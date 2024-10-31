

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $340.24 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $340.37 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.708 billion from $1.622 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $340.24 Mln. vs. $340.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.708 Bln vs. $1.622 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.81 to $1.86 Full year EPS guidance: $6.77 to $6.82



