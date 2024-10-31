Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A12A18 | ISIN: NO0010716582
CORRECTION: Aker Solutions ASA: Third-Quarter Results 2024

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today published its third-quarter results for 2024.

Correction: A revised version of the presentation is enclosed, addressing an error on slide 15 of the original presentation released at 07:00 CET.

The previous slide incorrectly projected a revenue growth for 2024 of "more than 45%" from 2023-levels.

The correct projection, as stated in this morning's press release and webcast presentation, is "more than 40%" from 2023-levels.

Please find the corrected presentation attached.

For more information, contact:
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/correction--aker-solutions-asa--third-quarter-results-2024,c4059606

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/4059606/8ec193a4975fcf61.pdf

3Q-2024-Presentation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/correction-aker-solutions-asa-third-quarter-results-2024-302292848.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
