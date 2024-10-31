Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A0N9B0 | ISIN: GB00B5ZN1N88 | Ticker-Symbol: S4VC
31.10.24
08:01 Uhr
Actusnews Wire
31.10.2024 12:23 Uhr
SEGRO PLC: Total Voting Rights

ANNEXE 12

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévues par l'article

L. 233 - 8 II du code de commerce et l'article 223 - 16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

DateNombre d'actionsNombre total de droits de vote
31 octobre
2024		1,352,858,805Nombre de droits de vote théoriques: 1,352,858,805

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmeck8VtYpzKlZ6aZsdrm2plamdhxZLIZmTJlWdxa5jHZ55pmmpjmZaZZnFpmmdm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88520-4250k.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
