DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 31-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, it purchased a total of 68,697 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 30/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 68,697 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.18 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.25 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2233

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,804,462 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,804,462 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 861 4.2150 08:08:51 1J4XA1Y30 Euronext Dublin 304 4.2100 08:11:58 1J4XA1YA9 Euronext Dublin 556 4.2100 08:26:11 1J4XA1YUF Euronext Dublin 1,239 4.2100 08:26:11 1J4XA1YUG Euronext Dublin 1,260 4.2100 09:14:55 1J4XA1ZZB Euronext Dublin 36 4.2100 09:14:56 1J4XA1ZZC Euronext Dublin 2,890 4.2050 09:19:55 1J4XA2048 Euronext Dublin 1,481 4.2000 09:19:55 1J4XA204B Euronext Dublin 34 4.2050 09:25:42 1J4XA20AD Euronext Dublin 203 4.2100 09:25:42 1J4XA20AE Euronext Dublin 2,278 4.2000 09:35:22 1J4XA20HQ Euronext Dublin 75 4.2000 09:35:22 1J4XA20HR Euronext Dublin 600 4.2000 09:35:22 1J4XA20HV Euronext Dublin 500 4.2000 09:35:22 1J4XA20HU Euronext Dublin 292 4.1900 09:46:56 1J4XA20R1 Euronext Dublin 60 4.1900 10:03:25 1J4XA210F Euronext Dublin 578 4.1950 10:19:39 1J4XA21AO Euronext Dublin 2,200 4.1950 10:19:39 1J4XA21AP Euronext Dublin 900 4.1850 10:31:45 1J4XA21I8 Euronext Dublin 797 4.1850 10:31:45 1J4XA21I9 Euronext Dublin 265 4.1800 10:41:07 1J4XA21SN Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.1800 10:41:07 1J4XA21SO Euronext Dublin 1,100 4.1800 10:41:07 1J4XA21SP Euronext Dublin 605 4.1800 10:41:07 1J4XA21SQ Euronext Dublin 3,627 4.2350 13:38:07 1J4XA261F Euronext Dublin 3,653 4.2500 14:45:19 1J4XA280X Euronext Dublin 2,667 4.2500 15:05:48 1J4XA28NW Euronext Dublin 3,635 4.2500 15:05:48 1J4XA28O3 Euronext Dublin 1,384 4.2450 15:08:14 1J4XA28PY Euronext Dublin 2,227 4.2450 15:08:14 1J4XA28PZ Euronext Dublin 3,612 4.2400 15:17:42 1J4XA2910 Euronext Dublin 1,860 4.2250 15:48:14 1J4XA2A4N Euronext Dublin 649 4.2250 15:48:14 1J4XA2A4O Euronext Dublin 21 4.2250 15:48:34 1J4XA2A4S Euronext Dublin 1,407 4.2300 16:09:47 1J4XA2ASS Euronext

