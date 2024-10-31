WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world, today reported third-quarter results. The Company's total revenue was $2.1 billion, up one percent on a reported and organic basis, and third-quarter earnings per share were up 41 percent on a reported basis and 12 percent on an adjusted basis. Orders grew 8 percent on a reported and organic basis.
"The team delivered strong results in the quarter, with earnings at the high end of guidance, and margin expansion beating our expectations," said Matthew Pine, Xylem's President and CEO. "Demand remained resilient, reflected in robust orders growth in all segments, and a healthy book-to-bill. Moderated organic revenue growth in the quarter was driven largely by project timing."
"Outperformance on margin and earnings was further reinforced by momentum in our integration of Evoqua and by initial impacts from our broader simplification efforts," Pine continued. "Evoqua integration is ahead of schedule and synergy capture continues to accelerate, giving us confidence in closing the year above target. As a result, we are narrowing our full-year earnings guidance, with continuing focus on sustainable, high-quality earnings and profitable growth."
Net income was $217 million, or $0.89 per share. Net income margin increased 300 basis points to 10.3 percent. These results are driven by strong operational performance. Adjusted net income was $269 million, or $1.11 per share, which excludes the impacts of amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and realignment costs, gain/loss from sale of businesses, special charges, and tax-related special items.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin was 21.2 percent, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 140 basis points. Productivity savings and price drove the margin expansion, exceeding the impact of inflation, strategic investments and mix.
Outlook
Xylem expects full-year 2024 revenue of $8.5 billion, up approximately 15 percent on a reported basis and up approximately 5 percent on an organic basis.
Full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 20.5 percent. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $4.22 to $4.24 from the previous range of $4.18 to $4.28. Full-year free cash flow conversion to net income is expected to be at least 120 percent.
Further 2024 planning assumptions are included in Xylem's third-quarter earnings materials posted at www.xylem.com/investors. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort.
Supplemental information on Xylem's third-quarter earnings and reconciliations for certain non-GAAP items is posted at www.xylem.com/investors.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 23,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $8.1 billion in 2023, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "predict," "forecast," "likely," "believe," "target," "will," "could," "would," "should," "potential," "may" and similar expressions or their negative, may, but are not necessary to, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements address uncertain matters and include any statements that: are not historical, such as statements about our strategy, financial plans, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals (including those related to our social, environmental and other sustainability goals); or address possible or future results of operations or financial performance, including statements relating to orders, revenues, operating margins and earnings per share growth.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Our future financial condition and results of operations, as well as any forward-looking statements, are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the impact of overall industry and general economic conditions, including industrial, governmental, and public and private sector spending, interest rates, inflation and related monetary policy by governments in response to inflation, and the strength of the residential and commercial real estate markets, on economic activity and our operations; geopolitical events, including the ongoing and possible escalation of the conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine, and the Middle East, as well as regulatory, economic and other risks associated with our global sales and operations, including those related to domestic content requirements applicable to projects receiving governmental funding; manufacturing and operating cost increases due to macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, energy supply, supply chain shortages, logistics challenges, tight labor markets, prevailing price changes, tariffs and other factors; demand for our products, disruption, competition or pricing pressures in the markets we serve; cybersecurity incidents or other disruptions of information technology systems on which we rely, or involving our connected products and services; lack of availability or delays in receiving parts and raw materials from our supply chain, including electronic components (in particular, semiconductors); disruptions in operations at our facilities or that of third parties upon which we rely; uncertainty related to the realization of the benefits and synergies from our acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.; safe and compliant treatment and handling of water, wastewater and hazardous materials; failure to successfully execute large projects, including with respect to meeting performance guarantees and customers' budgets, timelines and safety requirements; our ability to retain and attract leadership and other diverse and key talent, as well as competition for overall talent and labor; defects, security, warranty and liability claims, and recalls related to our products; uncertainty around restructuring and realignment actions and related costs and savings; our ability to execute strategic investments for growth, including related to acquisitions and divestitures; availability, regulation or interference with radio spectrum used by certain of our products; volatility in served markets or impacts on our business and operations due to weather conditions, including the effects of climate change; risks related to our sustainability commitments and related disclosures; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; difficulty predicting our financial results; risk of future impairments to goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in our effective tax rates or tax expenses; financial market risks related to our pension and other defined benefit plans; failure to comply with, or changes in, laws or regulations, including those pertaining to our business conduct, operations, products and services, including anti-corruption, data privacy and security, trade, competition, the environment, climate change and health and safety; legal, governmental or regulatory claims, investigations or proceedings and associated contingent liabilities; matters related to intellectual property infringement or expiration of rights; and other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 Annual Report") and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Forward-looking and other statements in this press release regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors, to our business, operating results, financial condition, outlook, or strategy, to our impacts on sustainability matters or other parties, or are required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking social, environmental and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to us as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)
Three Months
Nine Months
For the periods ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenue from products
$
1,744
$
1,720
$
5,236
$
4,535
Revenue from services
360
356
1,070
711
Revenue
2,104
2,076
6,306
5,246
Cost of revenue from products
1,047
1,043
3,147
2,730
Cost of revenue from services
273
269
804
555
Cost of revenue
1,320
1,312
3,951
3,285
Gross profit
784
764
2,355
1,961
Selling, general and administrative expenses
445
491
1,404
1,291
Research and development expenses
55
61
172
172
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
4
21
37
57
Operating income
280
191
742
441
Interest expense
10
14
35
35
Other non-operating income, net
1
8
11
19
(Loss) on sale of businesses
(2
)
-
(6
)
-
Income before taxes
269
185
712
425
Income tax expense
52
33
148
82
Net income
$
217
$
152
$
564
$
343
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.89
$
0.63
$
2.33
$
1.64
Diluted
$
0.89
$
0.63
$
2.32
$
1.63
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
242.9
240.9
242.5
208.9
Diluted
243.8
242.2
243.4
210.1
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
989
$
1,019
Receivables, less allowances for discounts, returns and credit losses of $60 and $56 in 2024 and 2023, respectively
1,707
1,617
Inventories
1,091
1,018
Prepaid and other current assets
226
230
Total current assets
4,013
3,884
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,158
1,169
Goodwill
7,593
7,587
Other intangible assets, net
2,326
2,529
Other non-current assets
956
943
Total assets
$
16,046
$
16,112
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
930
$
968
Accrued and other current liabilities
1,105
1,221
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
17
16
Total current liabilities
2,052
2,205
Long-term debt
1,977
2,268
Accrued post-retirement benefits
332
344
Deferred income tax liabilities
535
557
Other non-current accrued liabilities
550
562
Total liabilities
5,446
5,936
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock - par value $0.01 per share:
Authorized 750.0 shares, issued 259.2 shares and 257.6 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively
3
3
Capital in excess of par value
8,673
8,564
Retained earnings
2,902
2,601
Treasury stock - at cost 16.2 shares and 16.0 shares in 2024 and 2023, respectively
(753
)
(733
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(232
)
(269
)
Total stockholders' equity
10,593
10,166
Non-controlling interests
7
10
Total equity
10,600
10,176
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,046
$
16,112
XYLEM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions)
For the nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
Operating Activities
Net income
$
564
$
343
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
191
132
Amortization
229
167
Share-based compensation
43
45
Restructuring and asset impairment charges
37
57
Loss from sale of business
6
-
Other, net
(4
)
(20
)
Payments for restructuring
(24
)
(12
)
Changes in assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions):
Changes in receivables
(101
)
(142
)
Changes in inventories
(88
)
(41
)
Changes in accounts payable
(31
)
15
Changes in accrued and deferred taxes
(11
)
(77
)
Other, net
(123
)
(85
)
Net Cash - Operating activities
688
382
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(221
)
(177
)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(5
)
(476
)
Proceeds from sale of business
11
103
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
3
2
Cash received from investments
5
1
Cash paid for investments
(8
)
(1
)
Cash paid for equity investments
(4
)
(58
)
Cash received from interest rate swaps
-
38
Cash received from cross-currency swaps
25
25
Other, net
1
4
Net Cash - Investing activities
(193
)
(539
)
Financing Activities
Short-term debt issued, net
-
1
Short-term debt repaid
(268
)
-
Long-term debt issued, net
-
275
Long-term debt repaid
(13
)
(155
)
Repurchase of common stock
(19
)
(10
)
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
66
45
Dividends paid
(263
)
(219
)
Other, net
(23
)
(8
)
Net Cash - Financing activities
(520
)
(71
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(5
)
(11
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(30
)
(239
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
1,019
944
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
989
$
705
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
49
$
43
Income taxes (net of refunds received)
$
160
$
159
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Measures
|Management reviews key performance indicators including revenue, gross margins, segment operating income and margins, orders growth, working capital and backlog, among others. In addition, we consider certain non-GAAP (or "adjusted") measures to be useful to management and investors evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations, liquidity and management of assets. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including but not limited to, dividends, acquisitions, share repurchases and debt repayment. Excluding revenue, Xylem provides guidance only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting certain amounts that would be included in GAAP earnings, such as discrete tax items, without unreasonable effort. These adjusted metrics are consistent with how management views our business and are used to make financial, operating and planning decisions. These metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share (basic and diluted) or net cash from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following items to represent the non-GAAP measures that we consider to be key performance indicators, as well as the related reconciling items to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|"Organic revenue" and "Organic orders" defined as revenue and orders, respectively, excluding the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency translation and contributions from acquisitions and divestitures. Divestitures include sales or discontinuance of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency translation impacts is determined by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate.
|"Constant currency" defined as financial results adjusted for foreign currency translation impacts by translating current period and prior period activity using the same currency conversion rate. This approach is used for countries whose functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.
|"EBITDA" defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA" reflect the adjustments to EBITDA and segment EBITDA, respectively, to exclude share-based compensation charges, restructuring and realignment costs, gain or loss from sale of businesses and special charges.
|"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin" defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
|"Adjusted Operating Income", "Adjusted Segment Operating Income", "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EPS" defined as operating income, segment operating income, net income and earnings per share, adjusted to exclude restructuring and realignment costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gain or loss from sale of businesses, special charges and tax-related special items, as applicable.
|"Adjusted Operating Margin" and "Adjusted Segment Operating Margin" defined as adjusted operating income and adjusted segment operating income divided by total revenue and segment revenue, respectively.
|"Free Cash Flow" defined as net cash from operating activities, as reported in the Statement of Cash Flows, less capital expenditures, and "Free Cash Flow Conversion" defined as Free Cash Flows divided by net income, excluding the gain on sale of businesses and other non-recurring, significant non-cash impacts, such as non-cash impairment charges and significant deferred tax items. Our definitions of "free cash flow" and "free cash flow conversion" do not consider certain non-discretionary cash payments, such as debt.
|"Adjusted Free Cash Flow" defined as free cash flow adjusted for significant cash items for which the corresponding income statement impact does not occur within the same fiscal year.
|"Realignment costs" defined as costs not included in restructuring costs that are incurred as part of actions taken to reposition our business, including items such as professional fees, severance, relocation, travel, facility set-up and other costs.
|"Special charges" defined as non-recurring costs incurred by the Company, such as those related to acquisitions and integrations, divestitures and non-cash impairment charges.
|"Tax-related special items" defined as tax items, such as tax return versus tax provision adjustments, tax exam impacts, tax law change impacts, excess tax benefits/losses and other discrete tax adjustments.
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Orders ($ Millions)
|(As Reported - GAAP)
|(As Adjusted - Organic)
|Constant Currency
|(A)
|(B)
|(C)
|(D)
|(E) = B+C+D
|(F) = E/A
|(G) = (E - C) / A
|Change
|% Change
|Acquisitions /
Divestitures
|Change
|% Change
|Orders
|Orders
|2024 v. 2023
|2024 v. 2023
|Book-to-Bill
|FX Impact
|Adj. 2024 v. 2023
|Adj. 2024 v. 2023
2024
2023
|Nine Months Ended September 30
|Xylem Inc.
6,534
5,457
1,077
20
%
104
%
(886
)
6
197
4
%
20
%
|Water Infrastructure
2,036
1,680
356
21
%
111
%
(243
)
(1
)
112
7
%
21
%
|Applied Water
1,382
1,350
32
2
%
103
%
-
3
35
3
%
3
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
1,199
1,228
(29
)
(2
%)
86
%
-
(1
)
(30
)
(2
%)
(2
%)
|Water Solutions and Services
1,917
1,199
718
60
%
110
%
(643
)
5
80
7
%
60
%
|Quarter Ended September 30
|Xylem Inc.
2,201
2,031
170
8
%
105
%
-
(4
)
166
8
%
8
%
|Water Infrastructure
700
656
44
7
%
112
%
-
(4
)
40
6
%
6
%
|Applied Water
437
422
15
4
%
98
%
-
-
15
4
%
4
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
386
343
43
13
%
84
%
-
(2
)
41
12
%
12
%
|Water Solutions and Services
678
610
68
11
%
118
%
-
2
70
11
%
11
%
|Quarter Ended June 30
|Xylem Inc.
2,087
1,856
231
12
%
96
%
(265
)
11
(23
)
(1
%)
13
%
|Water Infrastructure
690
563
127
23
%
109
%
(89
)
5
43
8
%
23
%
|Applied Water
465
445
20
4
%
102
%
-
3
23
5
%
5
%
|Measurement and Control Solutions
384
470
(86
)
(18
%)
80
%
-
1
(85
)
(18
%)
(18
%)
|Water Solutions and Services
548
378
170
45
%
91
%
(176
)
2
(4
)
(1
%)
46
%
|Quarter Ended March 31
|Xylem Inc.
2,246
1,570
676
43
%
110
%
(621
)
(1
)
54
3
%
43
%
|Water Infrastructure
646
461
185
40
%
113
%
(154
)
(2
)
29
6
%
40
%
|Applied Water
480
483
(3
)
(1
%)
110
%
-
-
(3
)
(1
%)
(1
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
429
415
14
3
%
93
%
-
-
14
3
%
3
%
|Water Solutions and Services
691
211
480
227
%
123
%
(467
)
1
14
7
%
228
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Reported vs. Organic and Constant Currency Revenue ($ Millions)
|(As Reported - GAAP)
|(As Adjusted - Organic)
|Constant Currency
|(A)
|(B)
|(C)
|(D)
|(E) = B+C+D
|(F) = E/A
|(G) = (E - C) / A
|Change
% Change
|Acquisitions /
Divestitures
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|Revenue
|2024 v. 2023
2024 v. 2023
|FX Impact
|Adj. 2024 v. 2023
|Adj. 2024 v. 2023
2024
2023
|Nine Months Ended September 30
|Xylem Inc.
6,306
5,246
1,060
20
%
(782
)
5
283
5
%
20
%
|Water Infrastructure
1,828
1,541
287
19
%
(221
)
-
66
4
%
19
%
|Applied Water
1,339
1,396
(57
)
(4
%)
-
1
(56
)
(4
%)
(4
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
1,402
1,175
227
19
%
-
-
227
19
%
19
%
|Water Solutions and Services
1,737
1,134
603
53
%
(561
)
4
46
4
%
54
%
|Quarter Ended September 30
|Xylem Inc.
2,104
2,076
28
1
%
-
(6
)
22
1
%
1
%
|Water Infrastructure
623
612
11
2
%
-
(5
)
6
1
%
1
%
|Applied Water
447
465
(18
)
(4
%)
-
(2
)
(20
)
(4
%)
(4
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
458
413
45
11
%
-
(1
)
44
11
%
11
%
|Water Solutions and Services
576
586
(10
)
(2
%)
-
2
(8
)
(1
%)
(1
%)
|Quarter Ended June 30
|Xylem Inc.
2,169
1,722
447
26
%
(302
)
13
158
9
%
27
%
|Water Infrastructure
631
519
112
22
%
(84
)
6
34
7
%
23
%
|Applied Water
456
478
(22
)
(5
%)
-
4
(18
)
(4
%)
(4
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
482
384
98
26
%
-
2
100
26
%
26
%
|Water Solutions and Services
600
341
259
76
%
(218
)
1
42
12
%
76
%
|Quarter Ended March 31
|Xylem Inc.
2,033
1,448
585
40
%
(480
)
(2
)
103
7
%
40
%
|Water Infrastructure
574
410
164
40
%
(137
)
(1
)
26
6
%
40
%
|Applied Water
436
453
(17
)
(4
%)
-
(1
)
(18
)
(4
%)
(4
%)
|Measurement and Control Solutions
462
378
84
22
%
-
(1
)
83
22
%
22
%
|Water Solutions and Services
561
207
354
171
%
(343
)
1
12
6
%
171
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|($ Millions, except per share amounts)
|Q3 2024
|Q3 2023
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|Total Revenue
2,104
-
2,104
2,076
-
2,076
|Operating Income
280
70
|a
350
191
124
|a
315
|Operating Margin
13.3
%
16.6
%
9.2
%
15.2
%
|Interest Expense
(10
)
-
(10
)
(14
)
-
(14
)
|Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
1
-
1
8
-
8
|Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business
(2
)
2
|b
-
-
-
-
|Income before Taxes
269
72
341
185
124
309
|Provision for Income Taxes
(52
)
(20
)
|c
(72
)
(33
)
(36
)
|c
(69
)
|Net Income
217
52
269
152
88
240
|Diluted Shares
243.8
243.8
242.2
242.2
|Diluted EPS
$
0.89
$
0.22
$
1.11
$
0.63
$
0.36
$
0.99
|Q3 YTD 2024
|Q3 YTD 2023
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|Total Revenue
6,306
-
6,306
5,246
-
5,246
|Operating Income
742
254
|a
996
441
318
|a
759
|Operating Margin
11.8
%
15.8
%
8.4
%
14.5
%
|Interest Expense
(35
)
-
(35
)
(35
)
-
(35
)
|Other Non-Operating Income (Expense)
11
-
11
19
-
19
|Gain/(Loss) From Sale of Business
(6
)
6
|b
-
-
-
-
|Income before Taxes
712
260
972
425
318
743
|Provision for Income Taxes
(148
)
(70
)
|c
(218
)
(82
)
(75
)
|c
(157
)
|Net Income
564
190
754
343
243
586
|Diluted Shares
243.4
243.4
210.1
210.1
|Diluted EPS
$
2.32
$
0.78
$
3.10
$
1.63
$
1.16
$
2.79
a
Quarter-to-date:
Restructuring & realignment costs: 2024 - $11 million and 2023 - $34 million
Special charges: 2024 - $6 million of acquisition & integration cost and $1 million of other special charges; 2023 - $23 million of acquisition & integration related costs and $1 million of asset impairment charges
Purchase accounting intangible amortization: 2024 - $52 million and 2023 - $66 million
Year-to-date:
Restructuring & realignment costs: 2024 - $55 million and 2023 - $82 million
Special charges: 2024 - $31 million of acquisition & integration related costs, $4 million of other special charges and $1 million of asset impairment charges; 2023 - $107 million of acquisition & integration related costs, $6 million of other special charges and $3 million of intangible asset impairment charges
Purchase Accounting Intangible Amortization: 2024 - $163 million and 2023 - $120 million
b
Gain/Loss from sale of business as per income statement for all periods presented
c
Quarter-to-date: 2024 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a and b) of $17 million and other tax special items of $3 million; 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $28 million and other tax special items of $8 million
Year-to-date: 2024 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a and b) of $59 million and other tax special items of $11 million; 2023 - Net tax impact on pre-tax adjustments (note a) of $67 million and other tax special items of $8 million
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Net Cash - Operating Activities vs. Free Cash Flow ($ Millions)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Year-to-Date
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net Cash - Operating Activities
$89
($19
)
$288
$28
$311
$373
$688
$382
|Capital Expenditures - PPE
(59
)
(33
)
(59
)
(42
)
(60
)
(57
)
(178
)
(132
)
|Capital Expenditures - Software
(15
)
(16
)
(14
)
(12
)
(14
)
(17
)
(43
)
(45
)
|Capital Expenditures
(74
)
(49
)
(73
)
(54
)
(74
)
(74
)
(221
)
(177
)
|Free Cash Flow
$15
($68
)
$215
($26
)
$237
$299
$467
$205
|Cash paid in excess of tax provision for R&D law change adoption
-
33
-
-
-
-
-
33
|Cash paid by Xylem for Evoqua's pre-close transaction costs
-
-
-
70
-
-
-
70
|Cash paid for Idrica distribution agreement
-
-
-
60
-
-
-
60
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$15
($35
)
$215
$104
$237
$299
$467
$368
|Net Income
$153
$99
$194
$92
$217
$152
$564
$343
|Gain/(Loss) from sale of business
(5
)
-
1
-
(2
)
-
(6
)
-
|Restructuring Charges - non-cash stock acceleration and asset impairment
(2
)
-
(16
)
(14
)
(3
)
(11
)
(21
)
(25
)
|Special Charges - Inventory step-up
-
-
-
(15
)
-
(5
)
-
(20
)
|Special Charges - non-cash impairment
(1
)
(2
)
-
-
-
(1
)
(1
)
(3
)
|Net Income, excluding gain/(loss) on sale of businesses, non-cash restructuring and special charges
$161
$101
$209
$121
$222
$169
$592
$391
|Operating Cash Flow Conversion
58
%
(19
%)
148
%
30
%
143
%
245
%
122
%
111
%
|Free Cash Flow Conversion
9
%
(35
%)
103
%
86
%
107
%
177
%
79
%
94
%
|Xylem Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter ($ Millions)
2024
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Net Income
153
194
217
564
|Net Income margin
7.5
%
8.9
%
10.3
%
8.9
%
|Depreciation
61
62
68
191
|Amortization
73
83
73
229
|Interest Expense (Income), net
7
6
5
18
|Income Tax Expense
43
53
52
148
|EBITDA
337
398
415
-
1,150
|Share-based Compensation
18
13
12
43
|Restructuring & Realignment
15
29
11
55
|Special Charges
16
13
7
36
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
5
(1
)
2
6
|Adjusted EBITDA
391
452
447
-
1,290
|Revenue
2,033
2,169
2,104
6,306
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.2
%
20.8
%
21.2
%
20.5
%
2023
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Total
|Net Income
99
92
152
266
609
|Net Income margin
6.8
%
5.3
%
7.3
%
12.6
%
8.3
%
|Depreciation
28
41
63
61
193
|Amortization
32
51
84
76
243
|Interest Expense (Income), net
2
5
6
8
21
|Income Tax Expense
27
22
33
(56
)
26
|EBITDA
188
211
338
355
1,092
|Share-based Compensation
12
15
18
15
60
|Restructuring & Realignment
11
36
33
23
103
|Special Charges
25
67
22
22
136
|Loss/(Gain) from sale of business
-
-
-
1
1
|Adjusted EBITDA
236
329
411
416
1,392
|Revenue
1,448
1,722
2,076
2,118
7,364
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.3
%
19.1
%
19.8
%
19.6
%
18.9
%
