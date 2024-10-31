

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $150 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $153 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $4.686 billion from $4.613 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $150 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.686 Bln vs. $4.613 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News