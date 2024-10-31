

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $893 million, or $3.93 per share. This compares with $1.701 billion, or $7.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $3.763 billion from $4.159 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $893 Mln. vs. $1.701 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.93 vs. $7.03 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.763 Bln vs. $4.159 Bln last year.



