The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 30 October 2024 99.21p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.32p per ordinary share

31 October 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45