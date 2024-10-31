WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated totaled $79 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, compared to $58 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated (1) totaled $91 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, compared to $77 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.

Revenue increased $159 million to $1.3 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for the same period in the prior year. The Construction and Materials segments each posted year-over-year increases of 14%.

Gross profit increased $36 million to $203 million, compared to $167 million for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased $17 million to $92 million, or 7.2% of revenue, compared to $75 million, or 6.7% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $149 million, compared to $126 million for the same period in the prior year.

CAP (2) increased $44 million sequentially and $35 million year-over-year to $5.6 billion.

"In the third quarter, we continued to build on our momentum with revenue growth and margin expansion," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue grew 14% year-over-year, resulting in another record quarter. The market continues to be robust, and we added to our CAP despite the third quarter being our highest revenue quarter. Our new business model is producing strong operating cash flow, and we expect to significantly exceed our target of 7% of revenue for the year."

"For 2027, our financial targets contemplate organic growth at a CAGR of 6% to 8% and continued adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and operating cash flow growth. We believe we are still in the early stages of experiencing the benefits from the federal infrastructure bill that should continue to support the public market for years to come, and we see numerous opportunities to grow in a healthy private market over the next three years. I expect that our improved CAP, particularly when combined with initiatives underway in both the Materials and Construction segments, will continue to drive increases in gross profit margin. In addition, with our strong balance sheet, liquidity and cash generation, we will continue to pursue bolt-on and larger materials-focused, vertically-integrated acquisition opportunities, while also looking to return value to shareholders through share repurchases."

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Results

Net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated totaled $85 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $18 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated (1) totaled $158 million, or $3.56 per diluted share, compared to $110 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year.

Revenue increased $455 million to $3.0 billion, compared to $2.6 billion for the same period in the prior year. The Construction and Materials segments posted year-over-year increases of 18% and 16%, respectively.

Gross profit increased $120 million to $422 million, compared to $302 million for the same period in the prior year.

SG&A expenses increased $37 million to $250 million, or 8.2% of revenue, compared to $212 million, or 8.3% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) totaled $293 million compared to $204 million for the same period in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables. (2) CAP is comprised of revenue we expect to record in the future on executed contracts, including 100% of our consolidated joint venture contracts and our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture contracts, as well as the general construction portion of construction manager/general contractor, construction manager/at risk and progressive design build contracts to the extent contract execution and funding is probable.

Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Construction Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 1,080,705 $ 945,698 $ 135,007 14.3 % $ 2,593,872 $ 2,198,527 $ 395,345 18.0 % Gross profit $ 170,685 $ 137,162 $ 33,523 24.4 % $ 362,885 $ 253,021 $ 109,864 43.4 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 15.8 % 14.5 % 14.0 % 11.5 %

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenue increased year-over-year by $135 million and $395 million, respectively, due to higher levels of CAP, more favorable weather conditions early in 2024 and revenue from acquired businesses. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, gross profit increased year-over-year as a result of increases in revenue and an increase in net positive revisions in estimates.

CAP increased $44 million sequentially to $5.6 billion and increased $35 million year-over-year. Public and private markets are strong with opportunities to continue to build CAP in the fourth quarter.

Materials Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Revenue $ 194,805 $ 171,122 $ 23,683 13.8 % $ 436,399 $ 376,913 $ 59,486 15.8 % Gross profit $ 32,264 $ 29,481 $ 2,783 9.4 % $ 59,060 $ 49,067 $ 9,993 20.4 % Gross profit as a percent of revenue 16.6 % 17.2 % 13.5 % 13.0 % Cash gross profit (1) $ 43,202 $ 36,203 $ 6,999 19.3 % $ 89,718 $ 67,581 $ 22,137 32.8 % Cash gross profit as a percent of revenue (1) 22.2 % 21.2 % 20.6 % 17.9 %

(1) Materials segment cash gross profit and cash gross profit as a percent of revenue are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenue increased year-over-year by $24 million and $59 million, respectively, driven by revenue from acquired businesses as well as higher asphalt and aggregate sales prices, which offset decreased asphalt volumes. Gross profit in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, increased due primarily to inclusion of the results of acquired businesses and higher materials sales prices. The impact to gross profit for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2024 from purchase accounting-related step-up depreciation and intangible asset amortization was $0.4 million and $3 million, respectively. Materials segment cash gross profit (1), which excludes the segment's depreciation, depletion and amortization, also increased for the same period year-over-year.

Outlook

Our updated guidance for 2024 is noted below:

Revenue unchanged in the range of $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 10% to 11%, narrowed from 9.5% to 11.5%

SG&A expense in a range from 8.3% to 8.5% of revenue from a range of 7.5% to 8.0% of revenue due to increased incentive compensation

Mid-20s effective tax rate for adjusted net income

Capital expenditures expected to be approximately $130 million

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin or the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because we cannot predict with a reasonable degree of certainty and without unreasonable efforts certain components or excluded items that are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the potential significance of the unavailable information.

For a discussion of our 2027 targets, see the presentation posted on our Investor Relations website following our conference call.

Conference Call

About Granite

Granite is America's Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements contained in this news release that are not based on historical facts, including statements regarding future events, occurrences, opportunities, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, 2024 fiscal year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, SG&A expense, effective tax rate, and capital expenditures, our expectation that we significantly exceed our operating cash flow target of 7% for the year, our 2027 financial target assumptions, the federal infrastructure bill should continue to support the public markets for years to come, numerous opportunities to grow in a healthy private market over the next three years, improved CAP with initiatives underway will continue to drive increase in gross profit margin, pursuit of bolt-on and larger materials-focused, vertically integrated acquisition opportunities, returning value to shareholders through share repurchases, opportunities to build CAP in the fourth quarter, CAP and results constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "future," "outlook," "assumes," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "appears," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "guidance" and the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology or by the context in which they are made. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management and reflect our current expectations regarding future events, occurrences, opportunities, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, 2024 fiscal year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, SG&A expense, effective tax rate, and capital expenditures, our expectation that we significantly exceed our operating cash flow target of 7% for the year, our 2027 financial target assumptions, the federal infrastructure bill should continue to support the public markets for years to come, numerous opportunities to grow in a healthy private market over the next three years, improved CAP with initiatives underway will continue to drive increase in gross profit margin, pursuit of bolt-on and larger materials-focused, vertically integrated acquisition opportunities, returning value to shareholders through share repurchases, opportunities to build CAP in the fourth quarter, CAP and results. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based on beliefs, assumptions or estimates that may prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 462,286 $ 417,663 Short-term marketable securities 10,147 35,863 Receivables, net 733,018 598,705 Contract assets 321,653 262,987 Inventories 107,973 103,898 Equity in construction joint ventures 144,097 171,233 Other current assets 34,928 53,102 Total current assets 1,814,102 1,643,451 Property and equipment, net 719,678 662,864 Investments in affiliates 94,921 92,910 Goodwill 211,624 155,004 Intangible assets 131,579 117,322 Right of use assets 86,299 78,176 Deferred income taxes, net 4,990 8,179 Other noncurrent assets 67,732 55,634 Total assets $ 3,130,925 $ 2,813,540 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,099 $ 39,932 Accounts payable 509,976 408,363 Contract liabilities 292,641 243,848 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 361,110 337,740 Total current liabilities 1,164,826 1,029,883 Long-term debt 737,458 614,781 Long-term lease liabilities 70,981 63,548 Deferred income taxes, net 3,420 3,708 Other long-term liabilities 84,561 74,654 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 43,704,841 shares as of September 30, 2024 and 43,944,118 shares as of December 31, 2023 437 439 Additional paid-in capital 437,343 474,134 Accumulated other comprehensive income 437 881 Retained earnings 568,877 501,844 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders' equity 1,007,094 977,298 Non-controlling interests 62,585 49,668 Total equity 1,069,679 1,026,966 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,130,925 $ 2,813,540

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Construction $ 1,080,705 $ 945,698 $ 2,593,872 $ 2,198,527 Materials 194,805 171,122 436,399 376,913 Total revenue 1,275,510 1,116,820 3,030,271 2,575,440 Cost of revenue: Construction 910,020 808,536 2,230,987 1,945,506 Materials 162,541 141,641 377,339 327,846 Total cost of revenue 1,072,561 950,177 2,608,326 2,273,352 Gross profit 202,949 166,643 421,945 302,088 Selling, general and administrative expenses 91,650 74,794 249,695 212,479 Other costs, net 8,543 19,843 29,778 37,973 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (1,542 ) (1,812 ) (4,347 ) (7,793 ) Operating income 104,298 73,818 146,819 59,429 Other (income) expense: (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (272 ) - 27,552 51,052 Interest income (7,513 ) (4,293 ) (17,815 ) (11,287 ) Interest expense 7,905 4,877 21,325 11,899 Equity in income of affiliates, net (4,394 ) (7,147 ) (12,921 ) (19,378 ) Other (income) expense, net (874 ) 462 (1,350 ) (2,713 ) Total other (income) expense, net (5,148 ) (6,101 ) 16,791 29,573 Income before income taxes 109,446 79,919 130,028 29,856 Provision for income taxes 25,469 22,423 36,636 21,978 Net income 83,977 57,496 93,392 7,878 Amount attributable to non-controlling interests (5,026 ) 128 (8,529 ) 9,723 Net income attributable to Granite $ 78,951 $ 57,624 $ 84,863 $ 17,601 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.81 $ 1.31 $ 1.93 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 1.57 $ 1.13 $ 1.79 $ 0.40 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,696 43,924 43,914 43,861 Diluted 52,366 53,612 52,585 44,447

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 93,392 $ 7,878 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 92,283 65,298 Amortization related to long-term debt 3,400 1,689 Loss on debt extinguishment 27,552 51,052 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (4,347 ) (7,793 ) Deferred income taxes - 1,542 Stock-based compensation 17,325 8,630 Equity in net (income) loss from unconsolidated construction joint ventures 651 (4,535 ) Net income from affiliates (12,921 ) (19,378 ) Other non-cash adjustments (165 ) 5,659 Changes in assets and liabilities 66,379 (75,844 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 283,549 $ 34,198 Investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (6,977 ) (9,740 ) Maturities of marketable securities 31,500 40,000 Purchases of property and equipment (108,167 ) (108,963 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 6,739 14,613 Acquisitions of businesses (122,448 ) (26,933 ) Cash paid for purchase price adjustments on business acquisition (13,183 ) - Proceeds from company owned life insurance - 1,545 Return of investment in affiliates 1,429 - Collection of notes receivable - 208 Net cash used in investing activities $ (211,107 ) $ (89,270 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 373,750 373,750 Proceeds from long-term debt - 55,000 Debt principal repayments (310,226 ) (304,851 ) Capped call transactions (46,046 ) (53,035 ) Redemption of warrants (497 ) (13,201 ) Debt issuance costs (10,053 ) (10,024 ) Cash dividends paid (17,131 ) (17,101 ) Repurchases of common stock (21,384 ) (3,900 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 20,500 35,400 Distributions to non-controlling partners (18,072 ) (9,100 ) Other financing activities, net 1,340 267 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (27,819 ) $ 53,205 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 44,623 (1,867 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 417,663 293,991 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 462,286 $ 292,124

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expense and other costs, net, which include legal fees for the defense of a former Company officer in his ongoing civil litigation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reorganization costs, strategic acquisition and divestiture expenses, and a litigation charge and non-cash impairment charges in 2023.

We provide adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of the following:

Other costs, net as described above;

Transaction costs which include acquired intangible amortization expense and acquisition-related depreciation;

Stock-based compensation expense;

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment; and

Income taxes related to establishment of valuation allowance in 2023.

We also provide materials segment cash gross profit to exclude the impact of the segment's depreciation, depletion and amortization from the segment's gross profit. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as materials segment cash gross profit are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 EBITDA: Net income attributable to Granite Construction $ 78,951 $ 57,624 $ 84,863 $ 17,601 Net income margin (2) 6.2 % 5.2 % 2.8 % 0.7 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense (3) 33,956 23,911 93,532 65,722 Provision for income taxes 25,469 22,423 36,636 21,978 Interest expense, net 392 584 3,510 612 EBITDA(1) $ 138,768 $ 104,542 $ 218,541 $ 105,913 EBITDA margin(1)(2) 10.9 % 9.4 % 7.2 % 4.1 % ADJUSTED EBITDA: Other costs, net 8,543 19,843 29,778 37,973 Stock-based compensation (4) 2,241 1,928 17,325 8,630 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (272 ) - 27,552 51,052 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 149,280 $ 126,313 $ 293,196 $ 203,568 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(2) 11.7 % 11.3 % 9.7 % 7.9 %

(1) We define EBITDA as GAAP net income attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of Other costs, net, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment and stock-based compensation expense, as described above. (2) Represents net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $1.3 billion and $1.1 billion, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively and $3.0 billion and $2.6 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. (4) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the adjusted EBITDA calculation to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense. The prior period adjusted EBITDA has been recast to conform to current presentation.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income before income taxes $ 109,446 $ 79,919 $ 130,028 $ 29,856 Other costs, net 8,543 19,843 29,778 37,973 Transaction costs 5,546 92 15,378 5,046 Stock-based compensation (1) 2,241 1,928 17,325 8,630 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (272 ) - 27,552 51,052 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 125,504 $ 101,782 $ 220,061 $ 132,557 Provision for income taxes $ 25,469 $ 22,423 $ 36,636 $ 21,978 Tax expense to establish valuation allowance - (1,542 ) - (1,542 ) Tax effect of adjusting items (2) 4,474 4,375 16,593 12,120 Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 29,943 $ 25,256 $ 53,229 $ 32,556 Net income attributable to Granite Construction $ 78,951 $ 57,624 $ 84,863 $ 17,601 After-tax adjusting items 11,584 19,030 73,440 92,123 Adjusted net income attributable to Granite $ 90,535 $ 76,654 $ 158,303 $ 109,724 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock 52,366 53,612 52,585 44,447 Less: dilutive effect of Convertible Notes (3) (8,103 ) (9,099 ) (8,103 ) - Adjusted diluted weighted average shares of common stock 44,263 44,513 44,482 44,447 Diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.57 $ 1.13 $ 1.79 $ 0.40 After-tax adjusting items per share attributable to common shareholders 0.48 0.59 1.77 2.07 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ 2.05 $ 1.72 $ 3.56 $ 2.47

(1) In the first quarter of 2024, we revised the adjusted net income calculation to exclude the impact of stock-based compensation expense. The prior period adjusted net income and diluted loss per share calculations have been recast to conform to current presentation. (2) The tax effect of adjusting items was calculated using the Company's estimated annual statutory tax rate. The tax effect of adjusting items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes an immaterial amount of the (gain) loss on debt extinguishment as it was almost entirely non-tax deductible. The nine months ended September 30, 2023 excludes the $51 million loss on debt extinguishment and three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 exclude $5.0 million of non-cash impairment charges included in "Other costs, net" which was non-tax deductible. (3) When calculating diluted net income attributable to common shareholders, GAAP requires that we include potential share dilution from the convertible notes when not antidilutive. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the potential share dilution from the convertible notes would have been antidilutive and therefore was excluded from the calculation. For the purposes of calculating adjusted diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders, the dilutive effect of the convertible notes is removed to reflect the impact of the purchased equity derivative instruments which economically offsets dilution risk.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED MATERIALS SEGMENT CASH GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION (Unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2022 2024 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 32,264 $ 29,481 $ 22,038 $ 59,060 $ 49,067 $ 40,965 Gross profit as a percent of revenue 16.6 % 17.2 % 13.6 % 13.5 % 13.0 % 11.0 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,938 6,722 6,211 30,658 18,514 18,163 Cash gross profit $ 43,202 $ 36,203 $ 28,249 $ 89,718 $ 67,581 $ 59,128 Cash gross profit as a percent of revenue 22.2 % 21.2 % 17.5 % 20.6 % 17.9 % 15.8 %

