

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL):



Earnings: -$156 million in Q1 vs. $31 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.43 in Q1 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $3.361 billion in Q1 vs. $3.518 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.35



