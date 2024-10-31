Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
31.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own -2-

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
31-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, it 
purchased a total of 68,697 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 30/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   68,697 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.18 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.25 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.2233

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,804,462 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,804,462 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
861              4.2150         08:08:51         1J4XA1Y30        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
304              4.2100         08:11:58         1J4XA1YA9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
556              4.2100         08:26:11         1J4XA1YUF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,239             4.2100         08:26:11         1J4XA1YUG        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,260             4.2100         09:14:55         1J4XA1ZZB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
36              4.2100         09:14:56         1J4XA1ZZC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,890             4.2050         09:19:55         1J4XA2048        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,481             4.2000         09:19:55         1J4XA204B        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
34              4.2050         09:25:42         1J4XA20AD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
203              4.2100         09:25:42         1J4XA20AE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,278             4.2000         09:35:22         1J4XA20HQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
75              4.2000         09:35:22         1J4XA20HR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
600              4.2000         09:35:22         1J4XA20HV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
500              4.2000         09:35:22         1J4XA20HU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
292              4.1900         09:46:56         1J4XA20R1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
60              4.1900         10:03:25         1J4XA210F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
578              4.1950         10:19:39         1J4XA21AO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,200             4.1950         10:19:39         1J4XA21AP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
900              4.1850         10:31:45         1J4XA21I8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
797              4.1850         10:31:45         1J4XA21I9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
265              4.1800         10:41:07         1J4XA21SN        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,100             4.1800         10:41:07         1J4XA21SO        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,100             4.1800         10:41:07         1J4XA21SP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
605              4.1800         10:41:07         1J4XA21SQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,627             4.2350         13:38:07         1J4XA261F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,653             4.2500         14:45:19         1J4XA280X        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,667             4.2500         15:05:48         1J4XA28NW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,635             4.2500         15:05:48         1J4XA28O3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,384             4.2450         15:08:14         1J4XA28PY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,227             4.2450         15:08:14         1J4XA28PZ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,612             4.2400         15:17:42         1J4XA2910        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,860             4.2250         15:48:14         1J4XA2A4N        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
649              4.2250         15:48:14         1J4XA2A4O        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
21              4.2250         15:48:34         1J4XA2A4S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,407             4.2300         16:09:47         1J4XA2ASS        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own -2- 

Dublin 
454              4.2300         16:09:47         1J4XA2AST        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
790              4.2300         16:09:47         1J4XA2ASU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
790              4.2300         16:09:47         1J4XA2ASV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,756             4.2250         16:12:05         1J4XA2AWI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,909             4.2250         16:12:05         1J4XA2AWJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,365             4.2250         16:12:05         1J4XA2AWK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,418             4.2250         16:13:38         1J4XA2AY4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,427             4.2250         16:13:38         1J4XA2AY3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,800             4.2250         16:13:38         1J4XA2AY2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,342             4.2250         16:13:48         1J4XA2AYF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,690             4.2250         16:13:48         1J4XA2AYE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  356148 
EQS News ID:  2019443 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2019443&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
