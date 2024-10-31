Third quarter earnings per share of $2.53, up 14% over 2023, and record quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $2.84, up 15% over 2023

Record segment margins of 24.3%, 70 basis points above the third quarter of 2023

8% organic sales growth, including approximately 50 basis points of headwinds from Hurricane Helene and labor strikes in the aerospace industry

Strong backlog growth of 25% in Electrical and 14% in Aerospace

Order acceleration including Electrical Americas to 16% with 1.2 book-to-bill ratio on a rolling twelve-month basis

Raised full year 2024 segment margin, earnings per share, and adjusted earnings per share guidance

Intelligent power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today announced that earnings per share were $2.53 for the third quarter of 2024, up 14% over the third quarter of 2023. Excluding charges of $0.21 per share related to intangible amortization, $0.11 per share related to a multi-year restructuring program, and income of $0.01 per share related to acquisitions and divestitures, adjusted earnings per share of $2.84 were a record and up 15% over the third quarter of 2023.

Sales in the quarter were $6.3 billion, a third quarter record and up 8% from the third quarter of 2023, driven entirely by organic sales growth. Hurricane Helene and labor strikes in the aerospace industry negatively impacted sales by approximately $50 million, or 50 basis points.

Segment margins were 24.3%, a quarterly record and a 70-basis point improvement over the third quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow was $1.3 billion and free cash flow was $1.1 billion, both quarterly records and up 15% and 23%, respectively, over the same period in 2023.

Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our business and teams performed well in the quarter. We executed effectively, resulting in order acceleration and further backlog growth in an environment of continuing strong demand. As a result, we're confident in our ability to close the year strong with raised earnings guidance and expect this positive momentum to continue into 2025."

Guidance

For the full year 2024, the company is raising the following guidance:

Segment margins from 23.3-23.7% to 23.5-23.9%

Earnings per share to between $9.47 and $9.53, up 18% at the midpoint over the prior year

Adjusted earnings per share to between $10.75 and $10.81, up 18% at the midpoint over the prior year

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company anticipates:

Organic growth of 6-7%

Segment margins of 23.6-24.0%

Earnings per share between $2.42 and $2.48

Adjusted earnings per share between $2.78 and $2.84

Business Segment Results

Sales for the Electrical Americas segment were a record $3.0 billion, up 14% from the third quarter of 2023, driven entirely by organic sales growth. Operating profits were a record $892 million, up 24% over the third quarter of 2023. Operating margins in the quarter were a record 30.1%, up 240 basis points over the third quarter of 2023.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the third quarter was up 16% organically. Backlog at the end of September remained at record levels, up 26% organically over September 2023.

Sales for the Electrical Global segment were a third quarter record $1.6 billion, up 5% from the third quarter of 2023. Organic sales were up 4%, and positive currency translation added 1%. Operating profits were $294 million and operating margins in the quarter were 18.7%.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the third quarter was up 6% organically. Backlog at the end of September was up 19% organically over September 2023.

On a rolling twelve-month basis, the book-to-bill ratio for the Electrical businesses remained strong at 1.1.

Aerospace segment sales were a third quarter record $946 million, up 9% from the third quarter of 2023. Organic sales were up 8%, and positive currency translation added 1%. Operating profits were a record $230 million, up 10% over the third quarter of 2023, and operating margins in the quarter were 24.4%, up 30 basis points over the third quarter of 2023.

The twelve-month rolling average of orders in the third quarter was up 6% organically. The backlog at the end of September was up 14% organically over September 2023. On a rolling twelve-month basis, the book-to-bill ratio for the Aerospace segment remained strong at 1.1.

The Vehicle segment posted sales of $696 million, down 7% from the third quarter of 2023, driven by organic sales decline of 6% and negative currency translation of 1%. Operating profits were $135 million, up 3% over the third quarter of 2023. Operating margins in the quarter were a record 19.4%, up 200 basis points over the third quarter of 2023.

eMobility segment sales were $167 million, a third quarter record and up 2% over the third quarter of 2023. Organic sales were up 1%, and positive currency translation added 1%. The segment recorded an operating loss of $7 million as we continue to incur launch costs related to new programs expected to ramp up over the upcoming quarters.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share and segment margins; fourth quarter 2024 organic growth; 2025 earnings momentum; as well as anticipated multi-year restructuring program charges and savings. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: a global pandemic such as COVID-19; geopolitical tensions or war, unanticipated changes in the markets for the company's business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; supply chain disruptions, unanticipated changes in the cost of material, labor, and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest at Eaton or at our customers or suppliers; natural disasters; the performance of recent acquisitions; unanticipated difficulties completing or integrating acquisitions; new laws and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; changes in tax laws or tax regulations; stock market and currency fluctuations; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Financial Results

The company's comparative financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, are available on the company's website, www.eaton.com.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales 6,345 5,880 18,638 17,229 Cost of products sold 3,899 3,684 11,564 11,030 Selling and administrative expense 1,028 949 3,074 2,839 Research and development expense 207 187 593 553 Interest expense net 29 33 88 124 Other income net (22 (52 (80 (56 Income before income taxes 1,204 1,079 3,399 2,739 Income tax expense 193 187 573 463 Net income 1,011 892 2,827 2,277 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 (1 (4 (4 Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 1,009 891 2,823 2,273 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders Diluted 2.53 2.22 7.05 5.67 Basic 2.54 2.23 7.08 5.70 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding Diluted 398.9 401.6 400.6 400.9 Basic 397.1 399.4 398.7 399.0 Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders to adjusted earnings Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 1,009 891 2,823 2,273 Excluding acquisition and divestiture charges (income), after-tax (4 14 17 54 Excluding restructuring program charges, after-tax 43 5 104 37 Excluding intangible asset amortization expense, after-tax 84 84 251 269 Adjusted earnings 1,132 994 3,194 2,633 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders diluted 2.53 2.22 7.05 5.67 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges (income), after-tax (0.01 0.03 0.04 0.14 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after-tax 0.11 0.01 0.26 0.09 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after-tax 0.21 0.21 0.62 0.67 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share 2.84 2.47 7.97 6.57 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales Electrical Americas 2,963 2,594 8,530 7,426 Electrical Global 1,573 1,503 4,678 4,572 Aerospace 946 867 2,772 2,517 Vehicle 696 753 2,143 2,242 eMobility 167 163 514 471 Total net sales 6,345 5,880 18,638 17,229 Segment operating profit (loss) Electrical Americas 892 719 2,537 1,913 Electrical Global 294 328 872 892 Aerospace 230 209 637 580 Vehicle 135 131 381 353 eMobility (7 (9 (5 Total segment operating profit 1,544 1,386 4,417 3,732 Corporate Intangible asset amortization expense (106 (107 (319 (344 Interest expense net (29 (33 (88 (124 Pension and other postretirement benefits income 9 11 29 33 Restructuring program charges (54 (7 (132 (46 Other expense net (160 (171 (508 (512 Income before income taxes 1,204 1,079 3,399 2,739 Income tax expense 193 187 573 463 Net income 1,011 892 2,827 2,277 Less net income for noncontrolling interests (1 (1 (4 (4 Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders 1,009 891 2,823 2,273 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash 473 488 Short-term investments 1,521 2,121 Accounts receivable net 4,886 4,475 Inventory 4,178 3,739 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,094 851 Total current assets 12,152 11,675 Property, plant and equipment net 3,711 3,530 Other noncurrent assets Goodwill 15,044 14,977 Other intangible assets 4,809 5,091 Operating lease assets 817 648 Deferred income taxes 549 458 Other assets 2,154 2,052 Total assets 39,236 38,432 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term debt 3 8 Current portion of long-term debt 714 1,017 Accounts payable 3,609 3,365 Accrued compensation 687 676 Other current liabilities 2,928 2,680 Total current liabilities 7,941 7,747 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt 8,678 8,244 Pension liabilities 709 768 Other postretirement benefits liabilities 174 180 Operating lease liabilities 681 533 Deferred income taxes 387 402 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,503 1,489 Total noncurrent liabilities 12,132 11,616 Shareholders' equity Eaton shareholders' equity 19,117 19,036 Noncontrolling interests 45 33 Total equity 19,162 19,069 Total liabilities and equity 39,236 38,432 See accompanying notes.

EATON CORPORATION plc

NOTES TO THE THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE

Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share data assume dilution). Columns and rows may not add and the sum of components may not equal total amounts reported due to rounding.

Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per ordinary share, and free cash flow, each of which differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because they provide additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our business performance and trends, and they allow investors to more easily compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial performance period to period. Management uses this information in monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each business segment.

The Company's fourth quarter and full year net income per ordinary share and adjusted earnings per ordinary share guidance for 2024 is as follows:

Three months ended December 31, 2024 Year ended December 31, 2024 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders diluted $2.42 $2.48 $9.47 $9.53 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after tax 0.03 0.07 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after tax 0.11 0.37 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after tax 0.22 0.84 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share $2.78 $2.84 $10.75 $10.81

A reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders per share to adjusted earnings per ordinary share is as follows:

Year ended December 31, 2023 Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders diluted 8.02 Excluding per share impact of acquisition and divestiture charges, after tax 0.10 Excluding per share impact of restructuring program charges, after tax 0.11 Excluding per share impact of intangible asset amortization expense, after tax 0.89 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share 9.12

A reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow is as follows:

Three months ended

September 30 (In millions) 2024 2023 Operating cash flow 1,308 1,140 Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (183 (227 Free cash flow 1,126 913

Note 2. ACQUISITIONS OF BUSINESSES

Acquisition of a 49% stake in NordicEPOD AS

On May 31, 2024, Eaton acquired a 49 percent stake in NordicEPOD AS, which designs and assembles standardized power modules for data centers in the Nordic region. Eaton accounts for this investment on the equity method of accounting and it is reported within the Electrical Global business segment.

Acquisition of Exertherm

On May 20, 2024, Eaton acquired Exertherm, a U.K.-based provider of thermal monitoring solutions for electrical equipment. Exertherm is reported within the Electrical Americas business segment.

Acquisition of a 49% stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd.

On April 23, 2023, Eaton acquired a 49 percent stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China. Eaton accounts for this investment on the equity method of accounting and it is reported within the Electrical Global business segment.

Acquisition of Green Motion SA

On March 22, 2021, Eaton acquired Green Motion SA, a leading designer and manufacturer of electric vehicle charging hardware and related software based in Switzerland. Green Motion SA was acquired for $106 million, including $49 million of cash paid at closing and an initial estimate of $57 million for the fair value of contingent future consideration based on 2023 and 2024 revenue performance. The fair value of contingent consideration liabilities is estimated by discounting contingent payments expected to be made, and may increase or decrease based on changes in revenue estimates and discount rates, with a maximum possible undiscounted value of $122 million. As of September 30, 2024, the fair value of the contingent future payments has been reduced to $6 million based primarily on lower revenue in 2023 and lower projected 2024 revenue compared to the initial estimates at closing. This reduction is presented in Other income net on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Note 3. ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE CHARGES

Eaton incurs integration charges and transaction costs to acquire and integrate businesses, and transaction, separation and other costs to divest and exit businesses. Eaton also recognizes gains and losses on the sale of businesses. A summary of these Corporate items is as follows:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Acquisition integration, divestiture charges and transaction costs (income) (4 18 23 69 Income tax benefit 4 7 14 Total charges (income) after income taxes (4 14 17 54 Per ordinary share diluted (0.01 0.03 0.04 0.14

Acquisition integration, divestiture charges and transaction costs (income) in 2024 and 2023 are primarily related to acquisitions completed prior to 2023, including other charges and income to acquire and exit businesses. 2024 also included the reduction in fair value of contingent future consideration from the Green Motion SA acquisition. These charges were included in Cost of products sold, Selling and administrative expense, Research and development expense, or Other income net. In Business Segment Information, the charges were included in Other expense net.

Note 4. RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

In the second quarter of 2020, Eaton initiated a multi-year restructuring program to reduce its cost structure and gain efficiencies in its business segments and at corporate in order to initially respond to declining market conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the inception of the program, the Company incurred expenses of $199 million for workforce reductions and $184 million for plant closing and other costs, resulting in total charges of $382 million through December 31, 2023. This restructuring program was substantially complete at the end of 2023 and mature year benefits from the program are estimated to be $265 million and will be largely realized by the end of 2024.

During the first quarter of 2024, Eaton implemented a new multi-year restructuring program to accelerate opportunities to optimize its operations and global support structure. These actions will better align the Company's functions to support anticipated growth and drive greater effectiveness throughout the Company. Restructuring charges incurred under this program were $54 million in the third quarter and $132 million in the first nine months of 2024. This restructuring program is expected to be completed in 2026 and is expected to incur additional expenses related to workforce reductions of $198 million and plant closing and other costs of $45 million, resulting in total estimated charges of $375 million for the entire program. The Company expects mature year benefits of $325 million when the multi-year program is fully implemented.

A summary of restructuring program charges is as follows:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Workforce reductions 10 78 17 Plant closing and other 44 7 55 29 Total before income taxes 54 7 132 46 Income tax benefit 11 1 28 8 Total after income taxes 43 5 104 37 Per ordinary share diluted 0.11 0.01 0.26 0.09

Restructuring program charges (income) related to the following segments:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Electrical Americas 9 4 Electrical Global 42 5 70 22 Aerospace (1 1 7 4 Vehicle 4 1 32 4 eMobility 2 2 6 Corporate 6 13 6 Total charges 54 7 132 46

These restructuring program charges were included in Cost of products sold, Selling and administrative expense, Research and development expense, or Other income net, as appropriate. In Business Segment Information, these restructuring program charges are treated as Corporate items.

Note 5. INTANGIBLE ASSET AMORTIZATION EXPENSE

Intangible asset amortization expense is as follows:

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 (In millions except for per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Intangible asset amortization expense 106 107 319 344 Income tax benefit 23 23 68 74 Total after income taxes 84 84 251 269 Per ordinary share diluted 0.21 0.21 0.62 0.67

