Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Celebrates 100th Challenger 3500 Aircraft Delivery, Underscoring Continued Success as Best-Selling Platform

  • With this delivery, the Bombardier Challenger 3500 becomes the fastest platform to reach 100 deliveries in the super-midsize category and continues to push the industry forward
  • This major milestone demonstrates the wide appeal of the latest evolution of the Challenger family, providing the ultimate combination of performance, comfort and reliability
  • Leveraging the latest in design and technology, the Challenger 3500 cabin provides an elevated travel experience, optimizing productivity in a refined cabin environment

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to celebrate the delivery of the 100thChallenger 3500 aircraft, the latest addition to its industry-leading portfolio of aircraft. Since entering service in 2022, the Challenger 3500 aircraft has delivered unmatched versatility, the lowest direct operating costs in its class and rock-solid reliability, and quickly became a top choice for charter operators and corporations around the world. With this new milestone, the Challenger 3500 aircraft sets a new standard and becomes the fastest super-midsize business jet to reach 100 deliveries in history.

"The entire Bombardier team is proud that our super midsized jets have been the category's best-sellers for more than a decade. Our customers continue to benefit from the comfort of the widest-in-class cabin and from the peace of mind provided by exceptional dispatch reliability of 99.8%. Passengers know that they can fly confidently on the Challenger 3500 aircraft, enjoying a spacious and refined cabin, while the aircraft consistently performs at the highest standards," said, Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. "The Challenger 3500 aircraft offers a remarkable travel experience, with a clear emphasis on comfort and passenger well-being. On top of its class-leading comfort, the Challenger 3500 also ensures that travel plans are consistently met without delays for a smooth and efficient journey."

Leveraging some of the key features of Bombardier's renowned Global family, the Challenger 3500 offers unparalleled comfort and luxury in the cabin, seamlessly integrating design and technology innovations. Passengers can enjoy Bombardier's patented Nuage seat, the first new seat architecture in business aviation in over 30 years. When it comes to purposeful technology, the Challenger 3500 aircraft leads the way. It introduces several industry-first features, including voice-control, unmatched 4K entertainment, first-in-class wireless chargers and a true bring-your-own-device cabin philosophy, making it the leading-edge aircraft in its class.

Bombardier's iconic Challenger family - the best-selling super mid-size platform for the past seven years - continues to lead the industry, with the Challenger 3500 recording a dispatch reliability of 99.8%.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts
General media contact webform

Christina Lemyre McCraw
+1-514-497-4928
Christina.LemyreMcCraw@aero.bombardier.com


