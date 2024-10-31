Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada, has commenced a process to explore, review and evaluate credit facilities to acquire additional Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency-related assets, including establishing a strategic credit and trade relationship with a Swiss banking institution specializing in services for crypto-native companies.

In any credit financing transaction Neptune would seek to retain flexibility, with no minimum balance requirement and the ability to draw funds as needed, positioning it to quickly seize high-value opportunities in a rapidly evolving market without any dilution to shareholders.

"We share MicroStrategy's vision for the potential of digital assets and believe now is the right time to expand our holdings in Bitcoin, Solana, and other key assets to further strengthen our income and balance sheet," commented Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO. "With the global digital asset market continuing to mature and institutional interest on the rise, Neptune is positioned to capture value from these trends. Our conservative risk management principles and disciplined approach to capital management, combined with this flexible, low-cost credit facility, allow us to scale our exposure in the digital asset market while protecting shareholder investments. This credit facility has a very low capital cost without any shareholder dilution. We're committed to maintaining a robust capital structure as we capture new growth avenues and continue to build on Neptune's foundation as a leader in blockchain and digital assets."

The Company cautions that there are no assurances that the evaluation of potential credit facility options to maximize shareholder value will result in the approval or completion of any specific transaction or outcome. The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until a specific transaction or credit relationship is finalized.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the auditors completing the remining auditing items with respect to the Annual Filings; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

