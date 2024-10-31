

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $293.19 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $272.84 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $409.46 million or $2.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $6.493 billion from $5.621 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $293.19 Mln. vs. $272.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.493 Bln vs. $5.621 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50-$8.80 Full year revenue guidance: $23.50-$23.90 Bln



