

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):



Earnings: -$111.57 million in Q3 vs. $147.75 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.87 in Q3 vs. $1.15 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$64.20 million or -$0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.93 per share Revenue: $420.146 million in Q3 vs. $313.153 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News