notably to guide on the share of its cash flow to be allocated to the distribution to shareholders.
Debt adjusted cash flow (DACF) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. DACF is defined as Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) without financial charges. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it corresponds to the funds theoretically available to the Company for investments, debt repayment and distribution to shareholders, and therefore facilitates comparison of the Company's results of operations with those of other registrants, independent of their capital structure and working capital requirements.
Free cash flow after Organic Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Free cash flow after Organic Investments, refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Organic Investments. Organic Investments refer to Net Investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other transactions with non-controlling interests. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates operating cash flow generated by the business post allocation of cash for Organic Investments.
Gearing is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is the ratio of total financial liabilities to total equity. Gearing is a Net-debt-to-capital ratio, which is calculated as the ratio of Net debt excluding leases to (Equity Net debt excluding leases). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to assess the strength of the Company's balance sheet.
Net cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Net cash flow refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Net Investments. Net cash flow can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow generated by the operations of the Company post allocation of cash for Organic Investments and Acquisitions net of assets sales (acquisitions assets sales other operations with non-controlling interests). This performance indicator corresponds to the cash flow available to repay debt and allocate cash to shareholder distribution or share buybacks.
Net investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Investments refer to Cash flow used in investing activities including other transactions with non-controlling interests, including change in debt from renewable projects financing, including expenditures related to carbon credits, including capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts and excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to illustrate the cash directed to growth opportunities, both internal and external, thereby showing, when combined with the Company's cash flow statement prepared under IFRS, how cash is generated and allocated for uses within the organization. Net Investments are the sum of Organic Investments and Acquisitions net of assets sales each of which is described in the Glossary.
Organic investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Organic investments refers to Net Investments, excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests. Organic Investments can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow used by the Company to grow its asset base, excluding sources of external growth.
Payout is a non-GAAP financial measure. Payout is defined as the ratio of the dividends and share buybacks for cancellation to the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders as it provides the portion of the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital distributed to the shareholder.
Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) is a non-GAAP financial measure. ROACE is the ratio of Adjusted Net Operating Income to average Capital Employed at replacement cost between the beginning and the end of the period. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure the profitability of the Company's average Capital Employed in its business operations and is used by the Company to benchmark its performance internally and externally with its peers.
Disclaimer
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" and "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate and independent legal entities.
This press release presents the results for the third quarter of 2024 and first nine months of 2024 from the consolidated financial statements of TotalEnergies SE as of September 30, 2024 (unaudited). The limited review procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. The notes to the consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the website totalenergies.com. This document may contain forward-looking statements (including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and strategy of TotalEnergies. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives, areas of improvement and goals of TotalEnergies, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by TotalEnergies, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TotalEnergies. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "likely", "might", "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by TotalEnergies as of the date of this document. These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, technological innovations, meteorological conditions and events, as well as socio-demographic, economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences, or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto. Readers are cautioned not to consider forward-looking statements as accurate, but as an expression of the Company's views only as of the date this document is published. TotalEnergies SE and its subsidiaries have no obligation, make no commitment and expressly disclaim any responsibility to investors or any stakeholder to update or revise, particularly as a result of new information or future events, any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document. In addition, the Company has not verified, and is under no obligation to verify any third-party data contained in this document or used in the estimates and assumptions or, more generally, forward-looking statements published in this document. The information on risk factors that could have a significant adverse effect on TotalEnergies' business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation, outlook or the value of financial instruments issued by TotalEnergies is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additionally, the developments of environmental and climate change-related issues in this document are based on various frameworks and the interests of various stakeholders which are subject to evolve independently of our will. Moreover, our disclosures on such issues, including climate-related disclosures, may include information that is not necessarily "material" under US securities laws for SEC reporting purposes or under applicable securities law.
Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio, operating cash flow before working capital changes, the shareholder rate of return. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TotalEnergies and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies.
These adjustment items include:
(i) Special items
Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualifying as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent, or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or assets disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may qualify as special items although they may have occurred in prior years or are likely to occur in following years.
(ii) The inventory valuation effect
In accordance with IAS 2, TotalEnergies values inventories of petroleum products in its financial statements according to the First-In, First-Out (FIFO) method and other inventories using the weighted-average cost method. Under the FIFO method, the cost of inventory is based on the historic cost of acquisition or manufacture rather than the current replacement cost. In volatile energy markets, this can have a significant distorting effect on the reported income. Accordingly, the adjusted results of the Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its main competitors.
In the replacement cost method, which approximates the Last-In, First-Out (LIFO) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end prices differential between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results under the FIFO and the replacement cost methods.
(iii) Effect of changes in fair value
The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for trading inventories and storage contracts, differences between internal measures of performance used by TotalEnergies' Executive Committee and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.
IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.
TotalEnergies, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in TotalEnergies' internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.
Furthermore, TotalEnergies enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.
The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.
Euro amounts presented for the fully adjusted-diluted earnings per share represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Form 20-F of TotalEnergies SE, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at the Company website totalenergies.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.
(1)
Refer to Glossary pages 22 23 for the definitions and further information on alternative performance measures (Non-GAAP measures) and to page 18 and following for reconciliation tables.
Including coverage of employees share grant plans.
(2)
Some of the transactions mentioned in the highlights remain subject to the agreement of the authorities or to the fulfilment of conditions precedent under the terms of the agreements.
(3)
Effective tax rate (tax on adjusted net operating income) (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
(4)
In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bonds.
(5)
Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.0983 in the 3rd quarter 2024, 1.0767 in the 2nd quarter 2024, 1.0884 in the 3rd quarter 2023, 1.0871 in the first nine months of 2024 and 1.0833 in the first nine months of 2023.
(6)
Does not include oil, gas and LNG trading activities, respectively.
(7)
Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated affiliates.
(8)
Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated affiliates.
(9)
Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates.
(10)
This market indicator for European refining, calculated based on public market prices ($/t), uses a basket of crudes, petroleum product yields and variable costs representative of the European refining system of TotalEnergies.
(11)
The six greenhouse gases in the Kyoto protocol, namely CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6, with their respective GWP (Global Warming Potential) as described in the 2007 IPCC report. HFCs, PFCs and SF6 are virtually absent from the Company's emissions or are considered as non-material and are therefore not counted.
(12)
Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of operated facilities are defined as the sum of direct emissions of greenhouse gases from sites or activities that are included in the scope of reporting (as defined in the Company's 2023 Universal Registration Document) and indirect emissions attributable to brought-in energy (electricity, heat, steam), excluding purchased industrial gases (H2).
(13)
TotalEnergies reports Scope 3 GHG emissions, category 11, which correspond to indirect GHG emissions related to the end use of energy products sold to the Company's customers, i.e., from their combustion, i.e., combustion of the products to obtain energy. The Company follows the oil gas industry reporting guidelines published by IPIECA, which comply with the GHG Protocol methodologies. In order to avoid double counting, this methodology accounts for the largest volume in the oil, biofuels and gas value chains, i.e., the higher of the two production volumes or sales. The highest point for each value chain for 2024 will be evaluated considering realizations over the full year, TotalEnergies gradually providing quarterly estimates.
(14)
Company production E&P production Integrated LNG production.
(15)
Effective tax rate (tax on adjusted net operating income) (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
|Including coverage of employees share grant plans.
(16)
Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about TotalEnergies' portfolio in 2024. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.
(17)
In a 80 $/b Brent environment.
(18)
End-of-period data.
(19)
Includes 20% of the gross capacities of Adani Green Energy Limited, 50% of Clearway Energy Group and 49% of Casa dos Ventos.
(20)
End-of-period data.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)(a)
2024
2024
2023
Sales
52,021
53,743
59,017
Excise taxes
(4,592)
(4,560)
(4,604)
Revenues from sales
47,429
49,183
54,413
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(31,425)
(32,117)
(33,676)
Other operating expenses
(7,269)
(7,729)
(7,562)
Exploration costs
(572)
(97)
(245)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,392)
(2,976)
(3,055)
Other income
45
3
535
Other expense
(374)
(251)
(928)
Financial interest on debt
(797)
(725)
(726)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
457
408
459
Cost of net debt
(340)
(317)
(267)
Other financial income
319
459
311
Other financial expense
(214)
(213)
(186)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
333
627
754
Income taxes
(2,179)
(2,725)
(3,404)
Consolidated net income
2,361
3,847
6,690
TotalEnergies share
2,294
3,787
6,676
Non-controlling interests
67
60
14
Earnings per share ($)
0.97
1.61
2.74
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
0.96
1.60
2.73
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)
2024
2024
2023
Consolidated net income
2,361
3,847
6,690
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
3
22
(1)
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
(141)
103
3
Tax effect
29
(11)
(2)
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
3,151
(683)
(1,861)
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
3,042
(569)
(1,861)
Currency translation adjustment
(2,457)
523
1,204
Cash flow hedge
(13)
593
306
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(4)
(3)
Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
(208)
(38)
31
Other
2
(2)
(4)
Tax effect
(1)
(153)
(46)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(2,681)
923
1,488
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
361
354
(373)
Comprehensive income
2,722
4,201
6,317
TotalEnergies share
2,631
4,134
6,313
Non-controlling interests
91
67
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9months
9months
(M$)(a)
2024
2023
Sales
162,042
177,891
Excise taxes
(13,547)
(13,711)
Revenues from sales
148,495
164,180
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(97,322)
(105,891)
Other operating expenses
(22,641)
(23,253)
Exploration costs
(757)
(399)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(9,310)
(9,223)
Other income
1,806
992
Other expense
(940)
(1,594)
Financial interest on debt
(2,230)
(2,160)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
1,337
1,362
Cost of net debt
(893)
(798)
Other financial income
1,084
982
Other financial expense
(642)
(542)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
978
1,981
Income taxes
(7,846)
(9,962)
Consolidated net income
12,012
16,473
TotalEnergies share
11,802
16,321
Non-controlling interests
210
152
Earnings per share ($)
5.02
6.61
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
4.99
6.57
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9months
9months
(M$)
2024
2023
Consolidated net income
12,012
16,473
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
23
137
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
2
6
Tax effect
10
(53)
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
962
(452)
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
997
(362)
Currency translation adjustment
(835)
(95)
Cash flow hedge
1,387
2,197
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(19)
5
share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
(322)
(64)
Other
2
(5)
Tax effect
(373)
(518)
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(160)
1,520
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
837
1,158
Comprehensive income
12,849
17,631
TotalEnergies share
12,635
17,539
Non-controlling interests
214
92
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
TotalEnergies
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
(M$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets, net
33,891
33,477
33,083
32,911
Property, plant and equipment, net
110,125
109,403
108,916
106,721
Equity affiliates: investments and loans
33,963
32,800
30,457
30,153
Other investments
1,656
1,740
1,543
1,342
Non-current financial assets
2,578
2,469
2,395
2,710
Deferred income taxes
3,727
3,568
3,418
3,535
Other non-current assets
4,170
4,235
4,313
3,991
Total non-current assets
190,110
187,692
184,125
181,363
Current assets
Inventories, net
18,532
20,189
19,317
22,512
Accounts receivable, net
18,777
20,647
23,442
23,598
Other current assets
21,933
20,014
20,821
22,252
Current financial assets
6,151
6,823
6,585
6,892
Cash and cash equivalents
25,672
23,211
27,263
24,731
Assets classified as held for sale
2,830
912
2,101
8,656
Total current assets
93,895
91,796
99,529
108,641
Total assets
284,005
279,488
283,654
290,004
LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
7,577
7,577
7,616
7,616
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
130,804
130,688
126,857
123,506
Currency translation adjustment
(13,793)
(14,415)
(13,701)
(13,461)
Treasury shares
(8,529)
(6,471)
(4,019)
(1,894)
Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share
116,059
117,379
116,753
115,767
Non-controlling interests
2,557
2,648
2,700
2,657
Total shareholders' equity
118,616
120,027
119,453
118,424
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income taxes
11,750
12,461
11,688
11,633
Employee benefits
1,890
1,819
1,993
1,837
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
20,290
20,295
21,257
22,657
Non-current financial debt
45,750
42,526
40,478
41,022
Total non-current liabilities
79,680
77,101
75,416
77,149
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
34,668
36,449
41,335
37,268
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
34,716
33,442
36,727
37,405
Current borrowings
13,853
11,271
9,590
16,876
Other current financial liabilities
488
461
446
415
Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
1,984
737
687
2,467
Total current liabilities
85,709
82,360
88,785
94,431
Total liabilities shareholders' equity
284,005
279,488
283,654
290,004
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
(M$)
2024
2024
2023
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
2,361
3,847
6,690
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
4,020
3,080
3,621
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
(93)
(53)
686
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(3)
182
(521)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
(13)
(250)
(325)
(Increase) decrease in working capital
836
2,013
(923)
Other changes, net
63
188
268
Cash flow from operating activities
7,171
9,007
9,496
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(4,110)
(3,699)
(3,808)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(497)
(251)
(1,607)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(845)
(481)
(482)
Increase in non-current loans
(458)
(621)
(451)
Total expenditures
(5,910)
(5,052)
(6,348)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
32
44
914
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
82
213
7
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
37
56
308
Repayment of non-current loans
197
181
132
Total divestments
348
494
1,361
Cash flow used in investing activities
(5,562)
(4,558)
(4,987)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
521
Treasury shares
(2,005)
(2,007)
(2,098)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(1,963)
(1,853)
(1,962)
Non-controlling interests
(171)
(127)
(168)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,622)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(23)
(50)
(22)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(14)
(19)
(11)
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
3,080
4,319
47
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
911
(5,453)
(446)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
760
(530)
(182)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
575
(6,821)
(4,842)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,184
(2,372)
(333)
Effect of exchange rates
277
|
(57)
(508)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
23,211
25,640
25,572
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
25,672
23,211
24,731
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
9months
9months
(M$)
2024
2023
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
12,012
16,473
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
10,136
10,003
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
146
1,081
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(1,431)
(843)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
25
(291)
(Increase) decrease in working capital
(2,837)
(2,217)
Other changes, net
296
323
Cash flow from operating activities
18,347
24,529
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(11,229)
(12,646)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(1,507)
(1,762)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(1,814)
(2,411)
Increase in non-current loans
(1,617)
(1,206)
Total expenditures
(16,167)
(18,025)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
413
1,013
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
1,513
228
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
127
490
Repayment of non-current loans
527
472
Total divestments
2,580
2,203
Cash flow used in investing activities
(13,587)
(15,822)
CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
521
383
Treasury shares
(6,018)
(6,203)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(5,719)
(5,648)
Non-controlling interests
(304)
(294)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,622)
(1,081)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(232)
(260)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(50)
(110)
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
7,441
151
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(1,006)
(5,831)
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
501
2,202
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(6,488)
(16,691)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(1,728)
(7,984)
Effect of exchange rates
137
(311)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
27,263
33,026
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
25,672
24,731
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
Common shares issued
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
Currency translation adjustment
Treasury shares
Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies
Share
Non-controlling interests
Total shareholders' equity
(M$)
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
As of January 1, 2023
2,619,131,285
8,163
123,951
(12,836)
(137,187,667)
(7,554)
111,724
2,846
114,570
Net income of the first nine months 2023
16,321
16,321
152
16,473
Other comprehensive income
1,815
(597)
1,218
(60)
1,158
Comprehensive Income
18,136
(597)
17,539
92
17,631
Dividend
(5,765)
(5,765)
(294)
(6,059)
Issuance of common shares
8,002,155
22
361
383
383
Purchase of treasury shares
(100,511,783)
(7,024)
(7,024)
(7,024)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(396)
6,463,426
396
Share-based payments
232
232
232
Share cancellation
(214,881,605)
(569)
(11,720)
214,881,605
12,289
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,107)
(1,107)
(1,107)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(223)
(223)
(223)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
39
(28)
11
12
23
Other items
(2)
(1)
(3)
1
(2)
As of September 30, 2023
2,412,251,835
7,616
123,506
(13,461)
(16,354,419)
(1,894)
115,767
2,657
118,424
Net income of the fourth quarter 2023
5,063
5,063
(26)
5,037
Other comprehensive income
172
(240)
(68)
17
(51)
Comprehensive Income
5,235
(240)
4,995
(9)
4,986
Dividend
(1,846)
(1,846)
(17)
(1,863)
Issuance of common shares
Purchase of treasury shares
(44,188,794)
(2,143)
(2,143)
(2,143)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
Share-based payments
59
59
59
Share cancellation
(17)
17
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(71)
(71)
(71)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
(9)
(9)
73
64
Other items
1
1
(4)
(3)
As of December 31, 2023
2,412,251,835
7,616
126,857
(13,701)
(60,543,213)
(4,019)
116,753
2,700
119,453
Net income of the first nine months 2024
11,802
11,802
210
12,012
Other comprehensive income
924
(91)
833
4
837
Comprehensive Income
12,726
(91)
12,635
214
12,849
Dividend
(5,863)
(5,863)
(304)
(6,167)
Issuance of common shares
10,833,187
29
492
521
521
Purchase of treasury shares
(88,066,669)
(6,568)
(6,568)
(6,568)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(395)
6,067,493
395
Share-based payments
458
458
458
Share cancellation
(25,405,361)
(68)
(1,595)
25,405,361
1,663
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(1,679)
(1,679)
(1,679)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(200)
(200)
(200)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
(50)
(50)
Other items
3
(1)
2
(3)
(1)
As of September 30, 2024
2,397,679,661
7,577
130,804
(13,793)
(117,137,028)
(8,529)
116,059
2,557
118,616
(a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants.
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
3rd quarter 2024
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
1,425
2,350
4,444
22,926
20,872
4
52,021
Intersegment sales
9,633
2,017
424
7,927
218
58
(20,277)
Excise taxes
(213)
(4,379)
(4,592)
Revenues from sales
11,058
4,367
4,868
30,640
16,711
62
(20,277)
47,429
Operating expenses
(5,257)
(3,393)
(4,329)
(30,273)
(16,082)
(209)
20,277
(39,266)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(2,324)
(294)
(114)
(400)
(229)
(31)
(3,392)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
47
482
(274)
(79)
(29)
(38)
109
Tax on net operating income
(1,879)
(250)
(66)
40
(102)
117
(2,140)
Adjustments (a)
(837)
(151)
(400)
(313)
(95)
(23)
(1,819)
Adjusted net operating income
2,482
1,063
485
241
364
(76)
4,559
Adjustments (a)
(1,819)
Net cost of net debt
(379)
Non-controlling interests
(67)
Net income TotalEnergies share
2,294
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment.
3rd quarter 2024
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
2,251
599
2,291
388
329
52
5,910
Total divestments
90
99
70
69
19
1
348
Cash flow from operating activities
4,763
830
373
564
581
60
7,171
|INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
2nd quarter 2024
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
1,416
1,986
4,464
24,516
21,358
3
53,743
Intersegment sales
9,796
2,111
369
8,203
164
77
(20,720)
Excise taxes
(208)
(4,352)
(4,560)
Revenues from sales
11,212
4,097
4,833
32,511
17,170
80
(20,720)
49,183
Operating expenses
(4,669)
(2,922)
(4,506)
(31,647)
(16,601)
(318)
20,720
(39,943)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(1,907)
(310)
(105)
(416)
(208)
(30)
(2,976)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
141
526
26
(13)
(84)
29
625
Tax on net operating income
(2,163)
(251)
(79)
(60)
(101)
(23)
(2,677)
Adjustments (a)
(53)
(12)
(333)
(264)
(203)
(9)
(874)
Adjusted net operating income
2,667
1,152
502
639
379
(253)
5,086
Adjustments (a)
(874)
Net cost of net debt
(365)
Non-controlling interests
(60)
Net income TotalEnergies share
3,787
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment.
Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment.
2nd quarter 2024
Exploration
Production
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
2,697
844
769
443
259
40
5,052
Total divestments
149
29
261
127
(78)
6
494
Cash flow from operating activities
4,535
431
1,647
1,541
1,650
(797)