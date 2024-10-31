

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Thursday, extending the previous day's rally driven by optimism over U.S. fuel demand following an unexpected drop in crude and gasoline inventories.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.2 percent to $72.32 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $68.78.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. edged down by 0.5 million barrels last week after surging by 5.5 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to jump by 2.3 million barrels.



At 425.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said.



Gasoline inventories also fell by 2.7 million barrels last week and are about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, dipped by 1.0 million barrels last week and are about 9 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.



Oil prices also found some support after Reuters reported that there could be a delay in OPEC+'s planned output increase.



Reuters said, citing sources that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, collectively known as OPEC+, could delay a planned oil production increase in December by a month or more because of concerns over soft oil demand and rising supply.



A decision to postpone the increase Is expected to come as early as next week.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News