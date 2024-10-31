SPIE SA: SPIE - Press release - Quarterly information as at September 30th, 2024

Cergy, October 31st, 2024

Strong 9m 2024 organic growth (+4.4%) including a solid level of organic growth in Q3 (at +1.7%)

9m 2024 revenue: €7,130.7 million, up +13.9% year-on-year (including +4.4% organic and +9.4% contribution from bolt-on acquisitions)

Q3 2024 revenue up +13.1% including +1.7% organic growth: Very strong performance in Germany and The Netherlands while France remained particularly solid Weak quarter in Central Europe due to contract phasing in Poland and high comparison basis in Switzerland After an exceptional contribution of a shutdown operation in H1 2024, Global Services Energy back to more normative growth on an extremely strong comparison basis

We continue to observe very solid underlying trends in our markets driven by the energy transition while, as expected, our topline reflects a lower cost inflation in the cost base

Significant contribution from our value-creative bolt-on acquisitions

9m 2024 contribution from bolt-on acquisitions was €578.2 million

Year-to-date, the total amount of annual revenue acquired stands at c. €432 million, of which €320 million in Germany

We continue to nurture a rich pipeline of opportunities in our geographies

As expected, the significant M&A capital expenditure in 2024 (c. €0.9 billion), will lead to an increase of the leverage ratio at year-end. This leverage will remain well within the limit of our strict financial discipline

Guidance revised upwards for FY 2024 EBITA margin

- EBITA margin: at least 7.1% of revenue (a minimum of +40 bps increase compared to 2023)

(previously: EBITA margin of at least 7.0% of revenue (a minimum of +30 bps increase compared to 2023))

- Further organic growth at a slower pace than in 2023. Solid organic growth expected in Q4

(previously: "Further organic growth at a slower pace than in 2023")

Continuation of a dynamic bolt-on M&A strategy, remaining at the core of SPIE's business model (unchanged)

The proposed dividend pay-out ratio will remain at c.40% of Adjusted Net Income1 attributable to the Group

(unchanged)

2025 SPIE Investor Day

Date: Friday 7 th March 2025 (morning)

March 2025 (morning) Location: Paris

Gauthier Louette, Chairman & CEO, commented: "SPIE delivered a strong organic growth in the first nine months of the year. The momentum keeps being supported by structural trends such as decarbonation, electrification and energy efficiency solutions. In this regard, our unique positioning to address the acceleration in Transmission and Distribution activities provides us with excellent visibility.

While we see, of course, less impact of cost inflation in our topline, we continue to enjoy a good pricing power which, combined with a favourable mix effect and our proven quality of execution, allows us to further increase our margin. This performance evidences once again the strong added value content of our solutions and the highly mission critical nature of our services.

SPIE was very active in bolt-on acquisitions with a rich pipeline of opportunities in the countries where the Group operates. The recent acquisitions have strengthened SPIE's profitable growth profile, and the Group will pursue its targeted bolt-on M&A strategy to further deploy the SPIE model with a strong discipline in its financing policy.

In the current macroeconomic environment, SPIE has a resilient and agile business profile addressing the structural trends related to energy transition. As we continue to execute our strategy, we are pleased to revise upwards our guidance 2024 for EBITA margin objective at at least 7.1% of revenue leading to an EBITA growth above 20%."

Conference call for investors and analysts

Date: Thursday, October 31st, 2024

9.00 am CET - 8.00 am GMT

Speakers:

Gauthier Louette, Chairman & CEO

Jérôme Vanhove, Group CFO

Dial-in details: