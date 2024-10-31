

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $474.932 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $345.868 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $511.942 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.806 billion from $2.536 billion last year.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



