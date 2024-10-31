Anzeige
31.10.2024 09:40 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (DTEC LN) 
Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
31-Oct-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 30-Oct-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.0922 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10236784 
CODE: DTEC LN 
ISIN: LU2023678282 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2023678282 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      DTEC LN 
Sequence No.:  356229 
EQS News ID:  2019745 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2019745&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2024 04:09 ET (08:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
