SEGRO PLC: Total Voting Rights

ANNEXE 12
Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévues par l'article
L. 233 - 8 II du code de commerce et l'article 223 - 16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers
|Date
|Nombre d'actions
|Nombre total de droits de vote
|31 octobre
2024
|1,352,858,805
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques: 1,352,858,805
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmeck8VtYpzKlZ6aZsdrm2plamdhxZLIZmTJlWdxa5jHZ55pmmpjmZaZZnFpmmdm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88520-4250k.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire