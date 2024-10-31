Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A2DR9Y | ISIN: US03782L1017 | Ticker-Symbol: 910
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
Appian Recognised in 2024 InsurTech100 List

A leader in enterprise low-code application platforms drives transformation and innovation for insurers

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a leading enterprise platform for process orchestration and automation, is proud to announce its inclusion in the InsurTech100 list by Fintech Global for the second consecutive year. Selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts, the InsurTech100 honors the world's most innovative companies transforming the insurance industry through technology.

Appian Recognized in 2024 InsurTech100 List

"We are thrilled to be recognised in the InsurTech100 again this year," said Jake Sloan, VP of Global Insurance at Appian. "This recognition is a testament to our continued focus on helping insurance companies achieve digital transformation through intelligent automation, AI, and low-code technology. We remain committed to providing innovative solutions that empower insurers to enhance collaboration, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Founded in 1999 and celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Appian Platform is trusted by leading insurers, including Pacific Life and Aon. Appian is the only InsurTech100 company that is a Gartner® Magic Quadrant Leader for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms and ranked #1 for Complex Internal Applications Use Case in the 2024 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report.

Appian has partnered with insurance solutions providers to deliver value and drive results to our joint customers with existing deployments. Insurance companies also leverage Appian's prebuilt insurance solutions to streamline complex processes and improve operational efficiency, including Connected Claims, Connected Underwriting for Life Insurance and Property and Casualty.

For more information about Appian's insurance solutions, visit appian.com/insurance.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimise important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organisations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, X (Twitter)

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545060/Appian_2024_InsurTech100_List.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Caption_2700px_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appian-recognised-in-2024-insurtech100-list-302292726.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
