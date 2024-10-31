New offerings combine a variety of Medidata technologies and learnings from thousands of previous trials to streamline study management for Phase II and Phase III studies in specified therapeutic areas, reinforcing FDA guidance for patient-centered study design and execution

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, has introduced two new bundled offerings to meet the growing demands of oncology and vaccine research. Medidata Oncology Solutions and Medidata Vaccine Solutions reinforce the FDA guidance for patient-centered endpoints, adaptive trial designs, and trial diversity. By unifying key trial components such as real-time patient-reported outcomes and imaging management, these bundled solutions will aid sponsors by reducing trial complexity, accelerating decision-making, and improving assessments of treatment efficacy and safety.

"Oncology and vaccine trials face significant challenges in recruiting diverse patients, ensuring rapid execution, and maintaining and monitoring patient safety," said Joseph Schmidt, chief operating officer, Medidata. "By making these new bundled capabilities readily available to customers, we can deliver a solution built on Medidata's vast experience and expertise in these two important therapeutic areas. These bundles are designed to help customers navigate the complicated stages of these studies while advancing life-saving treatments."

Medidata, with more than 25 years of oncology and vaccine experience and the largest global trial datasets, has conducted approximately 9,000 oncology studies and 750 trials in vaccines. In 2023, it was recorded that 93% of oncology drug approvals went through Medidata. The company was also on the frontlines of COVID-19, supporting hundreds of trials, including the development of one of the most effective mRNA vaccines used to fight the virus.

Both solutions deliver a unified data ecosystem by integrating Medidata Rave EDC, Medidata eCOA, Medidata Rave Imaging, Medidata Clinical Data Studio, and Health Record Connect. For more information about Medidata's new oncology and vaccine solution bundles, visit our therapeutics landing page.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 34,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,200 customers trust Medidata's seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

