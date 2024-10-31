

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. (GCI) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$19.65 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$2.57 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $612.44 million from $652.87 million last year.



Gannett Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



