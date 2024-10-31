Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 31-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 30 October 2024 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.200 GBP1.830 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.180 GBP1.810 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.19282 GBP1.825141

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 628,049,004 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 417 2.180 XDUB 08:11:18 00072120596TRLO0 901 2.180 XDUB 08:11:18 00072120597TRLO0 2400 2.190 XDUB 10:25:42 00072124815TRLO0 8320 2.190 XDUB 10:25:42 00072124816TRLO0 1038 2.190 XDUB 10:25:42 00072124817TRLO0 2400 2.190 XDUB 10:25:42 00072124818TRLO0 5979 2.190 XDUB 10:25:42 00072124819TRLO0 687 2.190 XDUB 10:25:42 00072124820TRLO0 580 2.190 XDUB 10:25:42 00072124821TRLO0 2815 2.190 XDUB 10:25:42 00072124822TRLO0 2705 2.190 XDUB 10:25:42 00072124823TRLO0 6362 2.185 XDUB 10:51:50 00072125480TRLO0 10 2.185 XDUB 10:51:50 00072125481TRLO0 5889 2.180 XDUB 11:22:37 00072126596TRLO0 3475 2.180 XDUB 11:46:30 00072127477TRLO0 3023 2.180 XDUB 11:50:11 00072127574TRLO0 471 2.190 XDUB 13:05:28 00072130452TRLO0 4012 2.190 XDUB 13:05:28 00072130453TRLO0 2524 2.200 XDUB 13:31:25 00072132163TRLO0 1000 2.200 XDUB 13:31:25 00072132164TRLO0 1833 2.200 XDUB 13:31:25 00072132165TRLO0 1462 2.200 XDUB 13:31:25 00072132166TRLO0 4349 2.200 XDUB 13:31:25 00072132167TRLO0 5441 2.200 XDUB 14:32:00 00072137989TRLO0 5613 2.200 XDUB 14:32:00 00072137990TRLO0 5731 2.200 XDUB 14:32:00 00072137991TRLO0 5407 2.200 XDUB 14:32:00 00072137992TRLO0 6273 2.200 XDUB 14:32:00 00072137993TRLO0 5548 2.200 XDUB 14:32:00 00072137994TRLO0 4837 2.195 XDUB 14:32:00 00072137998TRLO0 1184 2.195 XDUB 14:32:00 00072137999TRLO0 3130 2.195 XDUB 15:03:58 00072140860TRLO0 3195 2.195 XDUB 15:03:58 00072140861TRLO0 4056 2.195 XDUB 15:17:13 00072141554TRLO0 2311 2.195 XDUB 15:17:13 00072141555TRLO0 1331 2.195 XDUB 15:17:13 00072141556TRLO0 1517 2.195 XDUB 15:17:13 00072141557TRLO0 114 2.195 XDUB 15:17:13 00072141558TRLO0 3110 2.195 XDUB 15:17:15 00072141559TRLO0 5356 2.195 XDUB 15:23:28 00072141955TRLO0 857 2.185 XDUB 15:46:04 00072143621TRLO0 628 2.185 XDUB 15:52:44 00072144010TRLO0 628 2.185 XDUB 15:53:23 00072144044TRLO0 14 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144389TRLO0 15 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144390TRLO0 752 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144391TRLO0 31 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144392TRLO0 1000 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144393TRLO0 891 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144394TRLO0 1000 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144395TRLO0 15 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144396TRLO0 825 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144397TRLO0 110 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144398TRLO0 1000 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144399TRLO0 2108 2.190 XDUB 15:59:09 00072144400TRLO0 1773 2.190 XDUB 16:01:13 00072144596TRLO0 4263 2.190 XDUB 16:01:13 00072144597TRLO0 2437 2.190 XDUB 16:17:39 00072146186TRLO0 3424 2.190 XDUB 16:17:39 00072146187TRLO0 1423 2.190 XDUB 16:17:39 00072146188TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1591 181.80 XLON 10:55:09 00072125603TRLO0 1200 181.80 XLON 10:55:09 00072125602TRLO0 3021 181.60 XLON 10:55:24 00072125612TRLO0 2838 181.00 XLON 10:55:24 00072125613TRLO0 1214 181.00 XLON 10:55:24 00072125615TRLO0 22 181.00 XLON 10:55:24 00072125614TRLO0 341 181.00 XLON 10:55:24 00072125616TRLO0 968 181.00 XLON 10:55:24 00072125617TRLO0 2439 183.00 XLON 14:32:00 00072137997TRLO0 3412 183.00 XLON 14:32:00 00072137996TRLO0 3164 183.00 XLON 14:32:00 00072137995TRLO0 462 182.80 XLON 14:44:33 00072138878TRLO0 43 182.80 XLON 14:44:33 00072138877TRLO0 1011 182.80 XLON 14:44:33 00072138876TRLO0 1011 182.80 XLON 14:44:33 00072138875TRLO0 78 182.80 XLON 14:44:33 00072138874TRLO0 39 182.80 XLON 14:44:33 00072138881TRLO0 4 182.80 XLON 14:44:33 00072138880TRLO0 171 182.80 XLON 14:44:33 00072138879TRLO0 1800 182.80 XLON 14:48:10 00072139526TRLO0 480 182.80 XLON 14:50:51 00072139811TRLO0 357 182.80 XLON 14:52:44 00072139960TRLO0 2156 182.80 XLON 14:59:49 00072140373TRLO0 108 182.80 XLON 14:59:54 00072140384TRLO0 653 182.80 XLON 15:03:58 00072140857TRLO0 2721 182.80 XLON 15:03:58 00072140856TRLO0 1646 183.00 XLON 15:03:58 00072140859TRLO0

1127 183.00 XLON 15:03:58 00072140858TRLO0 2918 183.00 XLON 15:17:13 00072141553TRLO0 1631 182.80 XLON 15:25:20 00072142090TRLO0 823 182.80 XLON 15:25:20 00072142089TRLO0 2497 182.80 XLON 15:38:43 00072143135TRLO0 1183 182.60 XLON 15:44:23 00072143413TRLO0 1689 182.60 XLON 15:44:23 00072143412TRLO0 990 182.80 XLON 16:01:13 00072144595TRLO0 1300 182.80 XLON 16:01:13 00072144594TRLO0 114 182.80 XLON 16:01:13 00072144593TRLO0 2778 182.60 XLON 16:01:25 00072144632TRLO0

