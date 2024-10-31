

- BERENBERG CUTS UNILEVER PRICE TARGET TO 5490 (5570) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS GSK PRICE TARGET TO 1700 (1850) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC RAISES BURBERRY TO 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 1000 PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS GSK PRICE TARGET TO 1440 (1550) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - RBC CUTS CLOSE BROTHERS PRICE TARGET TO 435 (540) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC CUTS LLOYDS PRICE TARGET TO 56 (60) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - STIFEL CUTS GSK PRICE TARGET TO 1640 (1770) PENCE - 'HOLD'



