

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.009 billion, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $891 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Eaton Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.132 billion or $2.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $6.345 billion from $5.880 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.009 Bln. vs. $891 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.54 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.345 Bln vs. $5.880 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.78 - $2.84 Full year EPS guidance: $10.75 - $10.81



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News