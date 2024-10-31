Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Desert Gold Ventures: Diese Goldaktie ist ein TOP-Übernahmekandidat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
31.10.24
08:05 Uhr
2,180 Euro
+0,010
+0,46 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1802,22008:43
Dow Jones News
31.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
31 October 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 30 October 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.200     GBP1.830 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.180     GBP1.810 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.19282    GBP1.825141

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,049,004 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
417       2.180         XDUB      08:11:18      00072120596TRLO0 
901       2.180         XDUB      08:11:18      00072120597TRLO0 
2400       2.190         XDUB      10:25:42      00072124815TRLO0 
8320       2.190         XDUB      10:25:42      00072124816TRLO0 
1038       2.190         XDUB      10:25:42      00072124817TRLO0 
2400       2.190         XDUB      10:25:42      00072124818TRLO0 
5979       2.190         XDUB      10:25:42      00072124819TRLO0 
687       2.190         XDUB      10:25:42      00072124820TRLO0 
580       2.190         XDUB      10:25:42      00072124821TRLO0 
2815       2.190         XDUB      10:25:42      00072124822TRLO0 
2705       2.190         XDUB      10:25:42      00072124823TRLO0 
6362       2.185         XDUB      10:51:50      00072125480TRLO0 
10        2.185         XDUB      10:51:50      00072125481TRLO0 
5889       2.180         XDUB      11:22:37      00072126596TRLO0 
3475       2.180         XDUB      11:46:30      00072127477TRLO0 
3023       2.180         XDUB      11:50:11      00072127574TRLO0 
471       2.190         XDUB      13:05:28      00072130452TRLO0 
4012       2.190         XDUB      13:05:28      00072130453TRLO0 
2524       2.200         XDUB      13:31:25      00072132163TRLO0 
1000       2.200         XDUB      13:31:25      00072132164TRLO0 
1833       2.200         XDUB      13:31:25      00072132165TRLO0 
1462       2.200         XDUB      13:31:25      00072132166TRLO0 
4349       2.200         XDUB      13:31:25      00072132167TRLO0 
5441       2.200         XDUB      14:32:00      00072137989TRLO0 
5613       2.200         XDUB      14:32:00      00072137990TRLO0 
5731       2.200         XDUB      14:32:00      00072137991TRLO0 
5407       2.200         XDUB      14:32:00      00072137992TRLO0 
6273       2.200         XDUB      14:32:00      00072137993TRLO0 
5548       2.200         XDUB      14:32:00      00072137994TRLO0 
4837       2.195         XDUB      14:32:00      00072137998TRLO0 
1184       2.195         XDUB      14:32:00      00072137999TRLO0 
3130       2.195         XDUB      15:03:58      00072140860TRLO0 
3195       2.195         XDUB      15:03:58      00072140861TRLO0 
4056       2.195         XDUB      15:17:13      00072141554TRLO0 
2311       2.195         XDUB      15:17:13      00072141555TRLO0 
1331       2.195         XDUB      15:17:13      00072141556TRLO0 
1517       2.195         XDUB      15:17:13      00072141557TRLO0 
114       2.195         XDUB      15:17:13      00072141558TRLO0 
3110       2.195         XDUB      15:17:15      00072141559TRLO0 
5356       2.195         XDUB      15:23:28      00072141955TRLO0 
857       2.185         XDUB      15:46:04      00072143621TRLO0 
628       2.185         XDUB      15:52:44      00072144010TRLO0 
628       2.185         XDUB      15:53:23      00072144044TRLO0 
14        2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144389TRLO0 
15        2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144390TRLO0 
752       2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144391TRLO0 
31        2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144392TRLO0 
1000       2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144393TRLO0 
891       2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144394TRLO0 
1000       2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144395TRLO0 
15        2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144396TRLO0 
825       2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144397TRLO0 
110       2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144398TRLO0 
1000       2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144399TRLO0 
2108       2.190         XDUB      15:59:09      00072144400TRLO0 
1773       2.190         XDUB      16:01:13      00072144596TRLO0 
4263       2.190         XDUB      16:01:13      00072144597TRLO0 
2437       2.190         XDUB      16:17:39      00072146186TRLO0 
3424       2.190         XDUB      16:17:39      00072146187TRLO0 
1423       2.190         XDUB      16:17:39      00072146188TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1591       181.80        XLON      10:55:09      00072125603TRLO0 
1200       181.80        XLON      10:55:09      00072125602TRLO0 
3021       181.60        XLON      10:55:24      00072125612TRLO0 
2838       181.00        XLON      10:55:24      00072125613TRLO0 
1214       181.00        XLON      10:55:24      00072125615TRLO0 
22        181.00        XLON      10:55:24      00072125614TRLO0 
341       181.00        XLON      10:55:24      00072125616TRLO0 
968       181.00        XLON      10:55:24      00072125617TRLO0 
2439       183.00        XLON      14:32:00      00072137997TRLO0 
3412       183.00        XLON      14:32:00      00072137996TRLO0 
3164       183.00        XLON      14:32:00      00072137995TRLO0 
462       182.80        XLON      14:44:33      00072138878TRLO0 
43        182.80        XLON      14:44:33      00072138877TRLO0 
1011       182.80        XLON      14:44:33      00072138876TRLO0 
1011       182.80        XLON      14:44:33      00072138875TRLO0 
78        182.80        XLON      14:44:33      00072138874TRLO0 
39        182.80        XLON      14:44:33      00072138881TRLO0 
4        182.80        XLON      14:44:33      00072138880TRLO0 
171       182.80        XLON      14:44:33      00072138879TRLO0 
1800       182.80        XLON      14:48:10      00072139526TRLO0 
480       182.80        XLON      14:50:51      00072139811TRLO0 
357       182.80        XLON      14:52:44      00072139960TRLO0 
2156       182.80        XLON      14:59:49      00072140373TRLO0 
108       182.80        XLON      14:59:54      00072140384TRLO0 
653       182.80        XLON      15:03:58      00072140857TRLO0 
2721       182.80        XLON      15:03:58      00072140856TRLO0 
1646       183.00        XLON      15:03:58      00072140859TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.