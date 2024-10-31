

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade gap increased somewhat in September from the previous year as exports fell faster than imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to $5.13 billion in September from $5.10 billion a year ago.



In September, exports decreased by 1.9 percent annually, and imports fell by 1.4 percent.



The main partner country for exports during September was Germany, followed by the UK, USA, Iraq, and Italy.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $0.38 billion.



On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, exports dropped 1.2 percent over the month, while imports grew by 1.0 percent.



