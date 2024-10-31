Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.10.2024 13:00 Uhr
DOJO BLAST 6000: A Compliant Choice Under Single-Use Vapes Ban

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the UK government set to ban single-use vapes starting June 2025, the recent Vaper Expo UK from October 25 to 27 provided a timely platform for brands to showcase compliant solutions. The DOJO BLAST 6000, the industry's first 10+2ml replaceable pod kit, emerged as a standout solution in this category, offering exceptional flavour quality, high puff count, and extended battery life.

Positioned as the optimal choice in its segment, the DOJO BLAST 6000 sets a new standard for compliant, sustainable vaping. DOJO BLAST 6000 offers a diverse flavour selection, allowing users to seamlessly switch pods to match their preferences. Powered by VAPORESSO, it features advanced COREX 2.0 mesh coil technology, delivering fresh and vibrant flavour with every puff. Additionally, the device includes dual-mode functionality, offering Normal and Turbo modes for either a smooth or intensely flavourful experience.

DOJO BLAST 6000

Showcased at the Vaper Expo UK, the BLAST 6000 captured attention for its innovative design and user-centric features, emphasizing its role in setting new standards for high-quality and compliant vaping. Looking ahead, DOJO will continue to provide compliant product choices that cater to the evolving preferences of users. Upcoming models in the series are set to offer diverse nicotine concentrations, catering to the varying preferences of users and enhancing their vaping experience.

The DOJO BLAST 6000 stands as a testament to the industry's commitment to innovation and user satisfaction. Its presence at the Vaper Expo UK highlights a pivotal shift towards compliance and exceptional product quality in the evolving vaping landscape.

About DOJO

DOJO is a space of cultivation, a space for a like-minded community to work together in pursuit of a better self and world. We are united in our mission to enhance the vaping experience by crafting superior quality products guided by our "Create & Share" philosophy. DOJO exists for vapers, which is why DOJO is constantly driven by innovation, dedicated to high-end quality, and consumer-centered commitment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545756/KV____5.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dojo-blast-6000-a-compliant-choice-under-single-use-vapes-ban-302292861.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
