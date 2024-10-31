TotalEnergies proves resiliency in a volatile oil environment thanks to its integrated model with $4.1B adjusted net income for the 3rd quarter and $13.9B for first 9 months of the year

3Q24 Change

vs 2Q24 9M24 Change

vs 9M23 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1) - in billions of dollars (B$) 4.1 -13% 13.9 -23% - in dollars per share 1.74 -12% 5.87 -19% Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$) 2.3 -39% 11.8 -28% Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$) 10.0 -9% 32.6 -15% Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO)(1) (B$) 6.8 -12% 22.8 -17% Cash flow from operating activities (B$) 7.2 -20% 18.3 -25%

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on October 30, 2024, to approve the third quarter 2024 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:

"In a volatile oil environment with sharply declining refining margins, TotalEnergies demonstrates the resilience of its integrated multi-energy model with $4.1 billion adjusted net income and $6.8 billion CFFO in the third quarter of 2024.

This resilience is firstly underpinned by Exploration Production, posting solid adjusted net operating income of $2.5 billion, down only 7%, stable cash flow of $4.3 billion and an attractive return on capital employed of 15.6%. During the third quarter, Upstream production was 2.41 Mboe/d, benefiting from the ramp up of Mero 2 in Brazil that partially offset production losses at Ichtys LNG and in Libya. In the third quarter, TotalEnergies commenced production from the high-margin Anchor oil project in the US, as well as from the Fenix gas project in Argentina. The Company also launched the GranMorgu project in Suriname, which will support its production growth target of 3%/year through 2030.

Integrated LNG achieved adjusted net operating income of $1.1 billion and cash flow of $0.9 billion, with gas and LNG trading not fully benefiting from markets characterized by low volatility. TotalEnergies continues to strengthen future cash flows by successfully marketing its LNG volumes through signing several medium-term sales contracts in Asia this quarter.

Given the very sharp decrease in refining margins in Europe (-66% quarter-to-quarter) and in the Rest of the World, Downstream posted adjusted net operating income of $0.6 billion and cash flow of $1.2 billion, down around 40% quarter-to-quarter, with marketing and trading activities compensating for the very sharp decline in refining.

Integrated Power also contributes to the resilience of the Company's results, with reported adjusted net operating income of $0.5 billion and cash flow of more than $0.6 billion. Year-to-date cash flow is strong at $1.95 billion at the end of the third quarter, which is up 35% year-on-year and in line with annual guidance of more than $2.5 billion. During the third quarter, TotalEnergies continued to deploy its differentiated Integrated Power model through the start up of two giant solar farms with battery storage in Texas, the acquisition of a CCGT in the United Kingdom and the strengthening of its partnerships with Adani in India and RWE in offshore wind in Germany and the Netherlands.

Comforted by these robust results, the Board of Directors decided the distribution of the third interim dividend of 0.79 €/share for fiscal year 2024, an increase of close to 7% compared to 2023, and authorized the Company to execute share buybacks of $2 billion* in the fourth quarter of 2024, in line with the objective of reaching $8 billion throughout the year."

1. Highlights (2)

Upstream

Production start-up of Mero-3 oil field, for 180,000 b/d, in Brazil

Production start-up of Anchor oil field, for 75,000 b/d, in Gulf of Mexico

Production start-up of Fenix gas field, for 10 Mm 3 /d, in Argentina

/d, in Argentina Launch of GranMorgu oil project, for 220,000 b/d, on Block 58 in Suriname

Exit from offshore Blocks 11B/12B and 5/6/7, in South Africa

Closing of the Brunei assets sale

Discovery of new gas condensate resources in offshore Harald field, in Denmark

Downstream

Signature of agreements for the sale of a 50% stake in Total Parco Pakistan Ltd to Gunvor

Signature of agreements for the sale of petroleum products retail networks in Brazil to SIM Distribuidora

Integrated LNG

Acquisition from Lewis Energy of interests in producing assets, in the Eagle Ford shale gas play in Texas

Signature of LNG contracts 1.1 Mt/year over 10 years with BOTAS delivered in Turkey from 2027 0.2 Mt/year over 7 years with HD Hyundai Chemical delivered in South Korea from 2027 5-year extension, until 2034, of a 1.25 Mt/year contract with CNOOC delivered in China



Integrated Power

Start of commercial operations at two solar farms with integrated battery storage in Texas for a combined capacity of 1.2 GW

Investment in a new solar portfolio of over 1 GW with Adani Green, in India

Acquisition from RWE of a 50% stake in two 2 GW offshore wind projects, in Germany

Acquisition of stakes in renewable hydroelectric projects in Africa, through an agreement with Scatec

Signature with Saint-Gobain of a Clean Firm Power PPA for 875 GWh over 5 years

Decarbonization and low-carbon molecules

SAF supply agreement with Air-France-KLM for up to 1.5 Mt over a 10-year period

Signature of a charter contract for an LNG bunker vessel, notably for Marsa LNG, in Oman

Launch of a floating wind turbine pilot project supplying renewable power to Culzean platform, in British North Sea

Agreement with Anew Climate and Aurora Sustainable Lands for deployment of sustainable preservation of natural carbon sink projects

Investment in the "Japan Hydrogen Fund," dedicated to developing the low-carbon hydrogen value chain

2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements (1)

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,

earnings per share and number of shares 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 10,048 11,073 -9% 13,062 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 32,614 38,334 -15% 4,635 5,339 -13% 6,808 Adjusted net operating income from business segments 15,574 19,383 -20% 2,482 2,667 -7% 3,138 Exploration Production 7,699 8,140 -5% 1,063 1,152 -8% 1,342 Integrated LNG 3,437 4,744 -28% 485 502 -3% 506 Integrated Power 1,598 1,326 +21% 241 639 -62% 1,399 Refining Chemicals 1,842 4,021 -54% 364 379 -4% 423 Marketing Services 998 1,152 -13% 706 636 +11% 662 Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 1,963 2,403 -18% 38.0% 40.4% 33.4% Effective tax rate (3) 38.7% 37.5% 4,074 4,672 -13% 6,453 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) (1) 13,858 17,950 -23% 1.74 1.98 -12% 2.63 Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (4) 5.87 7.24 -19% 1.58 1.85 -15% 2.41 Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros) (5) 5.40 6.68 -19% 2,310 2,328 -1% 2,423 Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,327 2,448 -5% 2,294 3,787 -39% 6,676 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 11,802 16,321 -28% 4,102 4,410 -7% 4,283 Organic investments (1) 12,584 11,987 +5% 1,662 220 x7.5 808 Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 1,382 4,115 -66% 5,764 4,630 +24% 5,091 Net investments (1) 13,966 16,102 -13% 6,821 7,777 -12% 9,340 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 22,766 27,446 -17% 7,009 7,895 -11% 9,551 Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) (1) 23,215 27,922 -17% 7,171 9,007 -20% 9,496 Cash flow from operating activities 18,347 24,529 -25% Gearing (1) of 12,9% at September 30, 2024 vs. 10.2% at June 30, 2024 and 12.3% at September 30, 2023

3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production

3.1 Environment liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 80.3 85.0 -5% 86.7 Brent ($/b) 82.8 82.1 +1% 2.2 2.3 -4% 2.7 Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 2.2 2.6 -14% 11.1 9.7 +14% 10.6 NBP ($/Mbtu) 9.8 12.4 -21% 13.0 11.2 +16% 12.5 JKM ($/Mbtu) 11.2 13.3 -16% 77.0 81.0 -5% 78.9 Average price of liquids (6),(7) ($/b)

Consolidated subsidiaries 78.9 74.9 +5% 5.78 5.05 +14% 5.47 Average price of gas (6),(8) ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries 5.30 6.80 -22% 9.91 9.32 +6% 9.56 Average price of LNG (6),(9) ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 9.61 10.92 -12% 15.4 44.9 -66% 100.6 European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) (6),(10) ($/t) 44.0 77.2 -43%

3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions (11)

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Scope 1+2 emissions (MtCO2e) 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 8.8 7.7 +14% 8.5 Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (12) 24.7 26.7 -7% 7.4 7.0 +6% 7.5 of which Oil Gas 21.5 23.1 -7% 1.4 0.7 +100% 1.0 of which CCGT 3.2 3.6 -11% 11.7 10.8 +8% 12.1 Scope 1+2 equity share 34.2 37.4 -9% Estimated quarterly emissions.

Scope 1+2 emissions from operated facilities were 8.8 Mt this quarter, notably due to the increase in the gas-fired power plants utilization rate in the US and in Europe.

Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations were down 7% in the first nine months of 2024, mainly thanks to the continuous decline in flaring emissions at Exploration Production facilities, the implementation of emissions reduction initiatives in Refining Chemicals and lower utilization of gas-fired power plants in Europe.

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Methane emissions (ktCH4) 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 7 7 7 Methane emissions from operated facilities 22 25 -12% 8 8 9 Methane emissions equity share 25 30 -17% Estimated quarterly emissions. Scope 3 emissions (MtCO2e) 9M24 2023 Scope 3 from Oil, Biofuels and Gas Worldwide (13) est. 260 355

3.3 Production (14)

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Hydrocarbon production 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 2,409 2,441 -1% 2,476 Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,437 2,490 -2% 1,324 1,318 1,399 Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d) 1,321 1,404 -6% 1,086 1,123 -3% 1,077 Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d) 1,116 1,086 +3% 2,409 2,441 -1% 2,476 Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,437 2,490 -2% 1,466 1,477 -1% 1,561 Liquids (kb/d) 1,475 1,565 -6% 5,093 5,180 -2% 4,921 Gas (Mcf/d) 5,174 4,985 +4%

Hydrocarbon production was 2,409 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter 2024, down 1% quarter-to-quarter, benefiting from the ramp-up of the Mero 2 project in Brazil that partially offset unplanned shutdowns in Ichthys LNG and security-related disruptions in Libya.

Hydrocarbon production in the third quarter 2024 was up 1% year-on-year (excluding Canada) and was comprised of:

+2% due to project start-ups and ramp-ups, including Mero 2 in Brazil, Tommeliten Alpha and Eldfisk North in Norway, Akpo West in Nigeria and Block 10 in Oman,

+3% due to the higher availability of production facilities,

-1% due to security-related production disruptions in Libya,

-3% due to the natural field decline.

4. Analysis of business segments

4.1 Exploration Production

4.1.1 Production

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Hydrocarbon production 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 1,944 1,943 2,043 EP (kboe/d) 1,952 2,045 -5% 1,414 1,413 1,507 Liquids (kb/d) 1,415 1,506 -6% 2,830 2,829 2,865 Gas (Mcf/d) 2,865 2,885 -1%

4.1.2 Results

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 2,482 2,667 -7% 3,138 Adjusted net operating income 7,699 8,140 -5% 183 207 -12% 125 including adjusted income from equity affiliates 535 409 +31% 45.1% 46.9% 44.6% Effective tax rate (15) 46.9% 50.7% 2,330 2,585 -10% 2,557 Organic investments (1) 6,956 7,115 -2% (42) 57 ns (514) Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 51 1,600 -97% 2,288 2,642 -13% 2,043 Net investments (1) 7,007 8,715 -20% 4,273 4,353 -2% 5,165 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 13,104 14,436 -9% 4,763 4,535 +5% 4,240 Cash flow from operating activities 12,888 12,823 +1%

Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was $2,482 million in the third quarter 2024, down 7% quarter-to-quarter, driven by the decrease in liquid prices that was partially compensated by an increase in gas prices.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $4,273 million in the third quarter 2024, down 2% quarter-to-quarter.

4.2 Integrated LNG

4.2.1 Production

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Hydrocarbon production for LNG 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 465 498 -7% 433 Integrated LNG (kboe/d) 485 445 +9% 52 64 -19% 54 Liquids (kb/d) 60 59 +2% 2,263 2,351 -4% 2,056 Gas (Mcf/d) 2,309 2,100 +10% 3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 9.5 8.8 +8% 10.5 Overall LNG sales 29.0 32.5 -11% 3.8 3.6 +5% 3.7 incl. Sales from equity production* 11.6 11.2 +3% 8.4 7.6 +11% 9.4 incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases 25.3 29.3 -14% The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.

Hydrocarbon production for LNG in the third quarter 2024 was down 7% quarter-to-quarter, notably linked to unplanned maintenance on Ichthys LNG.

LNG sales increased by 8% quarter-to-quarter, notably due to higher spot volumes, in a context of seasonal inventory replenishment.

4.2.2 Results

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars, except the average price of LNG 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 9.91 9.32 +6% 9.56 Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu) *

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 9.61 10.92 -12% 1,063 1,152 -8% 1,342 Adjusted net operating income 3,437 4,744 -28% 538 421 +28% 385 including adjusted income from equity affiliates 1,453 1,603 -9% 451 624 -28% 495 Organic investments (1) 1,615 1,273 +27% 65 198 -67% 84 Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 251 1,048 -76% 516 822 -37% 579 Net investments (1) 1,866 2,321 -20% 888 1,220 -27% 1,648 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 3,456 5,530 -38% 830 431 +93% 872 Cash flow from operating activities 2,971 5,740 -48% Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates. Does not include LNG trading activities.

Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $1,063 million in the third quarter 2024, down 8% quarter-to-quarter, mainly due to lower hydrocarbon production for LNG. Moreover, gas trading did not fully benefit from markets characterized by low volatility.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $888 million in the third quarter 2024, down 27% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons and due to a timing effect in dividend payments from some equity affiliates of around $200 million.

4.3 Integrated Power

4.3.1 Productions, capacities, clients and sales

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Integrated Power 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 11.1 9.1 +23% 8.9 Net power production (TWh) * 29.7 25.5 +17% 6.7 6.8 -1% 5.4 o/w production from renewables 19.6 13.5 +45% 4.4 2.2 +96% 3.5 o/w production from gas flexible capacities 10.2 12.0 -15% 21.6 19.6 +10% 15.9 Portfolio of power generation net installed capacity (GW) ** 21.6 15.9 +36% 14.5 13.8 +5% 11.6 o/w renewables 14.5 11.6 +25% 7.1 5.8 +23% 4.3 o/w gas flexible capacities 7.1 4.3 +67% 89.6 87.4 +2% 80.5 Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) **,*** 89.6 80.5 +11% 24.2 24.0 +1% 20.2 o/w installed capacity 24.2 20.2 +20% 6.0 6.0 6.0 Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) ** 6.0 6.0 +1% 2.8 2.8 +1% 2.8 Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) ** 2.8 2.8 10.9 11.1 -1% 11.2 Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh) 36.9 38.2 -3% 13.9 18.9 -27% 13.8 Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh) 68.4 70.2 -3% Solar, wind, hydroelectric and gas flexible capacities. ** End of period data. *** Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity.

Net power production was 11.1 TWh in the third quarter 2024, up 23% quarter-to-quarter mainly due to higher production from flexible gas assets in the United States and the acquisition of the West Burton gas-fired power plant in the United Kingdom.

Gross installed renewable power generation capacity reached 24.2 GW at the end of the third quarter 2024, up 0.2 GW quarter-to-quarter.

4.3.2 Results

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 485 502 -3% 506 Adjusted net operating income 1,598 1,326 +21% 29 35 -17% 37 including adjusted income from equity affiliates 25 116 -78% 707 596 +19% 578 Organic investments (1) 2,246 1,908 +18% 1,529 (88) ns 1,354 Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) 2,176 1,831 +19% 2,236 508 x4,4 1,932 Net investments (1) 4,422 3,739 +18% 636 623 +2% 516 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 1,951 1,447 +35% 373 1,647 -77% 1,936 Cash flow from operating activities 1,771 2,935 -40%

Integrated Power adjusted net operating income and cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) were stable in the third quarter 2024 at $485 million and $636 million, respectively. This demonstrates the value of the Company's integrated business model along the power value chain, with all segments (renewables, flexible assets, marketing to customers) contributing positively to the results.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $1,951 million for the nine first months of 2024, up 35% year-on-year, in line with the growth of the business.

4.4 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

4.4.1 Results

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 605 1,018 -41% 1,822 Adjusted net operating income 2,840 5,173 -45% 561 568 -1% 625 Organic investments (1) 1,649 1,601 +3% 112 56 +100% (115) Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (1,090) (363) ns 673 624 +8% 510 Net investments (1) 559 1,238 -55% 1,177 1,776 -34% 2,205 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 4,723 6,479 -27% 1,145 3,191 -64% 2,266 Cash flow from operating activities 2,099 3,330 -37%

4.5 Refining Chemicals

4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Refinery throughput and utilization rate* 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 1,539 1,511 +2% 1,489 Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,468 1,456 +1% 451 430 +5% 489 France 406 404 +1% 625 636 -2% 589 Rest of Europe 627 596 +5% 463 446 +4% 410 Rest of world 435 456 -5% 86% 84% 84% Utilization rate based on crude only** 83% 81% Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment. ** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Petrochemicals production and utilization rate 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 1,314 1,248 +5% 1,330 Monomers* (kt) 3,850 3,782 +2% 1,167 1,109 +5% 1,070 Polymers (kt) 3,352 3,145 +7% 85% 79% 75% Steam cracker utilization rate** 79% 72% Olefins. ** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year, excluding Lavera (divested) from 2nd quarter 2024.

Refining throughput was up 2% quarter-to-quarter in the third quarter 2024, mainly thanks to the restart of the Donges refinery in France.

The utilization rate based on crude was 86% in the third quarter 2024.

4.5.2 Results

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars, except ERM 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 15.4 44.9 -66% 100.6 European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) ($/t) * 44.0 77.2 -43% 241 639 -62% 1,399 Adjusted net operating income 1,842 4,021 -54% 329 382 -14% 386 Organic investments (1) 1,130 1,038 +9% 34 (95) ns (97) Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (81) (107) ns 363 287 +26% 289 Net investments (1) 1,049 931 +13% 530 1,117 -53% 1,618 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 2,938 4,680 -37% 564 1,541 -63% 2,060 Cash flow from operating activities (24) 3,132 ns This market indicator for European refining, calculated based on public market prices ($/t), uses a basket of crudes, petroleum product yields and variable costs representative of the European refining system of TotalEnergies. Does not include oil trading activities.

Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was $241 million in the third quarter 2024, down 62% quarter-to-quarter, due to much lower refining margins in Europe (-66% quarter-to-quarter) and in the Rest of the World.

Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) was $530 million, down 53% quarter-to-quarter, for the same reasons.

4.6 Marketing Services

4.6.1 Petroleum product sales

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Sales in kb/d* 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 1,383 1,363 +1% 1,399 Total Marketing Services sales 1,353 1,386 -2% 795 773 +3% 792 Europe 761 783 -3% 588 591 -1% 608 Rest of world 592 603 -2% Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.

Sales of petroleum products in the third quarter 2024 were stable compared to the second quarter.

4.6.2 Results

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 364 379 -4% 423 Adjusted net operating income 998 1,152 -13% 232 186 +25% 239 Organic investments (1) 519 563 -8% 78 151 -48% (18) Acquisitions net of assets sales (1) (1,009) (256) ns 310 337 -8% 221 Net investments (1) (490) 307 ns 647 659 -2% 587 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) (1) 1,785 1,799 -1% 581 1,650 -65% 206 Cash flow from operating activities 2,123 198 x10.7

Marketing Services results were stable quarter-to-quarter, with adjusted net operating income of $364 million and cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) of $647 million for the third quarter 2024.

5. TotalEnergies results

5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Adjusted net operating income from business segments was:

$4,635 million in the third quarter 2024 versus $5,339 million in the second quarter 2024, mainly due to much lower refining margins and the decrease in oil prices,

$15,574 million in the first nine months of 2024 versus $19,383 million in the first nine months of 2023, linked to lower gas and LNG prices and, for the third quarter, lower refining margins.

5.2 Adjusted net income (1) (TotalEnergies share)

TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $4,074 million in the third quarter 2024 versus $4,672 million in the second quarter 2024, mainly due to much lower refining margins and the decrease in oil prices.

Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value.

Adjustments to net incomewere ($1,780) million in the third quarter 2024, consisting mainly of:

($1.1) billion related to impairments, notably linked to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of Sunpower and the exit of blocks 11B/12B and 5/6/7 in South Africa,

bankruptcy filing of Sunpower and the exit of blocks 11B/12B and 5/6/7 in South Africa, ($0.4) billion in inventory effects,

($0.3) billion in other adjustments, notably related to the effect of changes in fair value and adjustments of deferred tax assets linked to changes in tax rates.

TotalEnergies' average tax rate was:

38.0% in the third quarter 2024 versus 40.4% in the second quarter 2024,

38.7% in the first nine months of 2024 versus 37.5% a year ago, notably due to a higher weight of Exploration Production in the Company's results.

5.3 Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were:

$1.74 in the third quarter 2024, based on 2,310 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $1.98 in the second quarter 2024,

$5.87 in the first nine months of 2024, based on 2,327 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $7.24 a year ago.

As of September 30, 2024, the number of diluted shares was 2,299 million.

TotalEnergies repurchased*:

29.3 million shares in the third quarter 2024 for $2 billion,

88.1 million shares* in the first nine months of 2024 for $6 billion.

5.4 Acquisitions asset sales

Acquisitions were:

$1,795 million in the third quarter 2024, primarily related to the acquisition of the West Burton flexible gas capacity in the United Kingdom, acquisitions of stakes in offshore wind projects in Germany in 2023 and in the Netherlands in 2024 and investment in a new solar portfolio with Adani Green in India.

$3,413 million in the first nine months of 2024, related to the above elements as well as the acquisitions of a 20% interest from Lewis Energy Group in the Dorado (Eagle Ford) gas field in the United States, the German renewable energy aggregator Quadra Energy, 1.5 GW of flexible gas capacity in Texas, battery storage developer Kyon in Germany, and Talos Low Carbon Solutions in the carbon storage industry in the United States.

Divestments were:

$133 million in the third quarter 2024, primarily related to earn-out payments from the sale of upstream Canadian oil assets,

$2,031 million in the first nine months of 2024, related to the above elements as well as to the closing of the retail network transaction with Alimentation Couche-Tard in Belgium, Luxemburg, and the Netherlands, the sale of a 15% interest in Absheron, in Azerbaijan, the farmdown of the Seagreen offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom, and the sale of petrochemical assets in Lavera, France.

5.5 Net cash flow (1)

TotalEnergies' net cash flowwas:

$1,057 million in the third quarter 2024 compared to $3,147 million in the second quarter 2024, reflecting the $956 million decrease in CFFO and the $1,134 million increase in net investments to $5,764 million in the third quarter 2024,

$8,800 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to $11,344 million a year ago, reflecting the $4,680 million decrease in CFFO and the $2,136 million decrease in net investments to $13,966 million in the first nine months of 2024.

2024 third quarter cash flow from operating activities was $7,171 million versus CFFO of $6,821 million, and was impacted by an improvement in working capital of $0.4 billion, mainly due to the stock effect at the end of the quarter that was partially compensated by the decrease of tax payables.

5.6 Profitability

Return on equity was 16.6% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024.

In millions of dollars October 1, 2023 July 1, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Adjusted net income (1) 19,398 21,769 25,938 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 116,572 116,286 116,529 Return on equity (ROE) 16.6% 18.7% 22.3%

Return on average capital employed (1) was 14.6% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024.

In millions of dollars October 1, 2023 July 1, 2023 October 1, 2022 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Adjusted net operating income (1) 20,701 23,030 27,351 Average capital employed (1) 142,195 138,776 135,757 ROACE (1) 14.6% 16.6% 20.1%

6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts

Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to:

€4,336 million in the third quarter 2024, compared to €1,348 million in the third quarter 2023,

€12,331 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to €8,388 million in the first nine months of 2023.

7. Annual 2024 Sensitivities (16)

Change Estimated impact on adjusted

net operating income Estimated impact on

cash flow from operations Dollar +/- 0.1 per € -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Average liquids price (17) +/- 10 $/b +/- 2.3 B$ +/- 2.8 B$ European gas price NBP TTF +/- 2 $/Mbtu +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.4 B$ European Refining Margin Marker (ERM) +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.4 B$ +/- 0.5 B$

8. Outlook

In a context of modest global macroeconomic growth and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, oil prices are volatile. At the end of October, the European Refining Marker (ERM) is close to 25 $/t, compared to an average of 15$/t in the third quarter.

European gas prices remain at sustained levels and are expected to be between $12 and $13/Mbtu in the fourth quarter 2024, supported by the anticipation of winter gas consumption. Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in the recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price should be around $10/Mbtu in the fourth quarter 2024.

Fourth quarter 2024 hydrocarbon production is expected to be between 2.4 and 2.45 Mboe/d, benefiting from the end of security-related disruptions in Libya and the start-up of the Mero-3 project in Brazil, which are compensated by several planned shutdowns during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The fourth quarter 2024 refining utilization rate is anticipated to remain above 85%, with a turnaround planned at Leuna refinery in October.

The Company confirms net investments guidance of $17-$18 billion in 2024.

9. Operating information by segment

9.1 Company's production (Exploration Production Integrated LNG)

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Combined liquids and gas

production by region (kboe/d) 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 556 561 -1% 550 Europe 563 556 +1% 452 449 +1% 459 Africa 454 478 -5% 799 825 -3% 781 Middle East and North Africa 813 756 +8% 388 358 +8% 445 Americas 366 443 -17% 214 248 -14% 241 Asia-Pacific 241 257 -6% 2,409 2,441 -1% 2,476 Total production 2,437 2,490 -2% 371 359 +3% 327 includes equity affiliates 359 336 +7% 3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Liquids production by region (kb/d) 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 221 225 -2% 229 Europe 224 230 -3% 329 325 +1% 335 Africa 328 354 -7% 637 660 -4% 627 Middle East and North Africa 649 607 +7% 189 167 +14% 268 Americas 176 267 -34% 90 100 -10% 102 Asia-Pacific 98 107 -8% 1,466 1,477 -1% 1,561 Total production 1,475 1,565 -6% 154 150 +3% 156 includes equity affiliates 153 153 3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 1,812 1,814 1,733 Europe 1,832 1,760 +4% 632 620 +2% 619 Africa 633 615 +3% 888 904 -2% 844 Middle East and North Africa 896 817 +10% 1,100 1,061 +4% 989 Americas 1,055 986 +7% 661 781 -15% 736 Asia-Pacific 758 807 -6% 5,093 5,180 -2% 4,921 Total production 5,174 4,985 +4% 1,190 1,127 +6% 933 includes equity affiliates 1,120 996 +12%

9.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 1,932 1,840 +5% 1,838 Europe 1,849 1,716 +8% 585 558 +5% 621 Africa 578 629 -8% 1,091 989 +10% 946 Americas 1,038 904 +15% 747 639 +17% 624 Rest of world 699 637 +10% 4,355 4,026 +8% 4,029 Total consolidated sales 4,164 3,886 +7% 395 397 -1% 407 Includes bulk sales 397 406 -2% 2,578 2,266 +14% 2,222 Includes trading 2,414 2,095 +15% 3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 Petrochemicals production* (kt) 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 954 900 +6% 1,018 Europe 2,844 3,091 -8% 765 756 +1% 611 Americas 2,166 1,837 +18% 762 702 +9% 771 Middle East and Asia 2,192 1,999 +10% Olefins, polymers.

9.3 Integrated Power

9.3.1 Net power production

3Q24 2Q24 Net power production (TWh) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total France 0.2 0.1 0.6 0.0 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.0 0.8 Rest of Europe 0.1 0.4 0.2 1.3 0.1 2.1 0.1 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.1 1.4 Africa 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Middle East 0.2 0.3 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.5 North America 1.2 0.4 2.2 3.8 0.9 0.6 1.2 2.8 South America 0.1 1.1 1.2 0.1 0.8 0.9 India 1.6 0.4 2.0 1.9 0.4 2.2 Pacific Asia 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.5 Total 4.0 2.4 0.3 4.4 0.1 11.1 3.9 2.3 0.5 2.2 0.1 9.1

9.3.2 Installed power generation net capacity

3Q24 2Q24 Installed power generation net capacity (GW) (18) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Gas Others Total France 0.6 0.4 2.6 0.2 3.7 0.6 0.4 2.6 0.1 3.7 Rest of Europe 0.3 0.9 0.3 2.7 0.2 4.4 0.3 0.9 0.3 1.4 0.1 2.9 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.1 Middle East 0.4 0.3 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.8 North America 2.6 0.8 1.5 0.4 5.3 2.3 0.8 1.5 0.4 5.0 South America 0.4 0.9 1.2 0.4 0.9 1.2 India 4.3 0.5 4.9 4.2 0.5 4.7 Pacific Asia 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.2 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.2 Total 9.8 3.6 0.4 7.1 0.7 21.6 9.3 3.5 0.4 5.8 0.7 19.6

9.3.3 Power generation gross capacity from renewables

3Q24 2Q24 Installed power generation gross capacity from renewables (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 1.1 0.7 0.2 2.1 1.1 0.7 0.2 2.0 Rest of Europe 0.3 1.1 1.1 0.2 2.8 0.3 1.1 1.1 0.2 2.7 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 Middle East 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.2 North America 4.9 2.2 0.7 7.7 5.2 2.2 0.7 8.1 South America 0.4 1.3 1.6 0.4 1.3 1.6 India 6.1 0.6 6.7 5.9 0.5 6.5 Asia-Pacific 1.6 0.0 0.4 0.0 2.0 1.5 0.3 1.8 Total 15.6 5.9 1.6 1.1 24.2 15.7 5.8 1.4 1.1 24.0 3Q24 2Q24 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in construction (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Rest of Europe 0.4 0.1 0.8 0.1 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.6 Africa 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.4 Middle East 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 North America 1.7 0.0 0.4 2.1 1.7 0.0 0.3 2.0 South America 0.3 0.6 0.2 1.1 0.0 0.6 0.7 India 3.9 3.9 0.5 0.1 0.5 Asia-Pacific 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.4 Total 6.9 0.8 1.0 0.7 9.5 3.2 0.9 0.4 0.4 5.0 3Q24 2Q24 Power generation gross capacity from renewables in development (GW) (19),(20) Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total Solar Onshore

Wind Offshore

Wind Other Total France 1.1 0.4 0.1 1.6 1.4 0.4 0.1 1.9 Rest of Europe 4.6 0.8 8.9 2.6 16.9 4.4 0.8 8.9 2.2 16.4 Africa 0.7 0.3 1.0 0.7 0.3 1.0 Middle East 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 North America 8.8 3.3 4.1 4.9 21.0 9.7 2.9 4.1 4.4 21.1 South America 1.8 1.2 0.0 3.0 2.1 1.2 0.2 3.4 India 2.2 0.1 2.3 4.5 0.2 4.7 Asia-Pacific 3.6 1.1 2.6 1.1 8.4 3.4 1.1 2.6 1.1 8.2 Total 24.4 7.2 15.6 8.7 55.9 28.0 6.8 15.6 8.0 58.5

10. Alternative Performance Measures (Non-GAAP measures)

10.1 Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)

3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars 9M24 9M23 2,294 3,787 6,676 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 11,802 16,321 (1,337) (274) (749) Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share) (806) (1,285) (110) Gain (loss) on asset sales 1,397 203 (10) (11) Restructuring charges (21) (5) (1,100) (614) Impairments (1,744) (1,143) (227) (153) (135) Other (438) (340) (359) (320) 607 After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost (555) (164) (84) (291) 365 Effect of changes in fair value (695) (180) (1,780) (885) 223 Total adjustments affecting net income (2,056) (1,629) 4,074 4,672 6,453 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 13,858 17,950

10.2 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements

10.2.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 2,294 3,787 -39% 6,676 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 11,802 16,321 -28% 1,780 885 x2 (223) Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share) 2,056 1,629 +26% 4,074 4,672 -13% 6,453 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 13,858 17,950 -23% Adjusted items 90 67 +34% 82 Add: non-controlling interests 257 217 +18% 2,369 2,977 -20% 3,130 Add: income taxes 8,337 9,935 -16% 3,048 2,962 +3% 2,967 Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests 8,952 8,952 103 87 +18% 88 Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets 282 279 +1% 797 725 +10% 726 Add: financial interest on debt 2,230 2,160 +3% (433) (417) ns (384) Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (1,302) (1,159) ns 10,048 11,073 -9% 13,062 Adjusted EBITDA 32,614 38,334 -15%

10.2.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 Adjusted items 47,429 49,183 -4% 54,413 Revenues from sales 148,495 164,180 -10% (30,856) (31,314) ns (34,738) Purchases, net of inventory variation (95,695) (105,596) ns (7,147) (7,664) ns (7,346) Other operating expenses (22,391) (22,852) ns (101) (97) ns (245) Exploration costs (286) (401) ns 59 146 -60% 142 Other income 445 335 +33% (121) (37) ns 64 Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets (283) (138) ns 293 433 -32% 296 Other financial income 1,008 945 +7% (214) (213) ns (186) Other financial expense (642) (542) ns 706 636 +11% 662 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,963 2,403 -18% 10,048 11,073 -9% 13,062 Adjusted EBITDA 32,614 38,334 -15% Adjusted items (3,048) (2,962) ns (2,967) Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (8,952) (8,952) ns (103) (87) ns (88) Less: amortization of intangible assets (282) (279) ns (797) (725) ns (726) Less: financial interest on debt (2,230) (2,160) ns 433 417 +4% 384 Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 1,302 1,159 +12% (2,369) (2,977) ns (3,130) Less: income taxes (8,337) (9,935) ns (90) (67) ns (82) Less: non-controlling interests (257) (217) ns (1,780) (885) ns 223 Add: adjustment (TotalEnergies share) (2,056) (1,629) ns 2,294 3,787 -39% 6,676 Net income (TotalEnergies share) 11,802 16,321 -28%

10.3 Investments Divestments (TotalEnergies share)

Reconciliation of Cash flow used in investing activities to Net investments

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 5,562 4,558 +22% 4,987 Cash flow used in investing activities a ) 13,587 15,822 -14% ns Other transactions with non-controlling interests b ) ns 57 (29) ns (17) Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates c ) 31 (5) ns ns 43 Change in debt from renewable projects financing d * 81 -100% 119 97 +23% 64 Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts e ) 319 188 +70% 26 4 x6.5 14 Expenditures related to carbon credits f ) 29 16 +81% 5,764 4,630 +24% 5,091 Net investments a b c d e f g i h ) 13,966 16,102 -13% 1,662 220 x7.5 808 of which acquisitions net of assets sales g-i ) 1,382 4,115 -66% 1,795 544 x3.3 1,992 Acquisitions g ) 3,413 5,730 -40% 133 324 -59% 1,184 Asset sales i ) 2,031 1,615 +26% ns (43) Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) (81) -100% 4,102 4,410 -7% 4,283 of which organic investments h ) 12,584 11,987 +5% 148 101 +46% 346 Capitalized exploration 394 879 -55% 458 589 -22% 422 Increase in non-current loans 1,585 1,162 +36% (140) (178) ns (120) Repayment of non-current loans, excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (464) (433) ns ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share) ns Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).

10.4 Cash flow (TotalEnergies share)

Reconciliation of Cash flow from operating activities to Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO), to DACF and to Net cash flow

3Q24 2Q24 3Q24

vs

2Q24 3Q23 In millions of dollars 9M24 9M23 9M24

vs

9M23 7,171 9,007 -20% 9,496 Cash flow from operating activities a ) 18,347 24,529 -25% 871 1,669 -48% (582) (Increase) decrease in working capital b * (3,581) (2,851) ns (464) (468) ns 764 Inventory effect c ) (807) 10 ns ns 43 Capital gain from renewable project sales d ) 81 -100% 57 (29) ns (17) Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates e ) 31 (5) ns 6,821 7,777 -12% 9,340 Cash flow from operations excluding working capital (CFFO) f a b c d e ) 22,766 27,446 -17% (188) (118) ns (211) Financial charges (449) (476) ns 7,009 7,895 -11% 9,551 Debt Adjusted Cash Flow (DACF) 23,215 27,922 -17% 4,102 4,410 -7% 4,283 Organic investments g ) 12,584 11,987 +5% 2,719 3,367 -19% 5,058 Free cash flow after organic investments f g ) 10,182 15,459 -34% 5,764 4,630 +24% 5,091 Net investments h ) 13,966 16,102 -13% 1,057 3,147 -66% 4,249 Net cash flow f h ) 8,800 11,344 -22% Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power segments' contracts.

10.5 Gearing ratio

In millions of dollars 09/30/2024 06/30/2024 09/30/2023 Current borrowings * 11,805 9,358 15,193 Other current financial liabilities 488 461 415 Current financial assets , ** (5,780) (6,425) (6,585) Net financial assets classified as held for sale * 204 (61) (44) Non-current financial debt * 37,824 34,726 33,947 Non-current financial assets * (1,307) (1,166) (1,519) Cash and cash equivalents (25,672) (23,211) (24,731) Net debt a ) 17,562 13,682 16,676 Shareholders' equity (TotalEnergies share) 116,059 117,379 115,767 Non-controlling interests 2,557 2,648 2,657 Shareholders' equity (b) 118,616 120,027 118,424 Gearing a ( a+b ) 12.9% 10.2% 12.3% Leases (c) 8,338 8,012 8,277 Gearing including leases a+c / a+b+c ) 17.9% 15.3% 17.4% Excludes leases receivables and leases debts. ** Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.

10.6 Return on average capital employed

Twelve months ended September 30, 2024 In millions of dollars Exploration &

Production Integrated

LNG Integrated

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Company Adjusted net operating income 10,501 4,893 2,125 2,475 1,304 20,701 Capital employed at 09/30/2023 69,392 36,033 20,043 9,002 9,025 141,093 Capital employed at 09/30/2024 64,859 39,460 24,589 9,050 7,325 143,297 ROACE 15.6% 13.0% 9.5% 27.4% 16.0% 14.6%

10.7 Payout

In millions of dollars 9M24 9M23 2023 Dividend paid (parent company shareholders) 5,719 5,648 7,517 Repayment of treasury shares 6,018 6,203 9,167 Payout ratio 49% 43% 46%

GLOSSARY

Acquisitions net of assets sales is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Acquisitions net of assets sales refer to acquisitions minus assets sales (including other operations with non-controlling interests). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates the allocation of cash flow used for growing the Company's asset base via external growth opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. It refers to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure and compare the Company's profitability with utility companies (energy sector).

Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjusted Net Income (TotalEnergies share) refers to Net Income (TotalEnergies share) less adjustment items to Net Income (TotalEnergies share). Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and to understand its operating trends by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items.

Adjusted net operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Net Income. Adjusted Net Operating Income refers to Net Income before net cost of net debt, i.e., cost of net debt net of its tax effects, less adjustment items. Adjustment items are inventory valuation effect, effect of changes in fair value, and special items. Adjusted Net Operating Income can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to evaluate the Company's operating results and understanding its operating trends, by removing the impact of non-operational results and special items and is used to evaluate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) as explained below.

Capital Employed is a non-GAAP financial measure. They are calculated at replacement cost and refer to capital employed (balance sheet) less inventory valuations effect. Capital employed (balance sheet) refers to the sum of the following items: (i) Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, net, (ii) Investments loans in equity affiliates, (iii) Other non-current assets, (iv) Working capital which is the sum of: Inventories, net, Accounts receivable, net, other current assets, Accounts payable, Other creditors and accrued liabilities(v) Provisions and other non-current liabilities and (vi) Assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. Capital Employed can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to provide insight on the amount of capital investment used by the Company or its business segments to operate. Capital Employed is used to calculate the Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE).

Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts, including capital gain from renewable projects sales and including organic loan repayments from equity affiliates.

This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to help understand changes in cash flow from operating activities, excluding the impact of working capital changes across periods on a consistent basis and with the performance of peer companies in a manner that, when viewed in combination with the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's business and performance. This performance indicator is used by the Company as a base for its cash flow allocation and notably to guide on the share of its cash flow to be allocated to the distribution to shareholders.

Debt adjusted cash flow (DACF) is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. DACF is defined as Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital (CFFO) without financial charges. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it corresponds to the funds theoretically available to the Company for investments, debt repayment and distribution to shareholders, and therefore facilitates comparison of the Company's results of operations with those of other registrants, independent of their capital structure and working capital requirements.

Free cash flow after Organic Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Free cash flow after Organic Investments, refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Organic Investments. Organic Investments refer to Net Investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other transactions with non-controlling interests. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates operating cash flow generated by the business post allocation of cash for Organic Investments.

Gearing is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is the ratio of total financial liabilities to total equity. Gearing is a Net-debt-to-capital ratio, which is calculated as the ratio of Net debt excluding leases to (Equity Net debt excluding leases). This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to assess the strength of the Company's balance sheet.

Net cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow from operating activities. Net cash flow refers to Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital minus Net Investments. Net cash flow can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow generated by the operations of the Company post allocation of cash for Organic Investments and Acquisitions net of assets sales (acquisitions assets sales other operations with non-controlling interests). This performance indicator corresponds to the cash flow available to repay debt and allocate cash to shareholder distribution or share buybacks.

Net investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Net Investments refer to Cash flow used in investing activities including other transactions with non-controlling interests, including change in debt from renewable projects financing, including expenditures related to carbon credits, including capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts and excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to illustrate the cash directed to growth opportunities, both internal and external, thereby showing, when combined with the Company's cash flow statement prepared under IFRS, how cash is generated and allocated for uses within the organization. Net Investments are the sum of Organic Investments and Acquisitions net of assets sales each of which is described in the Glossary.

Organic investments is a non-GAAP financial measure and its most directly comparable IFRS measure is Cash flow used in investing activities. Organic investments refers to Net Investments, excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests. Organic Investments can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike because it illustrates cash flow used by the Company to grow its asset base, excluding sources of external growth.

Payout is a non-GAAP financial measure. Payout is defined as the ratio of the dividends and share buybacks for cancellation to the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders as it provides the portion of the Cash Flow From Operations excluding working capital distributed to the shareholder.

Return on Average Capital Employed (ROACE) is a non-GAAP financial measure. ROACE is the ratio of Adjusted Net Operating Income to average Capital Employed at replacement cost between the beginning and the end of the period. This indicator can be a valuable tool for decision makers, analysts and shareholders alike to measure the profitability of the Company's average Capital Employed in its business operations and is used by the Company to benchmark its performance internally and externally with its peers.

Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio, operating cash flow before working capital changes, the shareholder rate of return. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TotalEnergies and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies.

These adjustment items include:

(i) Special items

Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualifying as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent, or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or assets disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may qualify as special items although they may have occurred in prior years or are likely to occur in following years.

(ii) The inventory valuation effect

In accordance with IAS 2, TotalEnergies values inventories of petroleum products in its financial statements according to the First-In, First-Out (FIFO) method and other inventories using the weighted-average cost method. Under the FIFO method, the cost of inventory is based on the historic cost of acquisition or manufacture rather than the current replacement cost. In volatile energy markets, this can have a significant distorting effect on the reported income. Accordingly, the adjusted results of the Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its main competitors.

In the replacement cost method, which approximates the Last-In, First-Out (LIFO) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end prices differential between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results under the FIFO and the replacement cost methods.

(iii) Effect of changes in fair value

The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for trading inventories and storage contracts, differences between internal measures of performance used by TotalEnergies' Executive Committee and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.

IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.

TotalEnergies, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in TotalEnergies' internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.

Furthermore, TotalEnergies enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.

The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.

Euro amounts presented for the fully adjusted-diluted earnings per share represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.

(1) Refer to Glossary pages 22 23 for the definitions and further information on alternative performance measures (Non-GAAP measures) and to page 18 and following for reconciliation tables. Including coverage of employees share grant plans. (2) Some of the transactions mentioned in the highlights remain subject to the agreement of the authorities or to the fulfilment of conditions precedent under the terms of the agreements. (3) Effective tax rate (tax on adjusted net operating income) (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income). (4) In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bonds. (5) Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.0983 in the 3rd quarter 2024, 1.0767 in the 2nd quarter 2024, 1.0884 in the 3rd quarter 2023, 1.0871 in the first nine months of 2024 and 1.0833 in the first nine months of 2023. (6) Does not include oil, gas and LNG trading activities, respectively. (7) Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated affiliates. (8) Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated affiliates. (9) Sales in / Sales in volume for consolidated and equity affiliates. (10) This market indicator for European refining, calculated based on public market prices ($/t), uses a basket of crudes, petroleum product yields and variable costs representative of the European refining system of TotalEnergies. (11) The six greenhouse gases in the Kyoto protocol, namely CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6, with their respective GWP (Global Warming Potential) as described in the 2007 IPCC report. HFCs, PFCs and SF6 are virtually absent from the Company's emissions or are considered as non-material and are therefore not counted. (12) Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of operated facilities are defined as the sum of direct emissions of greenhouse gases from sites or activities that are included in the scope of reporting (as defined in the Company's 2023 Universal Registration Document) and indirect emissions attributable to brought-in energy (electricity, heat, steam), excluding purchased industrial gases (H2). (13) TotalEnergies reports Scope 3 GHG emissions, category 11, which correspond to indirect GHG emissions related to the end use of energy products sold to the Company's customers, i.e., from their combustion, i.e., combustion of the products to obtain energy. The Company follows the oil gas industry reporting guidelines published by IPIECA, which comply with the GHG Protocol methodologies. In order to avoid double counting, this methodology accounts for the largest volume in the oil, biofuels and gas value chains, i.e., the higher of the two production volumes or sales. The highest point for each value chain for 2024 will be evaluated considering realizations over the full year, TotalEnergies gradually providing quarterly estimates. (14) Company production E&P production Integrated LNG production. (15) Effective tax rate (tax on adjusted net operating income) (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income). Including coverage of employees share grant plans. (16) Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about TotalEnergies' portfolio in 2024. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals. (17) In a 80 $/b Brent environment. (18) End-of-period data. (19) Includes 20% of the gross capacities of Adani Green Energy Limited, 50% of Clearway Energy Group and 49% of Casa dos Ventos. (20) End-of-period data.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$)(a) 2024 2024 2023 Sales 52,021 53,743 59,017 Excise taxes (4,592) (4,560) (4,604) Revenues from sales 47,429 49,183 54,413 Purchases, net of inventory variation (31,425) (32,117) (33,676) Other operating expenses (7,269) (7,729) (7,562) Exploration costs (572) (97) (245) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,392) (2,976) (3,055) Other income 45 3 535 Other expense (374) (251) (928) Financial interest on debt (797) (725) (726) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 457 408 459 Cost of net debt (340) (317) (267) Other financial income 319 459 311 Other financial expense (214) (213) (186) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 333 627 754 Income taxes (2,179) (2,725) (3,404) Consolidated net income 2,361 3,847 6,690 TotalEnergies share 2,294 3,787 6,676 Non-controlling interests 67 60 14 Earnings per share ($) 0.97 1.61 2.74 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 0.96 1.60 2.73 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$) 2024 2024 2023 Consolidated net income 2,361 3,847 6,690 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses 3 22 (1) Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments (141) 103 3 Tax effect 29 (11) (2) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company 3,151 (683) (1,861) Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 3,042 (569) (1,861) Currency translation adjustment (2,457) 523 1,204 Cash flow hedge (13) 593 306 Variation of foreign currency basis spread (4) (3) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount (208) (38) 31 Other 2 (2) (4) Tax effect (1) (153) (46) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (2,681) 923 1,488 Total other comprehensive income (net amount) 361 354 (373) Comprehensive income 2,722 4,201 6,317 TotalEnergies share 2,631 4,134 6,313 Non-controlling interests 91 67 4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9months 9months (M$)(a) 2024 2023 Sales 162,042 177,891 Excise taxes (13,547) (13,711) Revenues from sales 148,495 164,180 Purchases, net of inventory variation (97,322) (105,891) Other operating expenses (22,641) (23,253) Exploration costs (757) (399) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (9,310) (9,223) Other income 1,806 992 Other expense (940) (1,594) Financial interest on debt (2,230) (2,160) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 1,337 1,362 Cost of net debt (893) (798) Other financial income 1,084 982 Other financial expense (642) (542) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 978 1,981 Income taxes (7,846) (9,962) Consolidated net income 12,012 16,473 TotalEnergies share 11,802 16,321 Non-controlling interests 210 152 Earnings per share ($) 5.02 6.61 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 4.99 6.57 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9months 9months (M$) 2024 2023 Consolidated net income 12,012 16,473 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses 23 137 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 2 6 Tax effect 10 (53) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company 962 (452) Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 997 (362) Currency translation adjustment (835) (95) Cash flow hedge 1,387 2,197 Variation of foreign currency basis spread (19) 5 share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount (322) (64) Other 2 (5) Tax effect (373) (518) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (160) 1,520 Total other comprehensive income (net amount) 837 1,158 Comprehensive income 12,849 17,631 TotalEnergies share 12,635 17,539 Non-controlling interests 214 92

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET TotalEnergies September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 (M$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 33,891 33,477 33,083 32,911 Property, plant and equipment, net 110,125 109,403 108,916 106,721 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 33,963 32,800 30,457 30,153 Other investments 1,656 1,740 1,543 1,342 Non-current financial assets 2,578 2,469 2,395 2,710 Deferred income taxes 3,727 3,568 3,418 3,535 Other non-current assets 4,170 4,235 4,313 3,991 Total non-current assets 190,110 187,692 184,125 181,363 Current assets Inventories, net 18,532 20,189 19,317 22,512 Accounts receivable, net 18,777 20,647 23,442 23,598 Other current assets 21,933 20,014 20,821 22,252 Current financial assets 6,151 6,823 6,585 6,892 Cash and cash equivalents 25,672 23,211 27,263 24,731 Assets classified as held for sale 2,830 912 2,101 8,656 Total current assets 93,895 91,796 99,529 108,641 Total assets 284,005 279,488 283,654 290,004 LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity Common shares 7,577 7,577 7,616 7,616 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 130,804 130,688 126,857 123,506 Currency translation adjustment (13,793) (14,415) (13,701) (13,461) Treasury shares (8,529) (6,471) (4,019) (1,894) Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share 116,059 117,379 116,753 115,767 Non-controlling interests 2,557 2,648 2,700 2,657 Total shareholders' equity 118,616 120,027 119,453 118,424 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 11,750 12,461 11,688 11,633 Employee benefits 1,890 1,819 1,993 1,837 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 20,290 20,295 21,257 22,657 Non-current financial debt 45,750 42,526 40,478 41,022 Total non-current liabilities 79,680 77,101 75,416 77,149 Current liabilities Accounts payable 34,668 36,449 41,335 37,268 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 34,716 33,442 36,727 37,405 Current borrowings 13,853 11,271 9,590 16,876 Other current financial liabilities 488 461 446 415 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 1,984 737 687 2,467 Total current liabilities 85,709 82,360 88,785 94,431 Total liabilities shareholders' equity 284,005 279,488 283,654 290,004

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter (M$) 2024 2024 2023 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 2,361 3,847 6,690 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 4,020 3,080 3,621 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes (93) (53) 686 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (3) 182 (521) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings (13) (250) (325) (Increase) decrease in working capital 836 2,013 (923) Other changes, net 63 188 268 Cash flow from operating activities 7,171 9,007 9,496 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (4,110) (3,699) (3,808) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (497) (251) (1,607) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (845) (481) (482) Increase in non-current loans (458) (621) (451) Total expenditures (5,910) (5,052) (6,348) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 32 44 914 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 82 213 7 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 37 56 308 Repayment of non-current loans 197 181 132 Total divestments 348 494 1,361 Cash flow used in investing activities (5,562) (4,558) (4,987) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: Parent company shareholders 521 Treasury shares (2,005) (2,007) (2,098) Dividends paid: Parent company shareholders (1,963) (1,853) (1,962) Non-controlling interests (171) (127) (168) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (1,622) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (23) (50) (22) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (14) (19) (11) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 3,080 4,319 47 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings 911 (5,453) (446) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 760 (530) (182) Cash flow from (used in) financing activities 575 (6,821) (4,842) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,184 (2,372) (333) Effect of exchange rates 277 (57) (508) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 23,211 25,640 25,572 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 25,672 23,211 24,731

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW TotalEnergies (unaudited) 9months 9months (M$) 2024 2023 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 12,012 16,473 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 10,136 10,003 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 146 1,081 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (1,431) (843) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings 25 (291) (Increase) decrease in working capital (2,837) (2,217) Other changes, net 296 323 Cash flow from operating activities 18,347 24,529 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (11,229) (12,646) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (1,507) (1,762) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (1,814) (2,411) Increase in non-current loans (1,617) (1,206) Total expenditures (16,167) (18,025) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 413 1,013 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 1,513 228 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 127 490 Repayment of non-current loans 527 472 Total divestments 2,580 2,203 Cash flow used in investing activities (13,587) (15,822) CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: Parent company shareholders 521 383 Treasury shares (6,018) (6,203) Dividends paid: Parent company shareholders (5,719) (5,648) Non-controlling interests (304) (294) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (1,622) (1,081) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (232) (260) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (50) (110) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 7,441 151 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (1,006) (5,831) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 501 2,202 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (6,488) (16,691) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,728) (7,984) Effect of exchange rates 137 (311) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 27,263 33,026 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 25,672 24,731

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TotalEnergies (unaudited) Common shares issued Paid-in surplus and retained earnings Currency translation adjustment Treasury shares Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies Share Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2023 2,619,131,285 8,163 123,951 (12,836) (137,187,667) (7,554) 111,724 2,846 114,570 Net income of the first nine months 2023 16,321 16,321 152 16,473 Other comprehensive income 1,815 (597) 1,218 (60) 1,158 Comprehensive Income 18,136 (597) 17,539 92 17,631 Dividend (5,765) (5,765) (294) (6,059) Issuance of common shares 8,002,155 22 361 383 383 Purchase of treasury shares (100,511,783) (7,024) (7,024) (7,024) Sale of treasury shares(a) (396) 6,463,426 396 Share-based payments 232 232 232 Share cancellation (214,881,605) (569) (11,720) 214,881,605 12,289 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (1,107) (1,107) (1,107) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (223) (223) (223) Other operations with non-controlling interests 39 (28) 11 12 23 Other items (2) (1) (3) 1 (2) As of September 30, 2023 2,412,251,835 7,616 123,506 (13,461) (16,354,419) (1,894) 115,767 2,657 118,424 Net income of the fourth quarter 2023 5,063 5,063 (26) 5,037 Other comprehensive income 172 (240) (68) 17 (51) Comprehensive Income 5,235 (240) 4,995 (9) 4,986 Dividend (1,846) (1,846) (17) (1,863) Issuance of common shares Purchase of treasury shares (44,188,794) (2,143) (2,143) (2,143) Sale of treasury shares(a) Share-based payments 59 59 59 Share cancellation (17) 17 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (71) (71) (71) Other operations with non-controlling interests (9) (9) 73 64 Other items 1 1 (4) (3) As of December 31, 2023 2,412,251,835 7,616 126,857 (13,701) (60,543,213) (4,019) 116,753 2,700 119,453 Net income of the first nine months 2024 11,802 11,802 210 12,012 Other comprehensive income 924 (91) 833 4 837 Comprehensive Income 12,726 (91) 12,635 214 12,849 Dividend (5,863) (5,863) (304) (6,167) Issuance of common shares 10,833,187 29 492 521 521 Purchase of treasury shares (88,066,669) (6,568) (6,568) (6,568) Sale of treasury shares(a) (395) 6,067,493 395 Share-based payments 458 458 458 Share cancellation (25,405,361) (68) (1,595) 25,405,361 1,663 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (1,679) (1,679) (1,679) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (200) (200) (200) Other operations with non-controlling interests (50) (50) Other items 3 (1) 2 (3) (1) As of September 30, 2024 2,397,679,661 7,577 130,804 (13,793) (117,137,028) (8,529) 116,059 2,557 118,616 (a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants.

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT TotalEnergies (unaudited) 3rd quarter 2024 Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 1,425 2,350 4,444 22,926 20,872 4 52,021 Intersegment sales 9,633 2,017 424 7,927 218 58 (20,277) Excise taxes (213) (4,379) (4,592) Revenues from sales 11,058 4,367 4,868 30,640 16,711 62 (20,277) 47,429 Operating expenses (5,257) (3,393) (4,329) (30,273) (16,082) (209) 20,277 (39,266) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,324) (294) (114) (400) (229) (31) (3,392) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 47 482 (274) (79) (29) (38) 109 Tax on net operating income (1,879) (250) (66) 40 (102) 117 (2,140) Adjustments (a) (837) (151) (400) (313) (95) (23) (1,819) Adjusted net operating income 2,482 1,063 485 241 364 (76) 4,559 Adjustments (a) (1,819) Net cost of net debt (379) Non-controlling interests (67) Net income TotalEnergies share 2,294 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. The management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to centralized markets access for LNG, gas and power activities has been fully included in the Integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair value of gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG segment. Effects of changes in the fair value of power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power segment. 3rd quarter 2024 Exploration Production Integrated LNG Integrated Power Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 2,251 599 2,291 388 329 52 5,910 Total divestments 90 99 70 69 19 1 348 Cash flow from operating activities 4,763 830 373 564 581 60 7,171