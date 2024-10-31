SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

" We delivered yet another record quarter of profitable growth at a global scale, reflecting the strength of our platform, which now has over 25 million Uber One members," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO. " We continue to build with an eye towards the future, optimizing our products for new customer segments and geographies, introducing Rider Verification nationwide to increase safety for drivers, and launching shuttles to airports and venues. And of course, we continue to advance our autonomous strategy, demonstrating how Uber can help unlock this exciting technology for the world."

" We hit another important milestone this quarter, delivering over $1 billion in GAAP operating income for the first time in our company's history, and are on track to deliver 20% Gross Bookings growth on a constant currency basis for the full year," said Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, CFO. " We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders through repurchases, while strategically investing in organic growth vectors that will position us to capture the significant opportunities ahead."

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2024

Gross Bookings grew 16% year-over-year ("YoY") to $41.0 billion, or 20% on a constant currency basis, with Mobility Gross Bookings of $21.0 billion (+17% YoY or +24% YoY constant currency) and Delivery Gross Bookings of $18.7 billion (+16% YoY or +17% YoY constant currency). Trips during the quarter grew 17% YoY to 2.9 billion, or approximately 31 million trips per day on average.

Revenue grew 20% YoY to $11.2 billion, or 22% on a constant currency basis. Combined Mobility and Delivery revenue grew 23% YoY to $9.9 billion, or 25% on a constant currency basis.

Income from operations was $1.1 billion, up $667 million YoY and $265 million quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ").

Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. was $2.6 billion, which includes a $1.7 billion benefit (pre-tax) due to net unrealized gains related to the revaluation of Uber's equity investments.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion, up 55% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings was 4.1%, up from 3.1% in Q3 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.2 billion and free cash flow, defined as net cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, was $2.1 billion.

Share repurchases were $375 million of our common stock under the February 2024 authorization.

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $9.1 billion at the end of the third quarter. We expect to redeem $2.0 billion of our outstanding debt in Q4 2024.

Outlook for Q4 2024

For Q4 2024, we anticipate:

Gross Bookings of $42.75 billion to $44.25 billion, which represents 16% to 20% YoY growth on a constant currency basis. Trips YoY growth to be similar compared to Q3 2024. Our outlook assumes a roughly 2 percentage point currency headwind to total reported YoY growth, including a roughly 5 percentage point currency headwind to Mobility's reported YoY growth.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.78 billion to $1.88 billion, which represents 39% to 47% YoY growth.

Financial and Operational Highlights for Third Quarter 2024

Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except percentages) 2023 2024 % Change % Change

(Constant Currency (1)) Monthly Active Platform Consumers ("MAPCs") 142 161 13 % Trips 2,441 2,868 17 % Gross Bookings $ 35,281 $ 40,973 16 % 20 % Revenue $ 9,292 $ 11,188 20 % 22 % Income from operations $ 394 $ 1,061 169 % Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. (2) $ 221 $ 2,612 ** Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 1,092 $ 1,690 55 % Net cash provided by operating activities (3) $ 966 $ 2,151 123 % Free cash flow (1), (3) $ 905 $ 2,109 133 %

(1) See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release. (2) Q3 2023 net income includes a $96 million net headwind (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber's equity investments. Q3 2024 net income includes a $1.7 billion net benefit (pre-tax) from revaluations of Uber's equity investments. (3) Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow for Q3 2023 includes an approximately $622 million cash outflow related to the payment of an HMRC VAT assessment. ** Percentage not meaningful.

Results by Offering and Segment

Gross Bookings

Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except percentages) 2023 2024 % Change % Change

(Constant Currency) Gross Bookings: Mobility $ 17,903 $ 21,002 17 % 24 % Delivery 16,094 18,663 16 % 17 % Freight 1,284 1,308 2 % 2 % Total $ 35,281 $ 40,973 16 % 20 %

Revenue

Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except percentages) 2023 2024 % Change % Change

(Constant Currency) Revenue: Mobility (1) $ 5,071 $ 6,409 26 % 29 % Delivery 2,935 3,470 18 % 19 % Freight 1,286 1,309 2 % 2 % Total $ 9,292 $ 11,188 20 % 22 %

(1) Mobility Revenue in Q3 2023 and Q3 2024 were negatively impacted by business model changes in some countries that classified certain sales and marketing costs as contra revenue by $161 million and $310 million, respectively. These changes negatively impacted Mobility revenue YoY growth by 2 percentage points.

Revenue Margin

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2024 Mobility (1) 28.3 % 30.5 % Delivery 18.2 % 18.6 %

(1) Mobility Revenue Margin in Q3 2023 and Q3 2024 was negatively impacted by business model changes in some countries that classified certain sales and marketing costs as contra revenue by 90 bps and 150 bps, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except percentages) 2023 2024 % Change Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Mobility $ 1,287 $ 1,682 31 % Delivery 413 628 52 % Freight (13 ) (19 ) (46 )% Corporate G&A and Platform R&D (1) (595 ) (601 ) (1 )% Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 1,092 $ 1,690 55 %

(1) Includes costs that are not directly attributable to our reportable segments. Corporate G&A also includes certain shared costs such as finance, accounting, tax, human resources, information technology and legal costs. Platform R&D also includes mapping and payment technologies and support and development of the internal technology infrastructure. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change. (2) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP measure as defined by the SEC. See "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" sections herein for an explanation and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used throughout this release.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2024 (continued)

Mobility

Revenue of $6.4 billion: Mobility Revenue grew 26% YoY and 4% QoQ. The YoY increase was primarily attributable to an increase in Mobility Gross Bookings due to an increase in Trip volumes. Mobility Revenue Margin of 30.5% increased 220 bps YoY and 70 bps QoQ. Business model changes negatively impacted Mobility Revenue Margin by 150 bps in Q3 2024.

Mobility Revenue grew 26% YoY and 4% QoQ. The YoY increase was primarily attributable to an increase in Mobility Gross Bookings due to an increase in Trip volumes. Mobility Revenue Margin of 30.5% increased 220 bps YoY and 70 bps QoQ. Business model changes negatively impacted Mobility Revenue Margin by 150 bps in Q3 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion: Mobility Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% YoY, and Mobility Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.0% of Gross Bookings compared to 7.2% in Q3 2023 and 7.6% in Q2 2024. Mobility Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement YoY was primarily driven by better cost leverage from higher volume.

Delivery

Revenue of $3.5 billion: Delivery Revenue grew 18% YoY and 5% QoQ. The YoY increase was primarily attributable to an increase in Delivery Gross Bookings due to an increase in Trip volumes, and an increase in advertising revenue. Delivery Revenue Margin of 18.6% increased 40 bps YoY and 40 bps QoQ.

Delivery Revenue grew 18% YoY and 5% QoQ. The YoY increase was primarily attributable to an increase in Delivery Gross Bookings due to an increase in Trip volumes, and an increase in advertising revenue. Delivery Revenue Margin of 18.6% increased 40 bps YoY and 40 bps QoQ. Adjusted EBITDA of $628 million: Delivery Adjusted EBITDA increased 52% YoY, and Delivery Adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.4% of Gross Bookings, compared to 2.6% in Q3 2023 and 3.2% in Q2 2024. Delivery Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement YoY was primarily driven by better cost leverage from higher volume and increased Advertising revenue.

Freight

Revenue of $1.3 billion: Freight Revenue increased 2% YoY and 3% QoQ. The YoY increase was primarily driven by an increase in revenue per load, partially offset by continued pressure from category-wide headwinds.

Freight Revenue increased 2% YoY and 3% QoQ. The YoY increase was primarily driven by an increase in revenue per load, partially offset by continued pressure from category-wide headwinds. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $19 million: Freight Adjusted EBITDA decreased $6 million YoY. Freight Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased 50 bps YoY to (1.5%).

Corporate

Corporate G&A and Platform R&D: Corporate G&A and Platform R&D expenses of $601 million, compared to $595 million in Q3 2023, and $573 million in Q2 2024. Corporate G&A and Platform R&D as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased 20 bps YoY and increased 10 bps QoQ. The YoY decrease was primarily due to improved fixed cost leverage, and the QoQ increase was due to certain benefits that occurred in Q2 2024.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Costs and Operating Expenses

Cost of revenue excluding D&A: GAAP cost of revenue equaled non-GAAP cost of revenue, and was $6.8 billion, representing 16.5% of Gross Bookings, compared to 16.0% in both Q3 2023 and Q2 2024. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of Gross Bookings increased primarily due to an increase in insurance expense.

GAAP cost of revenue equaled non-GAAP cost of revenue, and was $6.8 billion, representing 16.5% of Gross Bookings, compared to 16.0% in both Q3 2023 and Q2 2024. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of Gross Bookings increased primarily due to an increase in insurance expense. GAAP and Non-GAAP operating expenses (Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude certain amounts as further detailed in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" section): Operations and support: GAAP operations and support was $687 million. Non-GAAP operations and support was $636 million, representing 1.6% of Gross Bookings, compared to 1.8% and 1.6% in Q3 2023 and Q2 2024, respectively. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP operations and support as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased due to improved fixed cost leverage. Sales and marketing: GAAP sales and marketing was $1.1 billion. Non-GAAP sales and marketing was $1.1 billion, representing 2.6% of Gross Bookings, compared to 2.6% and 2.7% in Q3 2023 and Q2 2024, respectively. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of Gross Bookings was flat due to an increase in consumer discounts, credits, and refunds, partially offset by Mobility business model changes in some countries that classified certain sales and marketing costs as contra revenue. Research and development: GAAP research and development was $774 million. Non-GAAP research and development was $505 million, representing 1.2% of Gross Bookings, compared to 1.4% and 1.2% in Q3 2023 and Q2 2024, respectively. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased due to improved fixed cost leverage. General and administrative: GAAP general and administrative was $630 million. Non-GAAP general and administrative was $523 million, representing 1.3% of Gross Bookings, compared to 1.5% and 1.3% in Q3 2023 and Q2 2024, respectively. On a YoY basis, non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of Gross Bookings decreased due to a decrease in employee headcount costs.

(Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude certain amounts as further detailed in the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" section):

Operating Highlights for the Third Quarter 2024

Platform

Monthly Active Platform Consumers ("MAPCs") reached 161 million: MAPCs grew 13% YoY to 161 million, driven by continued improvement in consumer activity for both our Mobility and Delivery offerings.

MAPCs grew 13% YoY to 161 million, driven by continued improvement in consumer activity for both our Mobility and Delivery offerings. Trips of 2.9 billion: Trips on our platform grew 17% YoY, driven by both Mobility and Delivery growth. Monthly trips per MAPC remained at an all-time high and grew 4% YoY to 5.9.

Trips on our platform grew 17% YoY, driven by both Mobility and Delivery growth. Monthly trips per MAPC remained at an all-time high and grew 4% YoY to 5.9. Supporting earners: Drivers and couriers earned an aggregate $18.1 billion (including tips) during the quarter, with earnings up 14% YoY, or 21% on a constant currency basis. Announced 20+ improvements to the earner experience, including nationwide launches of enhanced rider verification and the "Record my Ride" feature, greater service fee transparency, and a redesign of the Uber Driver app.

Drivers and couriers earned an aggregate $18.1 billion (including tips) during the quarter, with earnings up 14% YoY, or 21% on a constant currency basis. Announced 20+ improvements to the earner experience, including nationwide launches of enhanced rider verification and the "Record my Ride" feature, greater service fee transparency, and a redesign of the Uber Driver app. New and expanded autonomous partnerships: Expanded our multi-year strategic partnership with Waymo to bring autonomous ride-hailing to Austin and Atlanta, only on Uber. In addition, we announced five new autonomous partnerships across Mobility and Delivery with Cruise, Coco, Wayve, WeRide, and Avride.

Expanded our multi-year strategic partnership with Waymo to bring autonomous ride-hailing to Austin and Atlanta, only on Uber. In addition, we announced five new autonomous partnerships across Mobility and Delivery with Cruise, Coco, Wayve, WeRide, and Avride. Membership: Debuted our Uber One for Students back to school college campus tour around the US, and expanded Uber One for Students to Canada with additional countries planned by year end. Our global member base surpassed 25 million members.

Debuted our Uber One for Students back to school college campus tour around the US, and expanded Uber One for Students to Canada with additional countries planned by year end. Our global member base surpassed 25 million members. Advertising: Launched a pilot of our First Impression ad format, which allows advertisers to temporarily "take over" the home feed to promote new products or offers. Also began to integrate our exclusive partnership with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, which will expand our JourneyTV offering to over 50,000 vehicles across the US.

Launched a pilot of our First Impression ad format, which allows advertisers to temporarily "take over" the home feed to promote new products or offers. Also began to integrate our exclusive partnership with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, which will expand our JourneyTV offering to over 50,000 vehicles across the US. Family profiles with teen accounts: Launched several new features for teen accounts to enhance convenience and security, including the ability for guardians to book trips on behalf of teens, sharing of Uber One membership benefits between guardians and teens, and Uber Reserve for teens.

Mobility

Hailables partnerships: Announced that we will return to Denmark in collaboration with a local taxi partner. In India, expanded our Moto partnership with the country's largest third-party logistics provider to 6 new cities, opening up new supply channels. Lastly, launched our first taxi integration in LatAm with Brazil's largest taxi hailing app, providing access to 70,000 drivers nationwide.

Announced that we will return to Denmark in collaboration with a local taxi partner. In India, expanded our Moto partnership with the country's largest third-party logistics provider to 6 new cities, opening up new supply channels. Lastly, launched our first taxi integration in LatAm with Brazil's largest taxi hailing app, providing access to 70,000 drivers nationwide. Low cost Mobility offerings: Expanded Uber Shuttle to LaGuardia Airport, with trips offered between the airport and major transit hubs in Manhattan every 30 minutes. In addition, began testing "walking and waiting" for UberX Share in select markets to support greater discounts for riders.

Expanded Uber Shuttle to LaGuardia Airport, with trips offered between the airport and major transit hubs in Manhattan every 30 minutes. In addition, began testing "walking and waiting" for UberX Share in select markets to support greater discounts for riders. Electrification updates: Introduced several new features to accelerate electrification. For consumers, launched all-electric Uber Green, allowing for an EV-only ride option in 40+ cities globally, alongside an EV preference feature in other markets. For drivers, announced an AI Assistant to help answer EV questions, and an EV mentorship program.

Introduced several new features to accelerate electrification. For consumers, launched all-electric Uber Green, allowing for an EV-only ride option in 40+ cities globally, alongside an EV preference feature in other markets. For drivers, announced an AI Assistant to help answer EV questions, and an EV mentorship program. Travel enhancements: Launched a new feature to let riders search and explore Uber offerings in 10,000+ cities around the world, to Reserve rides for upcoming trips, and see insights into the average on-demand wait time and cost of a ride in that city. In addition, launched flight capture and assistive time picker features in all Reserve cities, allowing riders to add their flight details and get a suggested pickup time for their Reserve airport trip.

Launched a new feature to let riders search and explore Uber offerings in 10,000+ cities around the world, to Reserve rides for upcoming trips, and see insights into the average on-demand wait time and cost of a ride in that city. In addition, launched flight capture and assistive time picker features in all Reserve cities, allowing riders to add their flight details and get a suggested pickup time for their Reserve airport trip. Turo partnership: Announced a multi-year partnership with Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, to enable Uber customers to rent from Turo's wide-ranging selection of vehicles directly from the Uber app across key global markets.

Delivery

Merchant growth and discovery features: Launched Bites - a dish-centric, short-form video feed to boost discovery and help restaurants showcase their dishes - in select cities, with plans for continued expansion this year. In addition, launched Uber Eats Lists, enabling consumers to discover curated recommendations from friends and local foodies, and create and share lists of their own go-to spots and dishes, starting in New York and Chicago.

Launched Bites - a dish-centric, short-form video feed to boost discovery and help restaurants showcase their dishes - in select cities, with plans for continued expansion this year. In addition, launched Uber Eats Lists, enabling consumers to discover curated recommendations from friends and local foodies, and create and share lists of their own go-to spots and dishes, starting in New York and Chicago. Uber Direct expansion: Launched and expanded Uber Direct partnerships, including a new multi-year partnership with Darden Restaurants set to begin with Olive Garden, expanded partnerships with Vroom Delivery and Checkmate, and a new partnership with PetSmart.

Launched and expanded Uber Direct partnerships, including a new multi-year partnership with Darden Restaurants set to begin with Olive Garden, expanded partnerships with Vroom Delivery and Checkmate, and a new partnership with PetSmart. Grocery & Retail merchant selection: Expanded our merchant selection in the US and Canada with both grocers including H Mart and Food City, as well as non grocery retailers like Spirit Halloween, Michaels, JD Sports and Pet Supplies Plus. Internationally, launched 24-hour online grocery delivery with supermarket chain Co-op in the UK, and announced a strategic partnership with convenience chain Oxxo in Chile.

Expanded our merchant selection in the US and Canada with both grocers including H Mart and Food City, as well as non grocery retailers like Spirit Halloween, Michaels, JD Sports and Pet Supplies Plus. Internationally, launched 24-hour online grocery delivery with supermarket chain Co-op in the UK, and announced a strategic partnership with convenience chain Oxxo in Chile. Sustainability enhancements: Introduced the "Climate Collection" in the Uber Eats app to make it easier for consumers to order sustainable brands. Launched Farmers Markets on Uber Eats starting in New York City and Los Angeles, enabling customers to order seasonal produce and fresh goods directly from local farmers markets. Lastly, launched a Green Packaging Marketplace to enable merchants to purchase high-quality, sustainable packaging.

Introduced the "Climate Collection" in the Uber Eats app to make it easier for consumers to order sustainable brands. Launched Farmers Markets on Uber Eats starting in New York City and Los Angeles, enabling customers to order seasonal produce and fresh goods directly from local farmers markets. Lastly, launched a Green Packaging Marketplace to enable merchants to purchase high-quality, sustainable packaging. Courier pick and pack expansion: Launched courier pick and pack as a new earnings type in Japan in partnership with AEON, one of Japan's largest retailers, allowing Uber couriers to shop for Uber Eats consumers at retailers and deliver orders to their homes. Courier pick and pack is also available in the US, Canada, Australia, and the majority of Latin American markets.

Freight

Uber Direct integration: Announced an integration with Uber Direct, Uber's on-demand delivery-as-a-service platform, to power same day and scheduled delivery options for shippers through Uber Freight's Parcel Transportation Management System (PTMS).

Announced an integration with Uber Direct, Uber's on-demand delivery-as-a-service platform, to power same day and scheduled delivery options for shippers through Uber Freight's Parcel Transportation Management System (PTMS). AI and software advancements: Announced new advanced features for Insights AI, including enhanced chat functionality and a KPI dashboard that delivers real-time, actionable insights. Additionally, upgraded the Uber Freight Transportation Management System (TMS) with an intuitive tracking portal, simplified dock scheduler and upgraded financial management tools.

Corporate

Investment grade debt issuances: Completed a registered public offering of $1.25 billion Senior Notes due 2030, $1.5 billion Senior Notes due 2034, and $1.25 billion Senior Notes due 2054, representing our first issuances as an investment grade rated company. Additionally, entered into a new $5.0 billion Credit Agreement. We expect to redeem $2.0 billion of our outstanding debt in Q4 2024.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 55 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2023 As of September 30, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,680 $ 6,150 Short-term investments 727 2,913 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 805 933 Accounts receivable, net 3,404 3,719 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,681 1,616 Total current assets 11,297 15,331 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,519 1,920 Restricted investments 4,779 6,552 Investments 6,101 7,921 Equity method investments 353 314 Property and equipment, net 2,073 1,982 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,241 1,190 Intangible assets, net 1,425 1,192 Goodwill 8,151 8,086 Other assets 1,760 2,629 Total assets $ 38,699 $ 47,117 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity Accounts payable $ 790 $ 802 Short-term insurance reserves 2,077 2,523 Operating lease liabilities, current 190 178 Accrued and other current liabilities 6,397 7,332 Total current liabilities 9,454 10,835 Long-term insurance reserves 4,909 6,623 Long-term debt, net of current portion 9,459 10,986 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,550 1,496 Other long-term liabilities 645 638 Total liabilities 26,017 30,578 Redeemable non-controlling interests 654 946 Equity Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 42,264 42,825 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (421 ) (424 ) Accumulated deficit (30,594 ) (27,621 ) Total Uber Technologies, Inc. stockholders' equity 11,249 14,780 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 779 813 Total equity 12,028 15,593 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity $ 38,699 $ 47,117

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share amounts which are reflected in thousands, and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenue $ 9,292 $ 11,188 $ 27,345 $ 32,019 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below 5,626 6,761 16,400 19,417 Operations and support 683 687 1,987 2,054 Sales and marketing 941 1,096 3,421 3,128 Research and development 797 774 2,380 2,324 General and administrative 646 630 2,079 2,525 Depreciation and amortization 205 179 620 542 Total costs and expenses 8,898 10,127 26,887 29,990 Income from operations 394 1,061 458 2,029 Interest expense (166 ) (143 ) (478 ) (406 ) Other income (expense), net (52 ) 1,851 513 1,593 Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments 176 2,769 493 3,216 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (40 ) 158 80 244 Income (loss) from equity method investments 3 (12 ) 43 (28 ) Net income including non-controlling interests 219 2,599 456 2,944 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax (2 ) (13 ) (2 ) (29 ) Net income attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. $ 221 $ 2,612 $ 458 $ 2,973 Net income per share attributable to Uber Technologies, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 0.11 $ 1.24 $ 0.23 $ 1.42 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 1.20 $ 0.20 $ 1.36 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 2,044,688 2,101,660 2,027,148 2,090,809 Diluted 2,108,479 2,154,466 2,080,686 2,153,183

UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income including non-controlling interests $ 219 $ 2,599 $ 456 $ 2,944 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 205 186 620 561 Bad debt expense 19 12 63 47 Stock-based compensation 492 438 1,466 1,377 Deferred income taxes 16 124 32 101 Loss (income) from equity method investments, net (3 ) 12 (43 ) 28 Unrealized (gain) loss on debt and equity securities, net 96 (1,664 ) (610 ) (1,276 ) Loss from sale of investment - - 74 - Impairments of goodwill, long-lived assets and other assets - - 77 - Unrealized foreign currency transactions 71 (36 ) 156 173 Other (36 ) (31 ) (25 ) (169 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable (518 ) 196 (363 ) (388 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (948 ) (234 ) (1,181 ) (664 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 47 44 141 137 Accounts payable 112 48 86 24 Accrued insurance reserves 618 789 1,616 2,161 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 623 (256 ) 334 488 Operating lease liabilities (47 ) (76 ) (137 ) (157 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 966 2,151 2,762 5,387 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (61 ) (42 ) (168 ) (198 ) Purchases of non-marketable equity securities (22 ) (56 ) (42 ) (288 ) Purchases of marketable securities (3,723 ) (4,428 ) (5,930 ) (9,745 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 1,366 1,916 2,993 5,767 Proceeds from sale of equity method investment 18 - 721 17 Other investing activities 6 (82 ) 19 (163 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,416 ) (2,692 ) (2,407 ) (4,610 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of term loans and notes, net of issuance costs - 3,972 1,121 3,972 Principal repayment on term loan and notes (6 ) (1,973 ) (1,150 ) (1,986 ) Principal repayments on Careem Notes (25 ) - (25 ) - Principal payments on finance leases (36 ) (45 ) (118 ) (122 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan - - 85 103 Repurchases of common stock - (372 ) - (697 ) Other financing activities (9 ) 19 (54 ) 40 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (76 ) 1,601 (141 ) 1,310 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (69 ) 62 (26 ) (88 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents (1,595 ) 1,122 188 1,999 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 8,460 7,881 6,677 7,004 End of period $ 6,865 $ 9,003 $ 6,865 $ 9,003

Other Income (Expense), Net

The following table presents other income (expense), net (in millions):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) Interest income $ 130 $ 195 $ 324 $ 530 Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (92 ) 25 (185 ) (222 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on debt and equity securities, net (1) (96 ) 1,664 610 1,276 Loss from sale of investment (2) - - (74 ) - Other, net 6 (33 ) (162 ) 9 Other income (expense), net $ (52 ) $ 1,851 $ 513 $ 1,593

(1) During the three months ended September 30, 2023, unrealized loss on debt and equity securities, net represents changes in the fair value of our equity securities, primarily including: a $194 million unrealized loss on our Aurora investment, a $97 million unrealized loss on our Joby investment, partially offset by a $132 million unrealized gain on our Didi investment, and a $59 million unrealized gain on our Grab investment. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, unrealized gain on debt and equity securities, net represents changes in the fair value of our equity securities, primarily including: a $327 million unrealized gain on our Aurora investment, a $171 million unrealized gain on our Grab investment, a $79 million unrealized gain on our Joby investment, and a $29 million unrealized gain on our Didi investment. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, unrealized gain on debt and equity securities, net represents changes in the fair value of our equity securities, primarily including: a $1.0 billion unrealized gain on our Aurora investment, a $322 million unrealized gain on our Didi investment, a $141 million unrealized gain on our Delivery Hero investment, and a $134 million unrealized gain on our Grab investment. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, unrealized gain on debt and equity securities, net represents changes in the fair value of our equity securities, primarily including: a $505 million unrealized gain on our Aurora investment, a $432 million gain on our Didi investment, a $230 million gain on our Grab investment, and a $113 million unrealized gain on our Delivery Hero investment. (2) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, loss from sale of investment represents an immaterial loss recognized on the sale of our remaining 29% equity interest in MLU B.V. to Yandex, for $703 million in cash. After this transaction, we no longer have an equity interest in MLU B.V.

Stock-Based Compensation Expense

The following table summarizes total stock-based compensation expense by function (in millions):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 (Unaudited) Operations and support $ 49 $ 50 $ 132 $ 171 Sales and marketing 24 23 74 68 Research and development 310 268 917 844 General and administrative 109 97 343 294 Total $ 492 $ 438 $ 1,466 $ 1,377

