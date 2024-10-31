ELGIN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), a leading worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen industries, today reported net earnings for the third quarter of 2024.

"Unfavorable macro-economic conditions continued in the third quarter and grew even more challenging in our commercial foodservice segment. Lower restaurant traffic and higher food costs in recent months have put pressure on the restaurant industry. This has resulted in a greater than expected delay in facility investments and in the permanent closure of locations. As we navigate the current environment and near-term revenue decline, we remain disciplined with strong levels of profitability and cash flow.

We have continued to resiliently execute on our strategic initiatives focused on the launch of industry leading product innovations and differentiated go-to market capabilities, which have us uniquely positioned and are confident will drive long-term profitable growth. The pipeline of opportunities with customers and new product innovations continues to build, while customer engagement remains at an all-time high. We anticipate the challenging current industry macro-conditions will improve in 2025 and will lead into a multi-year recovery favorably supporting growth at all three of our foodservice segments," said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation.

2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Net sales decreased 3.9% in the third quarter over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 4.1% in the third quarter over the comparative prior year period.

A reconciliation of organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:

Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company Reported Net Sales Growth (5.3 )% (3.8 )% 1.7 % (3.9 )% Acquisitions - % 0.1 % 0.8 % 0.2 % Foreign Exchange Rates (0.1 )% 0.6 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2) (5.3 )% (4.5 )% 0.7 % (4.1 )% (1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates (2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

Operating income was $173.4 million in the third quarter compared to $174.4 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $213.0 million in the third quarter compared to $225.1 million in the prior year. A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:

Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company Adjusted EBITDA 27.5 % 12.0 % 24.3 % 22.6 % Acquisitions - % - % (0.4 )% (0.1 )% Foreign Exchange Rates 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) 27.4 % 11.9 % 24.6 % 22.6 % (1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates. (2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

Operating cash flows during the third quarter amounted to $156.7 million in comparison to $219.2 million in the prior year period. The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was 2.2x. The trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $863.3 million.

Net debt, defined as debt excluding the unamortized discount associated with the Convertible Notes less cash, at the end of the 2024 fiscal third quarter amounted to $1.8 billion as compared to $2.2 billion at the end of fiscal 2023. Our borrowing availability at the end of the third quarter was approximately $2.8 billion.

Conference Call

The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the third quarter results at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central Time on October 31. The conference call is accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com. If website access is not available, attendees can join the conference by dialing (844) 481-3012, or (412) 317-1878 for international access, and ask to join the Middleby conference call. The conference call will be available for replay from the company's website.

Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company's pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens and Residential Showrooms showcase and demonstrate the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World's Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Amounts in 000's, Except Per Share Information) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 3rd Qtr,

2024 3rd Qtr,

2023 3rd Qtr,

2024 3rd Qtr,

2023 Net sales $ 942,809 $ 980,651 $ 2,861,281 $ 3,028,029 Cost of sales 587,375 605,329 1,779,847 1,880,736 Gross profit 355,434 375,322 1,081,434 1,147,293 Selling, general and administrative expenses 179,476 196,433 584,108 615,361 Restructuring expenses 2,519 4,448 11,046 11,698 Income from operations 173,439 174,441 486,280 520,234 Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net 21,399 31,080 72,239 92,071 Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment) (3,876 ) (2,103 ) (11,244 ) (6,929 ) Other expense (income), net 1,239 1,072 995 2,642 Earnings before income taxes 154,677 144,392 424,290 432,450 Provision for income taxes 40,511 35,742 108,161 107,861 Net earnings $ 114,166 $ 108,650 $ 316,129 $ 324,589 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 2.12 $ 2.03 $ 5.88 $ 6.06 Diluted $ 2.11 $ 2.01 $ 5.84 $ 5.99 Weighted average number of shares Basic 53,770 53,588 53,730 53,569 Diluted 54,037 54,157 54,168 54,192

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in 000's) (Unaudited) Sep 28, 2024 Dec 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 606,004 $ 247,496 Accounts receivable, net 614,976 644,576 Inventories, net 905,865 935,867 Prepaid expenses and other 134,364 112,690 Prepaid taxes 30,401 25,230 Total current assets 2,291,610 1,965,859 Property, plant and equipment, net 510,555 510,898 Goodwill 2,506,810 2,486,310 Other intangibles, net 1,650,962 1,693,076 Long-term deferred tax assets 6,915 7,945 Pension benefits assets 54,887 38,535 Other assets 179,342 204,069 Total assets $ 7,201,081 $ 6,906,692 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt $ 44,058 $ 44,822 Accounts payable 214,699 227,080 Accrued expenses 555,955 579,192 Total current liabilities 814,712 851,094 Long-term debt 2,361,252 2,380,373 Long-term deferred tax liability 241,107 216,143 Accrued pension benefits 11,665 12,128 Other non-current liabilities 179,404 197,065 Stockholders' equity 3,592,941 3,249,889 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,201,081 $ 6,906,692

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages) Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company (1) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 Net sales $ 600,068 $ 173,218 $ 169,523 $ 942,809 Segment Operating Income $ 146,088 $ 13,170 $ 37,497 $ 173,439 Operating Income % of net sales 24.3 % 7.6 % 22.1 % 18.4 % Depreciation 7,115 3,906 2,504 13,975 Amortization 11,479 1,814 1,736 15,029 Restructuring expenses 1,247 1,115 157 2,519 Acquisition related adjustments (957 ) 219 (717 ) (1,455 ) Facility consolidation related expenses - 510 - 510 Charitable support to Ukraine - - - 286 Stock compensation - - - 8,669 Segment adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 164,972 $ 20,734 $ 41,177 $ 212,972 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 27.5 % 12.0 % 24.3 % 22.6 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net sales $ 634,009 $ 179,975 $ 166,667 $ 980,651 Segment Operating Income $ 158,582 $ 10,915 $ 37,472 $ 174,441 Operating Income % of net sales 25.0 % 6.1 % 22.5 % 17.8 % Depreciation 6,957 3,304 1,924 12,588 Amortization 13,959 2,280 2,677 18,916 Restructuring expenses 636 2,873 939 4,448 Acquisition related adjustments 599 337 469 1,405 Charitable support to Ukraine - - - 118 Stock compensation - - - 13,175 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 180,733 $ 19,709 $ 43,481 $ 225,091 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 28.5 % 11.0 % 26.1 % 23.0 % (1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $13.9 million and $18.8 million for the three months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Foreign exchange rates favorably impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $0.7 million for the three months ended September 28, 2024. THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages) Commercial

Foodservice Residential

Kitchen Food

Processing Total

Company (1) Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 Net sales $ 1,809,790 $ 539,881 $ 511,610 $ 2,861,281 Segment Operating Income $ 429,459 $ 27,840 $ 110,333 $ 486,280 Operating Income % of net sales 23.7 % 5.2 % 21.6 % 17.0 % Depreciation 21,043 11,680 6,811 40,829 Amortization 37,801 5,415 5,451 48,667 Restructuring expenses 4,850 3,990 2,206 11,046 Acquisition related adjustments (271 ) (2 ) (2,523 ) (2,796 ) Facility consolidation related expenses 518 - 518 Charitable support to Ukraine - - - 462 Stock compensation - - - 30,139 Segment adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 492,882 $ 49,441 $ 122,278 $ 615,145 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 27.2 % 9.2 % 23.9 % 21.5 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net sales $ 1,893,607 $ 605,504 $ 528,918 $ 3,028,029 Segment Operating Income $ 452,113 $ 51,197 $ 111,483 $ 520,234 Operating Income % of net sales 23.9 % 8.5 % 21.1 % 17.2 % Depreciation 20,134 10,070 5,910 37,088 Amortization 42,905 6,768 6,946 56,619 Restructuring expenses 2,658 8,184 856 11,698 Acquisition related adjustments 2,332 44 1,275 3,651 Charitable support to Ukraine - - - 607 Stock compensation - - - 35,305 Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 520,142 $ 76,263 $ 126,470 $ 665,202 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 27.5 % 12.6 % 23.9 % 22.0 % (1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $49.5 million and $57.7 million for the nine months ended September 28, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Foreign exchange rates favorably impacted Segment Adjusted EBITDA by $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 28, 2024.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in 000's, Except Percentages) Three Months Ended 3rd Qtr, 2024 3rd Qtr, 2023 $ Diluted per

share $ Diluted per

share Net earnings $ 114,166 $ 2.11 $ 108,650 $ 2.01 Amortization (1) 16,805 0.31 20,693 0.38 Restructuring expenses 2,519 0.05 4,448 0.08 Acquisition related adjustments (1,455 ) (0.03 ) 1,405 0.03 Facility consolidation related expenses 510 0.01 - - Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment) (3,876 ) (0.07 ) (2,103 ) (0.04 ) Charitable support to Ukraine 286 0.01 118 - Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (3,875 ) (0.07 ) (6,091 ) (0.11 ) Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) - 0.01 - 0.02 Adjusted net earnings $ 125,080 $ 2.33 $ 127,120 $ 2.37 Diluted weighted average number of shares 54,037 54,157 Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) (243 ) (550 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares 53,794 53,607 Nine Months Ended 3rd Qtr, 2024 3rd Qtr, 2023 $ Diluted per

share $ Diluted per

share Net earnings $ 316,129 $ 5.84 $ 324,589 $ 5.99 Amortization (1) 54,008 1.00 61,970 1.14 Restructuring expenses 11,046 0.20 11,698 0.22 Acquisition related adjustments (2,796 ) (0.05 ) 3,651 0.07 Facility consolidation related expenses 518 0.01 - - Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment) (11,244 ) (0.21 ) (6,929 ) (0.13 ) Charitable support to Ukraine 462 0.01 607 0.01 Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (13,258 ) (0.24 ) (17,678 ) (0.33 ) Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) - 0.04 - 0.08 Adjusted net earnings $ 354,865 $ 6.60 $ 377,908 $ 7.05 Diluted weighted average number of shares 54,168 54,192 Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2) (427 ) (614 ) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares 53,741 53,578 (1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs. (2) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares was calculated based on excluding the dilutive effect of shares to be issued upon conversion of the notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since the company's capped call offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the convertible notes. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the principal portion of the convertible notes as this will always be settled in cash.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 3rd Qtr, 2024 3rd Qtr, 2023 3rd Qtr, 2024 3rd Qtr, 2023 Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In): Operating activities $ 156,665 $ 219,153 $ 447,082 $ 373,103 Investing activities (13,682 ) (53,958 ) (43,999 ) (139,224 ) Financing activities (3,114 ) (150,533 ) (45,789 ) (225,768 ) Free Cash Flow Cash flow from operating activities $ 156,665 $ 219,153 $ 447,082 $ 373,103 Less: Capital expenditures (11,489 ) (21,330 ) (36,169 ) (69,645 ) Free cash flow $ 145,176 $ 197,823 $ 410,913 $ 303,458

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.

The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

The company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.

