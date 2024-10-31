SEGRO PLC: Total Voting Rights

ANNEXE 12

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions prévues par l'article

L. 233 - 8 II du code de commerce et l'article 223 - 16 du règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Nombre d'actions Nombre total de droits de vote 31 octobre

2024 1,352,858,805 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques: 1,352,858,805

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lmeck8VtYpzKlZ6aZsdrm2plamdhxZLIZmTJlWdxa5jHZ55pmmpjmZaZZnFpmmdm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88520-4250k.pdf