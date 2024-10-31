

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 2-day high of 165.07 against the euro, a 6-day high of 152.06 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day high of 175.86 against the Swiss franc, from an early 3-month low of 166.09, a 2-day low of 153.59 and nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 177.29, respectively.



The yen advanced to a 6-day high of 197.22 against the pound, from an early low of 198.92.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to nearly a 2-week high of 99.97, a 6-day high of 90.88 and an 8-day high of 109.30 from early lows of 100.92, 91.82 and 110.39, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 158.00 against the euro, 148.00 against the greenback, 170.00 against the franc, 195.00 against the pound, 98.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 107.00 against the loonie.



