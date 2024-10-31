Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
"Our third quarter consolidated revenue of $559 million increased 6.1%, or 5.7% excluding movements in foreign exchange rates, with growth across all of our business segments," said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "Our America segment delivered a revenue increase of 5.0% during the period, reflecting improved national advertising sales and growth across all regions.
"We continue to pursue a range of initiatives aimed at leveraging our technology investments and enhanced sales teams to maximize our performance in the U.S. Utilizing our digital expertise and RADAR data analytics resources, we are making inroads into verticals that have traditionally not relied on out-of-home to reach their target audiences. We have also secured, effective November 1, 2024, a large 15-year contract for roadside advertising assets controlled by the New York MTA. These initiatives have broadened our revenue base as we pursue growth opportunities.
"Our business is performing well, and we remain on track to deliver on our full year 2024 consolidated financial guidance. We are committed to executing our strategic plan, including continuing the sales processes related to our international businesses. Our ultimate goals include organically growing cash flow and reducing leverage on our balance sheet."
Financial Highlights:
Financial highlights for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period of 2023, including financial highlights excluding movements in foreign exchange rates ("FX")1:
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
% Change
Revenue:
Consolidated Revenue2
$ 559.0
6.1 %
Excluding movements in FX1,2
556.7
5.7 %
America Revenue
292.8
5.0 %
Airports Revenue
82.3
9.0 %
Europe-North Revenue
166.4
11.4 %
Excluding movements in FX1
162.2
8.6 %
Net Loss:
Loss from Continuing Operations
(31.5)
(38.3) %
Adjusted EBITDA 1:
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
142.8
2.6 %
Excluding movements in FX1,2
141.9
1.9 %
America Segment Adjusted EBITDA3
128.4
5.8 %
Airports Segment Adjusted EBITDA3
16.9
9.0 %
Europe-North Segment Adjusted EBITDA3
28.3
(0.5) %
Excluding movements in FX1
27.2
(4.5) %
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
2
Financial highlights exclude results of discontinued operations. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
3
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Guidance:
Our expectations for the fourth quarter of 2024 are as follows:
Fourth Quarter of 2024
% change from prior year
(in millions)
Low
High
Low
High
Consolidated Revenue1,2
$ 628
$ 653
(1) %
3 %
America
308
318
3 %
7 %
Airports
111
116
- %
4 %
Europe-North1
185
195
(4) %
2 %
1
Excludes movements in FX
2
Excludes results of discontinued operations
We have updated our full year 2024 guidance from the guidance previously provided in our earnings release issued on August 7, 2024, as follows:
Full Year of 2024
% change from prior year
(in millions)
Low
High
Low
High
Consolidated Revenue1,2
$ 2,222
$ 2,247
4 %
6 %
America
1,141
1,151
4 %
5 %
Airports
356
361
14 %
16 %
Europe-North1
648
658
5 %
6 %
Loss from Continuing Operations1
(165)
(150)
5 %
(5) %
Adjusted EBITDA1,2,3
560
580
5 %
8 %
AFFO1,2,3
90
105
8 %
26 %
Capital Expenditures2
130
140
(10) %
(3) %
1
Excludes movements in FX
2
Excludes results of discontinued operations
3
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Expected results and estimates may be impacted by factors outside of the Company's control, and actual results may be materially different from this guidance. See "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" herein.
Results:
Results provided herein exclude amounts related to discontinued operations for all periods presented.
Revenue:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue:
America
$ 292,821
$ 278,760
5.0 %
$ 832,805
$ 802,326
3.8 %
Airports
82,331
75,558
9.0 %
245,476
200,392
22.5 %
Europe-North
166,361
149,366
11.4 %
470,489
427,778
10.0 %
Other
17,475
23,102
(24.4) %
50,511
64,530
(21.7) %
Consolidated Revenue
$ 558,988
$ 526,786
6.1 %
$ 1,599,281
$ 1,495,026
7.0 %
Revenue excluding movements in FX1:
America
$ 292,821
$ 278,760
5.0 %
$ 832,805
$ 802,326
3.8 %
Airports
82,331
75,558
9.0 %
245,476
200,392
22.5 %
Europe-North
162,209
149,366
8.6 %
463,374
427,778
8.3 %
Other
19,299
23,102
(16.5) %
52,624
64,530
(18.5) %
Consolidated Revenue excluding movements in FX
$ 556,660
$ 526,786
5.7 %
$ 1,594,279
$ 1,495,026
6.6 %
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Revenue for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023:
America: Revenue up 5.0%:
- Revenue up in all regions driven by increased demand for both digital and printed billboards and the deployment of new digital billboards
- Digital revenue up 8.4% to $105.8 million from $97.6 million
- National sales comprised 36.3% of America revenue
Airports: Revenue up 9.0%:
- Strong advertising demand, with growth led by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey airports
- Digital revenue up 0.8% to $42.1 million from $41.8 million
- National sales comprised 58.6% of Airports revenue
Europe-North: Revenue up 11.4%; excluding movements in FX, up 8.6%:
- Revenue up in most countries due to increased demand, most significantly in Sweden; partially offset by loss of transit contract in Norway
- Digital revenue up 15.4% to $96.7 million from $83.8 million; digital revenue, excluding movements in FX, up 12.4% to $94.2 million
Other: Revenue down 24.4%; excluding movements in FX, down 16.5%:
- Loss of contract in Singapore
Direct Operating and SG&A Expenses1:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
Direct operating and SG&A expenses:
America
$ 164,553
$ 157,456
4.5 %
$ 482,571
$ 470,158
2.6 %
Airports
65,406
60,038
8.9 %
190,485
162,274
17.4 %
Europe-North
138,679
121,154
14.5 %
394,942
366,706
7.7 %
Other
15,808
19,812
(20.2) %
50,475
57,360
(12.0) %
Consolidated Direct operating and
$ 384,446
$ 358,460
7.2 %
$ 1,118,473
$ 1,056,498
5.9 %
Direct operating and SG&A expenses excluding movements in FX3:
America
$ 164,553
$ 157,456
4.5 %
$ 482,571
$ 470,158
2.6 %
Airports
65,406
60,038
8.9 %
190,485
162,274
17.4 %
Europe-North
135,663
121,154
12.0 %
389,426
366,706
6.2 %
Other
17,394
19,812
(12.2) %
52,650
57,360
(8.2) %
Consolidated Direct operating and
$ 383,016
$ 358,460
6.9 %
$ 1,115,132
$ 1,056,498
5.5 %
1
"Direct operating and SG&A expenses" as presented throughout this earnings release refers to the sum of direct operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization).
2
Includes restructuring and other costs of $1.0 million and $0.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $2.5 million and $0.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
3
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Direct operating and SG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023:
America: Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 4.5%:
- Lower property taxes in prior year related to a legal settlement
- Higher compensation costs driven by higher variable-incentive compensation, increased headcount and pay increases
- Higher production, installation and maintenance costs associated with revenue growth
- Site lease expense down 4.7%, to $85.9 million from $90.1 million, driven by the renegotiation of an existing contract and a decrease in estimated lessor property taxes in certain lease arrangements
Airports: Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 8.9%:
- Site lease expense up 9.1%, to $51.5 million from $47.2 million, driven by higher revenue and lower rent abatements
Europe-North: Direct operating and SG&A expenses up 14.5%; excluding movements in FX, up 12.0%:
- Site lease expense up 8.4%, to $60.3 million from $55.6 million; site lease expense, excluding movements in FX, up 6.2% to $59.0 million driven by higher revenue and new contracts, partially offset by contract loss in Norway
- Higher property taxes and higher rental costs for additional digital displays
- Higher compensation costs driven by pay increases and variable-incentive compensation
Other: Direct operating and SG&A expenses down 20.2%; excluding movements in FX, down 12.2%
- Loss of contract in Singapore
Corporate Expenses:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
Corporate expenses1
$ 40,948
$ 34,931
17.2 %
$ 125,778
$ 129,427
(2.8) %
Corporate expenses excluding movements in FX2
40,925
34,931
17.2 %
125,401
129,427
(3.1) %
1
Includes restructuring and other costs of $1.4 million and $0.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $5.2 million and $20.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Restructuring and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include an expense of $19.0 million recorded for the resolution of the investigation of the Company's former indirect, non-wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Media Limited.
2
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
Corporate expenses for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the same period of 2023, up 17.2%:
- Higher employee compensation costs, mainly driven by insurance benefits and share-based compensation
- Higher legal costs associated with property and casualty settlements
Loss from Continuing Operations:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
Loss from continuing operations
$ (31,543)
$ (51,082)
(38.3) %
$ (168,519)
$ (182,493)
(7.7) %
Adjusted EBITDA1:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment Adjusted EBITDA2:
America
$ 128,372
$ 121,335
5.8 %
$ 350,816
$ 332,213
5.6 %
Airports
16,925
15,522
9.0 %
55,089
38,120
44.5 %
Europe-North
28,314
28,444
(0.5) %
75,288
61,850
21.7 %
Other
1,950
3,290
(40.7) %
2,156
7,170
(69.9) %
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
175,561
168,591
4.1 %
483,349
439,353
10.0 %
Adjusted Corporate expenses1
(32,787)
(29,375)
11.6 %
(100,949)
(94,124)
7.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA 1
$ 142,774
$ 139,216
2.6 %
$ 382,400
$ 345,229
10.8 %
Segment Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX1:
America
$ 128,372
$ 121,335
5.8 %
$ 350,816
$ 332,213
5.6 %
Airports
16,925
15,522
9.0 %
55,089
38,120
44.5 %
Europe-North
27,152
28,444
(4.5) %
73,674
61,850
19.1 %
Other
2,182
3,290
(33.7) %
2,102
7,170
(70.7) %
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
174,631
168,591
3.6 %
481,681
439,353
9.6 %
Adjusted Corporate expenses excluding movements in FX1
(32,765)
(29,375)
11.5 %
(100,599)
(94,124)
6.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA excluding movements in FX 1
$ 141,866
$ 139,216
1.9 %
$ 381,082
$ 345,229
10.4 %
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
2
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
AFFO1:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
AFFO1,2
$ 26,850
$ 24,612
9.1 %
$ 35,864
$ 9,807
NM
AFFO excluding movements in FX1,2
25,968
24,612
5.5 %
34,482
9,807
NM
1
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Disclosures" section herein for more information.
2
Percentage changes that are so large as to not be meaningful have been designated as "NM."
Capital Expenditures:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
America
$ 13,406
$ 16,148
(17.0) %
$ 35,679
$ 51,844
(31.2) %
Airports
3,188
3,072
3.8 %
6,634
10,382
(36.1) %
Europe-North
9,707
7,851
23.6 %
23,835
18,998
25.5 %
Other
1,123
1,577
(28.8) %
3,217
4,534
(29.0) %
Corporate
3,101
4,022
(22.9) %
8,029
10,678
(24.8) %
Consolidated capital expenditures
$ 30,525
$ 32,670
(6.6) %
$ 77,394
$ 96,436
(19.7) %
Markets and Displays:
As of September 30, 2024, we operated more than 311,000 print and digital out-of-home advertising displays in 19 countries as part of our continuing operations, with the majority of our revenue generated by operations in the U.S. and Europe. As of September 30, 2024, we had presence in 81 Designated Market Areas ("DMAs") in the U.S., including 43 of the top 50 U.S. markets, and in 12 countries throughout Europe, excluding markets that are considered discontinued operations.
Number of digital
Total number of displays as of September 30, 2024
Digital
Printed
Total
America1:
Billboards2
18
1,897
32,995
34,892
Other displays3
(2)
609
13,781
14,390
Airports4
108
2,650
10,513
13,163
Europe-North
534
16,659
227,321
243,980
Other
55
1,132
3,930
5,062
Total displays
713
22,947
288,540
311,487
1
As of September 30, 2024, our America segment had presence in 28 U.S. DMAs.
2
Billboards includes bulletins, posters, spectaculars and wallscapes.
3
Other displays includes street furniture and transit displays.
4
As of September 30, 2024, our Airports segment had displays across nearly 200 commercial and private airports in the U.S. and the Caribbean.
Clear Channel International B.V.
Clear Channel International B.V. ("CCIBV"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the borrower under the CCIBV Term Loan Facility, includes the operations of our Europe-North and Europe-South segments and, prior to September 17, 2024, also included Singapore, which is included in "Other." The financial results of Singapore have historically been immaterial to the results of CCIBV, and revenue and expenses for the Singapore business were further reduced in the first quarter of 2024 due to the loss of a contract. On September 17, 2024, CCIBV sold its equity interest in the Singapore business to another indirect foreign wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
As the current and former businesses in the Europe-South segment are considered discontinued operations, results of these businesses are reported as a separate component of Consolidated net income (loss) in the CCIBV Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) for all periods presented and are excluded from the discussion below.
CCIBV results from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period of 2023 are as follows:
- CCIBV revenue increased 8.1% to $166.4 million from $154.0 million. Excluding the $4.2 million impact of movements in FX, CCIBV revenue increased 5.4% as higher revenue from our Europe-North segment, as described in the above "Results" section of this earnings release, was partially offset by the loss of a contract in Singapore.
- CCIBV operating income was $5.0 million compared to $8.6 million in the same period of 2023.
Liquidity and Financial Position:
Cash and Cash Equivalents:
As of September 30, 2024, we had $201.1 million of cash on our balance sheet, including $56.0 million of cash held outside the U.S. by our subsidiaries (excluding cash held by our business in Spain, which is a discontinued operation).
The following table summarizes our cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 on a consolidated basis, including both continuing and discontinued operations:
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 50,480
Net cash used for investing activities1
(92,230)
Net cash used for financing activities
(7,542)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(750)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ (50,042)
Cash paid for interest
$ 297,118
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
$ 11,349
1
Includes capital expenditures for discontinued operations of $7.9 million.
Debt:
We anticipate having cash interest payment obligations of approximately $137 million during the remainder of 2024, including the first semi-annual interest payment on the 7.875% Senior Secured Notes Due 2030 (the "CCOH 7.875% Senior Secured Notes"), which was paid in October, and $420 million in 2025, assuming that we do not refinance or incur additional debt.
Our next debt maturities are in 2027 when the $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.125% Senior Secured Notes Due 2027 and the $375.0 million principal amount outstanding under the CCIBV Term Loan Facility become due.
Please refer to Table 3 in this earnings release for additional detail regarding our outstanding debt balance.
TABLE 1 - Financial Highlights of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and its Subsidiaries:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue
$ 558,988
$ 526,786
$ 1,599,281
$ 1,495,026
Operating expenses:
Direct operating expenses1
284,601
271,377
827,063
790,206
Selling, general and administrative expenses1
99,845
87,083
291,410
266,292
Corporate expenses1
40,948
34,931
125,778
129,427
Depreciation and amortization
57,582
57,699
165,755
186,409
Impairment charges2
-
-
18,073
-
Other operating expense, net
3,684
6,179
9,745
10,122
Operating income
72,328
69,517
161,457
112,570
Interest expense, net
(106,995)
(107,391)
(322,060)
(314,624)
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
-
3,817
(4,787)
3,817
Other income (expense), net3
(676)
(17,269)
(9,120)
3,722
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(35,343)
(51,326)
(174,510)
(194,515)
Income tax benefit attributable to continuing operations
3,800
244
5,991
12,022
Loss from continuing operations
(31,543)
(51,082)
(168,519)
(182,493)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations4
(13)
(211,736)
9,246
(152,326)
Consolidated net loss
(31,556)
(262,818)
(159,273)
(334,819)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
984
672
2,104
880
Net loss attributable to the Company
$ (32,540)
$ (263,490)
$ (161,377)
$ (335,699)
1
Excludes depreciation and amortization.
2
Impairment charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 relate to the impairment of long-lived assets in certain of the Company's Latin American businesses.
3
Other income (expense), net, includes debt modification expense of $12.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $4.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 related to the debt transactions the Company completed in March 2024 and August 2023, respectively.
4
Income (loss) from discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 reflects the net income (loss) generated during these periods by operations in Spain. Loss from discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflects a loss of $200.6 million recognized upon classification of our former business in France as held for sale, which, during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was partially offset by gains of $96.4 million and $11.2 million from the sales of our former businesses in Switzerland and Italy, respectively. The remaining loss from discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflects the net loss generated by operations of our Europe-South segment (through the sale date of each business) during the respective period and income tax expense driven by the sale of these businesses.
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted
488,947
482,945
487,155
481,289
TABLE 2 - Selected Balance Sheet Information:
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 201,111
$ 251,652
Total current assets1
906,164
957,401
Property, plant and equipment, net
638,680
666,344
Total assets1
4,644,526
4,722,475
Current liabilities (excluding current portion of long-term debt)2
903,792
883,116
Long-term debt (including current portion of long-term debt)
5,657,391
5,631,903
Stockholders' deficit
(3,598,242)
(3,450,743)
1
Total current assets and total assets include assets of discontinued operations of $134.8 million and $131.3 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
2
Current liabilities includes liabilities of discontinued operations of $74.0 million and $68.8 million as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
TABLE 3 - Total Debt:
(In thousands)
Maturity
September 30,
December 31,
Debt:
Receivables-Based Credit Facility1
August 2026
$ -
$ -
Revolving Credit Facility2
August 2026
-
-
Term Loan Facility3
August 2028
425,000
1,260,000
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 5.125% Senior Secured Notes
August 2027
1,250,000
1,250,000
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 9.000% Senior Secured Notes
September 2028
750,000
750,000
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 7.875% Senior Secured Notes3
April 2030
865,000
-
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 7.750% Senior Notes
April 2028
995,000
995,000
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings 7.500% Senior Notes
June 2029
1,040,000
1,040,000
Clear Channel International B.V. 6.625% Senior Secured Notes4
August 2025
-
375,000
Clear Channel International B.V. Term Loan Facility4
April 2027
375,000
-
Finance leases
3,870
4,202
Original issue discount
(7,856)
(2,690)
Long-term debt fees
(38,623)
(39,609)
Total debt
5,657,391
5,631,903
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
(201,111)
(251,652)
Net debt
$ 5,456,280
$ 5,380,251
1
As of September 30, 2024, we had $54.9 million of letters of credit outstanding and $101.9 million of excess availability under the Receivables-Based Credit Facility.
2
Effective August 23, 2024, the borrowing limit of the Revolving Credit Facility decreased from $150.0 million to $115.8 million, in accordance with the terms of the Senior Secured Credit Agreement. As of September 30, 2024, we had $43.2 million of letters of credit outstanding and $72.6 million of excess availability under the Revolving Credit Facility.
3
In March 2024, we issued $865.0 million aggregate principal amount of CCOH 7.875% Senior Secured Notes and used a portion of the proceeds therefrom to prepay $835.0 million of borrowings outstanding under our Term Loan Facility. At the same time, we amended our Senior Secured Credit Agreement to, among other things, refinance the $425.0 million remaining principal balance on the Term Loan Facility and to extend its maturity date from 2026 to 2028, subject to certain conditions.
4
In March 2024, CCIBV entered into the CCIBV Term Loan Facility, totaling an aggregate principal amount of $375.0 million, and used the proceeds therefrom to redeem all of the outstanding $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of CCIBV Senior Secured Notes.
Supplemental Disclosures:
Reportable Segments and Segment Adjusted EBITDA
The Company has four reportable segments, which it believes best reflect how the Company is currently managed: America, which consists of the Company's U.S. operations excluding airports; Airports, which includes revenue from U.S. and Caribbean airports; Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe; and Europe-South, which consists of operations in Spain, and prior to their sales on March 31, 2023, May 31, 2023 and October 31, 2023, respectively, also consisted of operations in Switzerland, Italy and France. The Company's remaining operations in Latin America and Singapore are disclosed as "Other." The Company's Europe-South segment met the criteria to be reported as discontinued operations during the third quarter of 2023. As such, results of this segment are excluded from this earnings release, which only reflects continuing operations, for all periods presented.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA is the profitability metric reported to the Company's chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocation of resources to, and assessing performance of, each reportable segment. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as Revenue less Direct operating expenses and SG&A expenses, excluding restructuring and other costs. Restructuring and other costs include costs associated with cost savings initiatives such as severance, consulting and termination costs and other special costs.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate expenses, Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"). The Company presents this information because the Company believes these non-GAAP measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance as compared to other out-of-home advertisers, and these metrics are widely used by such companies in practice. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.
The Company defines, and uses, these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations, plus: income tax expense (benefit) attributable to continuing operations; all non-operating expenses (income), including other expense (income), loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and interest expense, net; other operating expense (income), net; depreciation, amortization and impairment charges; share-based compensation expense included within corporate expenses; and restructuring and other costs included within operating expenses. Restructuring and other costs include costs associated with cost savings initiatives such as severance, consulting and termination costs and other special costs.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as one of the primary measures for the planning and forecasting of future periods, as well as for measuring performance for compensation of Company executives and other members of Company management. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by Company management and helps improve investors' ability to understand the Company's operating performance, making it easier to compare the Company's results with other companies that have different capital structures or tax rates. In addition, the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and peers in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry.
- As part of the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, the Company also presents the non-GAAP financial measure of "Adjusted Corporate expenses," which the Company defines as corporate expenses excluding share-based compensation expense and restructuring and other costs.
- The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") definition of FFO, which is consolidated net income (loss) before: depreciation, amortization and impairment of real estate; gains or losses from the disposition of real estate; and adjustments to eliminate unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interests. The Company defines AFFO as FFO excluding discontinued operations and before the following adjustments for continuing operations: maintenance capital expenditures; straight-line rent effects; depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-real estate; loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification expense; amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts; share-based compensation expense; deferred taxes; restructuring and other costs; transaction costs; foreign exchange transaction gain or loss; and other items, including adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and noncontrolling interest and nonrecurring infrequent or unusual gains or losses.
The Company is not a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"). However, the Company competes directly with REITs that present the non-GAAP measures of FFO and AFFO and, accordingly, believes that presenting such measures will be helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operations with the same terms used by the Company's direct competitors. The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by Nareit. Nareit does not restrict presentation of non-GAAP measures traditionally presented by REITs by entities that are not REITs. In addition, the Company believes FFO and AFFO are already among the primary measures used externally by the Company's investors, analysts and competitors in its industry for purposes of valuation and comparing the operating performance of the Company to other companies in its industry. The Company does not use, and you should not use, FFO and AFFO as an indication of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs or pay dividends or make other distributions. Because the Company is not a REIT, the Company does not have an obligation to pay dividends or make distributions to stockholders and does not intend to pay dividends for the foreseeable future. Moreover, the presentation of these measures should not be construed as an indication that the Company is currently in a position to convert into a REIT.
A significant portion of the Company's advertising operations is conducted in foreign markets, principally Europe, and Company management reviews the results from its foreign operations on a constant dollar basis. The Company presents the GAAP measures of revenue, direct operating and SG&A expenses, corporate expenses and Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Corporate expenses, FFO and AFFO, excluding movements in foreign exchange rates because Company management believes that viewing certain financial results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates facilitates period-to-period comparisons of business performance and provides useful information to investors. These measures, which exclude the effects of foreign exchange rates, are calculated by converting the current period's amounts in local currency to U.S. dollars using average monthly foreign exchange rates for the same period of the prior year.
Since these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as an indicator of operating performance or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and AFFO, the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. See reconciliations of loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA, corporate expenses to Adjusted Corporate expenses, and consolidated net loss to FFO and AFFO in the tables set forth below. This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, which are available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.clearchannel.com.
Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Loss from continuing operations
$ (31,543)
$ (51,082)
$ (168,519)
$ (182,493)
Adjustments:
Income tax benefit attributable to continuing operations
(3,800)
(244)
(5,991)
(12,022)
Other (income) expense, net
676
17,269
9,120
(3,722)
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(3,817)
4,787
(3,817)
Interest expense, net
106,995
107,391
322,060
314,624
Other operating expense, net
3,684
6,179
9,745
10,122
Impairment charges
-
-
18,073
-
Depreciation and amortization
57,582
57,699
165,755
186,409
Share-based compensation
6,810
4,987
19,612
15,134
Restructuring and other costs1
2,370
834
7,758
20,994
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 142,774
$ 139,216
$ 382,400
$ 345,229
1
Restructuring and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include an expense of $19.0 million recorded for the resolution of the investigation of the Company's former indirect, non-wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Media Limited.
Reconciliation of Corporate Expenses to Adjusted Corporate Expenses
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Corporate expenses
$ (40,948)
$ (34,931)
$ (125,778)
$ (129,427)
Share-based compensation
6,810
4,987
19,612
15,134
Restructuring and other costs1
1,351
569
5,217
20,169
Adjusted Corporate expenses
$ (32,787)
$ (29,375)
$ (100,949)
$ (94,124)
1
Restructuring and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include an expense of $19.0 million recorded for the resolution of the investigation of the Company's former indirect, non-wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Media Limited.
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Loss to FFO and AFFO
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Consolidated net loss
$ (31,556)
$ (262,818)
$ (159,273)
$ (334,819)
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
50,754
50,352
144,069
177,986
Net loss (gain) on disposition of real estate (excludes condemnation proceeds)1
1,085
202,572
(2,573)
98,093
Impairment of real estate2
-
-
16,808
-
Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interests
(1,328)
(819)
(3,601)
(1,991)
Funds From Operations (FFO)
18,955
(10,713)
(4,570)
(60,731)
Less: FFO from discontinued operations
40
(10,337)
9,427
(47,672)
FFO from continuing operations
18,915
(376)
(13,997)
(13,059)
Capital expenditures-maintenance
(8,449)
(10,638)
(24,829)
(32,867)
Straight-line rent effect
(2,540)
1,902
(5,446)
4,113
Depreciation and amortization of non-real estate
6,828
7,574
21,686
22,085
Impairment of non-real estate2
-
-
1,265
-
Loss or gain on extinguishment of debt and debt modification expense, net
-
551
16,785
551
Amortization of deferred financing costs and note discounts
2,877
2,994
8,715
8,788
Share-based compensation
6,810
4,987
19,612
15,134
Deferred taxes
(6,307)
(3,074)
(12,102)
(18,464)
Restructuring and other costs3
2,370
834
7,758
20,994
Transaction costs
3,909
5,311
15,776
6,707
Foreign exchange transaction loss (gain)
(267)
13,735
(4,293)
(7,445)
Other items
2,704
812
4,934
3,270
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
$ 26,850
$ 24,612
$ 35,864
$ 9,807
1
Net loss on disposition of real estate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 includes a loss of $200.6 million recognized upon classification of our former business in France as held for sale. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, this was partially offset by gains of $96.4 million and $11.2 million from the sales of our former businesses in Switzerland and Italy, respectively.
2
Impairment charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 relate to the impairment of long-lived assets in certain of the Company's Latin American businesses.
3
Restructuring and other costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include an expense of $19.0 million recorded for the resolution of the investigation of the Company's former indirect, non-wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Media Limited.
Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations Guidance 1 to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance 1
Full Year of 2024
(in millions)
Low
High
Loss from continuing operations
$ (165)
$ (150)
Adjustments:
Income tax benefit attributable to continuing operations
(4)
(4)
Other expense, net
9
10
Loss on extinguishment of debt
5
5
Interest expense, net
428
430
Other operating expense, net
13
15
Impairment charges
20
20
Depreciation and amortization
219
219
Share-based compensation
26
26
Restructuring and other costs
9
9
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 560
$ 580
1
Guidance excludes movements in FX
Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations Guidance 1 to AFFO Guidance 1
Full Year of 2024
(in millions)
Low
High
Loss from continuing operations
$ (165)
$ (150)
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
189
189
Net gain on disposition of real estate (excludes condemnation proceeds)
(2)
(2)
Impairment of real estate
19
19
Adjustment for unconsolidated affiliates and non-controlling interests
(5)
(5)
FFO from continuing operations
36
51
Capital expenditures-maintenance
(39)
(42)
Straight-line rent effect
(8)
(8)
Depreciation and amortization of non-real estate
30
30
Loss on extinguishment of debt and debt modification expense
17
17
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts
12
12
Share-based compensation
26
26
Deferred taxes
(15)
(15)
Restructuring and other costs
9
9
Foreign exchange transaction gain
(4)
(4)
Other items
26
29
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)
$ 90
$ 105
1
Guidance excludes movements in FX.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on October 31, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 866-424-3432 (U.S. callers) or +1 215-268-9862 (international callers). A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor website (investor.clearchannel.com). A replay of the webcast will be available after the live conference call on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's investor website.
About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.
