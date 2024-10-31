The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 30 October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 30 October 2024 99.21p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 97.32p per ordinary share
31 October 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
